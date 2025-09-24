City with the maximum number of Central Universities:- Have you ever wondered which Indian city holds the record for having the maximum number of central universities?
India has around 54 Central universities, which are spread across different states, each playing an important role in offering quality higher education directly funded by the Government of India. But, interestingly, not all cities have the same number of central universities, with some having only one. While a select few hold the title of being the hub for multiple central universities. These cities naturally become hotspots for students across the country, offering diverse academic opportunities, cultural exchange, and vibrant campus life.
Knowing which city is at the top of the list is not only interesting but also useful for students planning their future education. So, let’s look at India’s education map to see which city has the most central universities.
Which City is Home to the Maximum Number of Central Universities?
The city with the maximum number of Central Universities is New Delhi.
1. Before scrolling through the article, can you guess how many central universities Delhi has?🤔
-
8
-
7
-
10
-
5
When it comes to higher education in India, New Delhi stands tall as the city with the maximum number of central universities. Being the capital of the country, Delhi has always been a hub for learning, attracting students from every corner of India. From popular universities like the University of Delhi to specialised institutions like the Jawaharlal Nehru University, the city offers a wide range of academic opportunities.
List of Central Universities in New Delhi:-
There are around seven central universities established in New Delhi, whereas the state of Uttar Pradesh has around six central universities. Being popular among the students, the admission process to these universities also faces fierce competition. For those of you who seek admission to these universities, you have to appear for the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) in the preferred subject and qualify for certain eligibility requirements set out by the universities.
Below is the list of the central universities that are established in New Delhi:-
List of Central Universities in New Delhi