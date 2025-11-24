Management Development Program of IIM Mumbai for Mid-level Managers

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai is offering a Management Development Program on general management for mid-level managers. This is a five-day management development program that aims to improve the skills of mid-level managers by offering in-depth knowledge of management functions. It seeks to close the gap between operational execution and strategic thinking that enabling individuals to better lead teams, handle cross-functional tasks, and contribute ot organisational success.

The main goal of the management development program on general management for mid-level managers is as follows:-