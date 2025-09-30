Which IIT is Referred to as the Mother of IITs?

IIT, which is referred to as the Mother of IITs:- Has the origin of the Indian Institutes of Technology ever piqued your interest? Today, the Indian Institutes of Technology are more than just engineering institutions; they are the dream destinations of lakhs of aspirants and serve as the symbol of excellence in science and technology, and a gateway to global prospects.

But, behind the radiant network of 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) distributed across India, there is one institute that was the torchbearer of all the established IITs and is often affectionately regarded as the “Mother of IITs.”

Let’s think about it this way:-

Every great and successful tale has a beginning, and the IIT story is no exception.

Consider India in the early years after independence, a country straining to stand on its own feet and keen to establish an excellent educational system. It was at this point that the concept of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) was formed, a daring ambition to create institutions that could compete with the best in the world.