IIT, which is referred to as the Mother of IITs:- Has the origin of the Indian Institutes of Technology ever piqued your interest? Today, the Indian Institutes of Technology are more than just engineering institutions; they are the dream destinations of lakhs of aspirants and serve as the symbol of excellence in science and technology, and a gateway to global prospects.
But, behind the radiant network of 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) distributed across India, there is one institute that was the torchbearer of all the established IITs and is often affectionately regarded as the “Mother of IITs.”
Let’s think about it this way:-
Every great and successful tale has a beginning, and the IIT story is no exception.
Consider India in the early years after independence, a country straining to stand on its own feet and keen to establish an excellent educational system. It was at this point that the concept of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) was formed, a daring ambition to create institutions that could compete with the best in the world.
To bring this goal to life, the First IIT was established, and this institute not only welcomed students but also helped mould the future of technical education in India. Its structure, teaching style, and the student-appropriate culture set the stage for all the subsequent IITs. Over the years, it has also generated some of the most brilliant brains in business, research, innovation and engineering. That is why this IIT is sometimes referred to as the “Mother of IITs,” because without it, there would be no IIT journey to discuss.
So, which IIT has this iconic title? What makes it so unique that it continues to inspire generations today?
Also, check:-
Which IIT is Referred to as the Mother of IITs?
The Indian Institute of Technology, which is referred to as the “Mother of IITs,” is theIndian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, is often referred to as “Mother of IITs,” since it is the First IIT to have been established in India, and also provided the groundwork for the subsequent IITs that were established in the following year.
More than merely being the oldest institute, it established the norm for academic standards, research culture, and campus life, which subsequent Indian Institutes of Technology followed as models. IIT’s education system helped create other IITs’ system identity, with its curriculum designed to achieve the objective of creating world-class engineers. Its pioneering role in redefining technical education and promoting innovation makes it genuinely deserving of the label "Mother of IITs".
So, calling IIT Kharagpur the Mother of IITs is more than simply a title; it’s a legacy. From being born in a detention camp to becoming India’s first IIT, it created the groundwork for excellence in engineering today.
Also, check:-
-
Free Ethical Hacking Courses in India: Top Platforms Offering Ethical Hacking Program for Free
-
Oldest Colleges in Delhi: Check Courses Offered, History and Other Details
-
Which City is Home to the Maximum Number of Central Universities?
-
Which National Law University is Known as “The Harvard of the East”?
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial