Management Development Program of IIM Mumbai for Mid-level Managers

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai is offering a Management Development Program on general management for mid-level managers. This is a five-day management development program that aims to improve the skills of mid-level managers by offering in-depth knowledge of management functions. It seeks to close the gap between operational execution and strategic thinking that enabling individuals to better lead teams, handle cross-functional tasks, and contribute ot organisational success.
The main goal of the management development program on general management for mid-level managers is as follows:-
Some of the key highlights of the Management Development Program on general management for mid-level managers being offered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai are as follows:-
Key Highlights
Events
Pedagogy Offered
Dates
|
From January 12 to January 16, 2026
|
Target Audience
|
Mid-level managers from both corporate and public sectors, spanning all main functional areas.
Fee Structure
Registration Deadline
The Management Development Program at IIM Mumbai provides a five-day forum for mid-level managers to strategically improve their core capabilities. By emphasising decision-making, leadership, and an integrated view of corporate functions, the program is positioned as a useful professional development opportunity for participants to better lead their teams and contribute to their organisation’s strategic success.
