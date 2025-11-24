BIhar STET Answer Key 2025

Management Development Program of IIM Mumbai for Mid-level Managers

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Nov 24, 2025, 14:38 IST

The article covers a five-day Management Development Program (MDP)The article covers a five-day Management Development Programme (MDP) on General Management for Mid-level Managers offered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Management Development Program of IIM Mumbai
Management Development Program of IIM Mumbai

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai is offering a Management Development Program on general management for mid-level managers. This is a five-day management development program that aims to improve the skills of mid-level managers by offering in-depth knowledge of management functions. It seeks to close the gap between operational execution and strategic thinking that enabling individuals to better lead teams, handle cross-functional tasks, and contribute ot organisational success.

The main goal of the management development program on general management for mid-level managers is as follows:-

  • To understand management principles and how to use them in their own enterprises. 

  • To improve decision-making ability in various managerial roles, including operations, finance, marketing and other critical responsibilities.

  • To improve leadership and interpersonal skills for successful team and stakeholder management.

  • To create an integrated perspective of company functions to facilitate cross-functional collaboration.

  • To develop strategic thinking skills to achieve long-term company goals.

Some of the key highlights of the Management Development Program on general management for mid-level managers being offered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai are as follows:-

Key Highlights

Events

Pedagogy Offered

  • Case Study Methods

  • Group Activities and Role Play

  • Management Games

  • Interactive lectures

Dates

From January 12 to January 16, 2026

Target Audience

Mid-level managers from both corporate and public sectors, spanning all main functional areas.

Fee Structure

  • Residential Fee per participant:- Rs. 95,000+18% GST

  • Non-Residential Fee per participant:- Rs. 80,000+18% GST

Registration Deadline

  • Registration for offline MDPs closes two weeks before the program starts.

The Management Development Program at IIM Mumbai provides a five-day forum for mid-level managers to strategically improve their core capabilities. By emphasising decision-making, leadership, and an integrated view of corporate functions, the program is positioned as a useful professional development opportunity for participants to better lead their teams and contribute to their organisation’s strategic success.

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories