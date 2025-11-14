IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025

Which IIM has the Largest Campus in India?

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Nov 14, 2025, 12:53 IST

 Situated in the Aravalli highlands of Rajasthan, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur boasts the largest campus in India, covering 300 acres. This completely residential campus features fortress-style architecture. Other major campuses having a large campus include IIM Indore and IIM Calcutta.

Indian Institute of Management, which has the largest campus in India:-  Every student who wishes to pursue their higher education in the field of management studies in the renowned Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has to appear for CAT (Common Admission Test). 

The CAT (Common Admission Test) is a national-level computer-based test held in India to admit students to postgraduate management programs, such as MBAs, at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and several business schools.  The IIMs administer the exam  on a rotational basis and examine the skills of a candidate in three areas as follows:-

  • Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

  • Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and 

  • Quantitative Ability

Among India’s Indian Institutes of Management, some are nestled amid mountains, while other IIMs thrive in buzzing metropolitan cities. But when it comes to their size, there is one Indian Institute of Management that quite literally stands above the rest of the IIMs. 

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur, nestled in the peaceful Aravalli hills of Rajasthan, combines contemporary architecture with the timeless beauty of the natural surroundings. IIM Udaipur has the largest campus, spanning 300 acres, and is a fully residential campus that offers a cutting-edge learning environment designed for academic excellence, cooperation and innovation.

The Largest IIM Campus of India, IIM Udaipur

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur’s expansive 300-acre campus is located in Balicha, around 8 kilometres from the city centre. The campus is surrounded by a 9.8-kilometre outer boundary wall and a 3.5 km inner road circle, offering a peaceful yet connected environment for academic success. The campus’s design honours Rajasthan’s rich architectural tradition. 

The buildings of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Udaipur campus, are inspired by the region’s distinctive fortress-style structures and are meticulously designed to blend in with the surrounding natural topography. The Academic Block is central to the campus, surrounded by lakes and a courtyard that resembles traditional Udaipur chowks.

Given below are the key comparisons between the campus size of some of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), along with their acre size and the courses offered:-

IIM’s

Acre Size

Courses Offered

IIM Udaipur

300 Acre size

  • MBA in Digital Enterprise Management

  • MBA in Global Supply Chain Management

  • Executive MBA program

  • Doctoral Program

  • Certificate Program

IIM Calcutta

135 Acres

  • MBA

  • Executive MBA

  • Postgraduate Diploma in Business Analytics

  • Executive PGP in Visionary Leadership and Manufacturing

IIM Bangalore

100 Acres

  • MBA

  • MBA in Business Analytics

  • MMS Public Policy

  • Executive Postgraduate program in Management

  • Postgraduate Program in Management

IIM Indore

193 Acres

  • Executive PGPM Mumbai Campus

  • Postgraduate Program in Human Resource Management

  • Postgraduate Program in Management

IIM Ahmedabad

102 Acres

  • MBA

  • MBA in Food and Agribusiness Management

  • Executive MBA

  • Postgraduate Program in Management

  • Executive Postgraduate Program in Management

