Which IIM has the Largest Campus in India?

Indian Institute of Management, which has the largest campus in India:- Every student who wishes to pursue their higher education in the field of management studies in the renowned Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has to appear for CAT (Common Admission Test).

The CAT (Common Admission Test) is a national-level computer-based test held in India to admit students to postgraduate management programs, such as MBAs, at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and several business schools. The IIMs administer the exam on a rotational basis and examine the skills of a candidate in three areas as follows:-

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and

Quantitative Ability

Among India’s Indian Institutes of Management, some are nestled amid mountains, while other IIMs thrive in buzzing metropolitan cities. But when it comes to their size, there is one Indian Institute of Management that quite literally stands above the rest of the IIMs.