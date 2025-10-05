Which are the two cities in India to have IIT, IIM and AIIMS together?

Two Indian cities to have IIT, IIM, and AIIMS together: Whenever there is a discussion about prestigious universities in India for higher education, certain popular names stand out, such as the IIT, IIM, or AIIMS. Each of these institutes has a different role, which is as follows:-
IITs for engineering and technology
IIMs for management studies
AIIMS for medical sciences
On average, these institutions are distributed across multiple cities and states in India. But here is an interesting fact: there are two Indian cities which host the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), together.
Q. Which two cities might that be? 🤔
The answer is Jammu and Guwahati.
Interestingly, both Jammu and Guwahati have gained this distinction, making them stand out as centres of excellence on India’s higher education map. After all, it is home to IIT, IIM and AIIMS. This is a fascinating aspect for students and parents as this single location has access to three of the most sought-after fields of career,i.e., Management, Medicine and Engineering.
Why is the Combination of IIT, IIM and AIIMS Unique?
Jammu and Guwahati are genuinely unique because of their particular combination of institutions. In a country like India, where most towns and cities are known for excelling in a single subject like technology, management or healthcare, Jammu stands out for holding all three top institutes,i.e.,
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Indian Institute of Management (IIM)
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
This unique combination of expertise in various fields promotes a strong environment for learning, cooperation and creativity. It not only offers students world-class opportunities in one city, but it also transforms Jammu into a hub of technology, management and healthcare, supporting overall development and growth.
Jammu and Guwahati represent India’s changing educational landscape, which is inclusive, balanced and full of possibilities. As India expands its higher education network, these two cities serve as beacons of academic achievement, inspiring many others to follow
