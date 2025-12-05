List of Top 10 Most Searched People on Google in the U.S. ( 2025)

Google's top 10 most searched people in 2025 indicate who captured the majority of people's attention that year (i.e., Political upheaval and election cycles, Music artists/virality of pop culture, newsworthy events). The Year in Search by Google tracks who had the biggest influence on the national conversation throughout the year due to their popularity, and how those influences have changed over time with various cultural, social and political changes. In 2025, the public will have had a major level of interest in each of these individuals through either their actions, statements, fame or notoriety. From this list, a greater understanding of what the American people were interested in, looking up, and following provides valuable insight into the most impactful aspects of the year. Check Out: What Was Barack Obama’s First Job? Discover Interesting Facts Here!

Top 10 Most Searched People on Google in the U.S. in 2025 Here are the top 10 trending people on google in the year 2025 based on Google Trends: Rank Name Profession / Role 1 Zohran Mamdani Politician (New York Mayor-elect) 2 Tyler Robinson High-profile criminal case figure 3 d4vd Singer-Songwriter / Musician 4 Erika Kirk Public figure related to major news 5 Pope Leo XIV Catholic Religious Leader 6 Shedeur Sanders American Football Player 7 Bonnie Blue Public Figure 8 Karoline Leavitt Politician / Public Figure 9 Andy Byron Businessperson / Public Figure 10 Jimmy Kimmel TV Host / Comedian Zohran Mamdani Zohran Mamdani was the most Googled person in the United States in 2025 after being elected the Mayor of New York City in a historic election. The combination of his progressive policies, his meteoric rise to power, and the element of shock associated with his victory all contributed to an intense national interest in him. As a result, people turned to the internet to learn more about him, including his personal background and views, as he became one of the most talked-about political figures in America almost overnight.

Tyler Robinson Tyler Robinson was the most discussed person in America in 2025 due to his arrest for the murder of Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative. The sensational nature of the allegations against him and the intense media coverage generated significant national interest in the case. Searches related to Tyler Robinson increased significantly as people continually sought updates on the case, including timelines and developments. D4vd Musical artist d4vd was one of the most popular searches of 2025 as a result of several viral releases, climbing chart positions, and an active social media presence. With his emotionally charged music, expanding fan base, and numerous breakout performances, he quickly gained mainstream popularity. As his music became available on various streaming platforms such as TikTok, Spotify, and YouTube, so did the public's interest in d4vd's life, music, and career achievements.

Erika Kirk Erika Kirk, after the passing of her spouse (Charlie Kirk) was highly searched in 2025; this was when she first came into contact with a great many new people and businesses as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA. People across the country began researching Erika; how she was appointed to her current position, what type of leader she would be for T.P., and what types of political influences Erika would have over the future of T.P. (Turning Point). 5.Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV became another major search term for many of those searching in America. The reason for this search term was, again, global issues pertaining to religious beliefs and actions. As Pope Leo XIV was becoming more visible to individuals in the United States, he was also making many of the most visible decisions for Vatican City (the Catholic Church), which piqued many individuals' curiosity. Individuals wanted to know more about Pope Leo XIV and how his leadership, along with the many actions being taken by the Catholic Church during that time period.