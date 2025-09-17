QS Global MBA Rankings 2026: Check the List of Top Indian B-schools

QS Global MBA Rankings 2026:- The QS World University Rankings has released the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026, which includes a ranking of the world’s best MBA-offering universities. These rankings provide a list of the world’s top universities that offer a full-time MBA program.

Penn (Wharton) has secured the first rank and is considered the best business school in the world for full-time MBA programs. It is one of the four American business schools at the top of the list, with Harvard Business School, MIT (Sloan), and Stanford Graduate School of Business ranking second through fourth.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has risen to the 52nd place in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026, while the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta moved to the 58th and the 64th spot, respectively. In the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026, 14 Indian MBA institutes were ranked.

