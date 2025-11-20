ICSI CSEET Result 2025, Link Active

Discover the 2026 Interdisciplinary Science Rankings for India

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Nov 20, 2025, 17:38 IST

 The Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026, published on November 20, 2025, evaluated 911 universities from 94 countries on their ability to do high-impact, cross-disciplinary research. MIT topped the ranking for the second year in a row, with US universities dominating the top ten. Indian became the most represented country, with 88 institutions on the list.

Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026 (Image source:- Official Website of Times Higher Education)
Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026:- The Times Higher Education (THE) has released the Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026.  These rankings of the best universities for interdisciplinary science were compiled in association with the Schmidt Science Fellows and comprise 911 institutions from 94 countries or territories. Some of the key highlights of the Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026 are as follows:-

  • The number one university for the second consecutive year is MIT, with excellent US performance fueled by the country’s reputation for interdisciplinary research.

  • Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University ranked fifth and is Asia’s highest-ranked university.

  • Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands leads Europe in ninth place overall, ranking first in the outputs pillar.

  • India had the highest representation in the list, with 88 institutions. 

The interdisciplinary scope has grown to include non-STEM areas due to increased university engagement.

Which Indian Institutes were Ranked in the Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026?

The Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026 assess global universities’ contributions and commitments to interdisciplinary science. Interdisciplinary scientific research has the potential to tackle global problems by combining learning from other academic disciplines. The Interdisciplinary Science Rankings technique is made up of three core pillars, which are as follows:-

  • Inputs

  • Process

  • Outputs

These three pillars reflect a stage in the life cycle of a research project. Each pillar is further broken down into metrics that measure various features of the stage.

Given below are the rankings of the Indian Institutes in the Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026, released by the Times Higher Education, along with the scores obtained in the three core pillars:-

Rank

Institutes

Inputs

Process

Outputs

57

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

55.8

33.3

78.1

59

VIT University

52.3

50.0

74.7

=67

Anna University

65.8

50.0

67.9

80

Jamia Millia Islamia

68.5

50.0

65.6

=89

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

40.3

58.3

69.9

97

Amity University, Noida

36.6

83.3

63.8

=124

Lovely Professional University

33.1

33.3

70.8

129

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

60.6

33.3

62.4

136

Chitkara University

42.6

91.7

52.5

137

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

40.4

41.7

65.1

157

KIIT University

79.2

54.2

47.5

173

University of Delhi

42.7

33.3

61.0

Interdisciplinary science is the integration of information, traditions, and methods from various scientific disciplines, or one or more scientific disciplines combined with one or more of a limited number of non-STEM subjects. It may involve a group of academics working together from several areas. 

