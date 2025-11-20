Discover the 2026 Interdisciplinary Science Rankings for India

India had the highest representation in the list, with 88 institutions.

Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands leads Europe in ninth place overall, ranking first in the outputs pillar.

The number one university for the second consecutive year is MIT , with excellent US performance fueled by the country’s reputation for interdisciplinary research.

Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026:- The Times Higher Education (THE) has released the Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026. These rankings of the best universities for interdisciplinary science were compiled in association with the Schmidt Science Fellows and comprise 911 institutions from 94 countries or territories. Some of the key highlights of the Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026 are as follows:-

The interdisciplinary scope has grown to include non-STEM areas due to increased university engagement.

Which Indian Institutes were Ranked in the Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026?

The Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026 assess global universities’ contributions and commitments to interdisciplinary science. Interdisciplinary scientific research has the potential to tackle global problems by combining learning from other academic disciplines. The Interdisciplinary Science Rankings technique is made up of three core pillars, which are as follows:-

Inputs

Process

Outputs

These three pillars reflect a stage in the life cycle of a research project. Each pillar is further broken down into metrics that measure various features of the stage.

Given below are the rankings of the Indian Institutes in the Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026, released by the Times Higher Education, along with the scores obtained in the three core pillars:-