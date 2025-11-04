Which 9 Indian States are Home to IIT, IIM and NIT Institutes?

Nine Indian States hosting IIT, IIM and NIT:- If you are preparing or want to pursue your higher education in a certain discipline and or institutions, a path that may lead you to a campus that is a community of creativity, ambition and ideas.

Now, imagine you aspire to attend the most esteemed institutes, such as the ‘National Institute of Technology (NIT)’ for practical technical knowledge, the ‘Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)’ for engineering, or the ‘Indian Institute of Management (IIM)’ for business education. But what if you could locate all three institutions in the same state?

A place where bright engineers, creative managers, and inventive innovators come together to create a thriving ecosystem of learning, leadership and cooperation.

Nine Indian states host an IIT, an IIM and an NIT, altogether in the same state, establishing themselves as great ‘education powerhouses.’ Let’s explore which Indian states these are!