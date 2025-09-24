Which City is Home to the Maximum Number of Central Universities?

City with the maximum number of Central Universities:- Have you ever wondered which Indian city holds the record for having the maximum number of central universities?

India has around 54 Central universities, which are spread across different states, each playing an important role in offering quality higher education directly funded by the Government of India. But, interestingly, not all cities have the same number of central universities, with some having only one. While a select few hold the title of being the hub for multiple central universities. These cities naturally become hotspots for students across the country, offering diverse academic opportunities, cultural exchange, and vibrant campus life.

Knowing which city is at the top of the list is not only interesting but also useful for students planning their future education. So, let’s look at India’s education map to see which city has the most central universities.