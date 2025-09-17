LinkedIn's 2025 Rankings of Top MBA Programs: Check Indian B-Schools Rankings

LinkedIn’s 2025 Rankings of Top MBA Programs: The job market is evolving rapidly, and it is not easy for candidates to guess what the next best move should be. An MBA degree has become a valuable tool for an increasing number of professionals navigating challenges, while also offering a clear opportunity to develop in-demand skills.
According to a survey on LinkedIn by the official authority, the MBA degree has remained in demand across various industries and job opportunities. Since 2010, the number of global senior executives and business owners with an MBA degree on LinkedIn has increased by 32% and 87% respectively. The LinkedIn officials have also released an annual data-based ranking of the Top MBA programs offered in the top universities of the World and top Indian universities.
The LinkedIn Rankings of the Top MBA programs of 2025 will be helpful for those who want to pursue an MBA degree, which helps students thrive in the competitive job market.
Which Indian B-Schools are Listed on LinkedIn’s 2025 Rankings of Top MBA Programs?
On September 25, 2025, LinkedIn, an online professional networking platform, released a list of the World’s top 100 MBA programs offered in the World and Indian Universities. In LinkedIn’s 2025 Ranking of Top MBA Programs, at least seven Indian Universities also secured their place on the list, and all of them were ranked among the top 50.
The officials of LinkedIn have based their rankings on the real outcomes of alumni from these programs offered, and how the graduates secure jobs post-MBA, how they move up the corporate ladder, and how they are building strong professional networks. Know it from the Senior Managing Editor,Ashley (Peterson) Botarelli,
“The ranking is entirely based on real outcomes of alumni from these programs, looking at metrics like how graduates land jobs post-MBA, move up the corporate ladder and build strong professional networks.” (Source:- LinkedIn)
Below is the list of the top Indian B-Schools, which were ranked in LinkedIn’s Ranking of Top 100 MBA programs of 2025:-
|
Rank
|
Institute Name
|
5
|
|
16
|
|
17
|
|
20
|
|
26
|
|
36
|
|
50
|
There were at least seven Indian B-Schools that were listed on LinkedIn’s Ranking of the top 100 MBA programs of 2025, along with the most popular job title and the notable skill set that the candidates acquire.
