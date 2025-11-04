SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here

Which 9 Indian States are Home to IIT, IIM and NIT Institutes?

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Nov 4, 2025, 13:45 IST

There are approximately nine Indian states that are home to three of the country's prestigious institutes altogether. These states offer an ideal environment for comprehensive development, innovation, and world-class education, which transform students into global professionals.

Indian States That Are Home to IIT, NIT and IIM
Nine Indian States hosting IIT, IIM and NIT:- If you are preparing or want to pursue your higher education in a certain discipline and or institutions, a path that may lead you to a campus that is a community of creativity, ambition and ideas. 

Now, imagine you aspire to attend the most esteemed institutes, such as the ‘National Institute of Technology (NIT)’ for practical technical knowledge, the ‘Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)’ for engineering, or the ‘Indian Institute of Management (IIM)’ for business education. But what if you could locate all three institutions in the same state?

A place where bright engineers, creative managers, and inventive innovators come together to create a thriving ecosystem of learning, leadership and cooperation.

Nine Indian states host an IIT, an IIM and an NIT, altogether in the same state, establishing themselves as great education powerhouses.’ Let’s explore which Indian states these are! 

Why is the IIT, IIM, NIT Trio Important?

As the top educational and research institutes in engineering and technology, such as IITs and NITs, and management (IIMs), the trinity of IIT, NIT, and IIM is significant to India. 

To put it simply, the trio of IIT, NIT, and IIM is important for developing human resources, creating an innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem, and strengthening India’s standing as a global leader in business and technology. When all three are established in the same state and flourish in the same condition, a dynamic learning environment is created, where management and technology come together and innovation has practical applications.

There are several reasons why they have received the prestigious label of Institutes of National Importance, and some of them are as follows:-

When IIT (Indian Institutes of Technology), NIT (National Institutes of Technology), and IIM (Indian Institutes of Management) exist together in the same state, there are several benefits that the students gain, like:-

  • Cross-campus communications

  • Workforce Networking

  • Innovation Environment

  • International Exposure

  • Starting Points for Future Leaders

Given below is the list of Nine Indian States that host the three institutions in the same city, along with the name of the institutions and their location:-

State

IIT

IIM

NIT

Uttar Pradesh

IIM Lucknow

MNNIT Allahabad

West Bengal

IIT Kharagpur

IIM Calcutta

NIT Durgapur

Rajasthan

IIT Jodhpur

IIM Udaipur

MNIT Jaipur

Uttarakhand

IIT Roorkee

IIM Kashipur

NIT Uttarakhand

Gujarat

IIT Gandhinagar

IIM Ahmedabad

SVNIT Surat

Kerala

IIT Palakkad

IIM Kozhikode

NIT Calicut

Karnataka

IIT Dharwad

IIM Bangalore

NIT Surathkal

Jharkhand

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

IIM Ranchi

NIT Jamshedpur

Madhya Pradesh

IIT Indore

IIM Indore

MANIT Bhopal

If you want to attend a college, then pick a ‘state of opportunity.’ In addition to their exceptional academic performance, states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka are notable for their innovation-friendly environments, startups, incubators, and active student cultures.

