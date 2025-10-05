Which are the two cities in India to have IIT, IIM and AIIMS together?

Two Indian cities to have IIT, IIM, and AIIMS together: Whenever there is a discussion about prestigious universities in India for higher education, certain popular names stand out, such as the IIT, IIM, or AIIMS. Each of these institutes has a different role, which is as follows:-

IITs for engineering and technology

IIMs for management studies

AIIMS for medical sciences

On average, these institutions are distributed across multiple cities and states in India. But here is an interesting fact: there are two Indian cities which host the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), together.

Q. Which two cities might that be? 🤔

The answer is Jammu and Guwahati.

Interestingly, both Jammu and Guwahati have gained this distinction, making them stand out as centres of excellence on India’s higher education map. After all, it is home to IIT, IIM and AIIMS. This is a fascinating aspect for students and parents as this single location has access to three of the most sought-after fields of career,i.e., Management, Medicine and Engineering.