Which IIM has the Largest Campus in India?

Indian Institute of Management, which has the largest campus in India:- Every student who wishes to pursue their higher education in the field of management studies in the renowned Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has to appear for CAT (Common Admission Test).
The CAT (Common Admission Test) is a national-level computer-based test held in India to admit students to postgraduate management programs, such as MBAs, at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and several business schools. The IIMs administer the exam on a rotational basis and examine the skills of a candidate in three areas as follows:-
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)
Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and
Quantitative Ability
Among India’s Indian Institutes of Management, some are nestled amid mountains, while other IIMs thrive in buzzing metropolitan cities. But when it comes to their size, there is one Indian Institute of Management that quite literally stands above the rest of the IIMs.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur, nestled in the peaceful Aravalli hills of Rajasthan, combines contemporary architecture with the timeless beauty of the natural surroundings. IIM Udaipur has the largest campus, spanning 300 acres, and is a fully residential campus that offers a cutting-edge learning environment designed for academic excellence, cooperation and innovation.
The Largest IIM Campus of India, IIM Udaipur
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur’s expansive 300-acre campus is located in Balicha, around 8 kilometres from the city centre. The campus is surrounded by a 9.8-kilometre outer boundary wall and a 3.5 km inner road circle, offering a peaceful yet connected environment for academic success. The campus’s design honours Rajasthan’s rich architectural tradition.
The buildings of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Udaipur campus, are inspired by the region’s distinctive fortress-style structures and are meticulously designed to blend in with the surrounding natural topography. The Academic Block is central to the campus, surrounded by lakes and a courtyard that resembles traditional Udaipur chowks.
Given below are the key comparisons between the campus size of some of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), along with their acre size and the courses offered:-
|
IIM’s
|
Acre Size
|
Courses Offered
|
300 Acre size
|
|
135 Acres
|
|
100 Acres
|
|
193 Acres
|
|
102 Acres
|
