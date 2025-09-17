LinkedIn's 2025 Rankings of Top MBA Programs: Check Indian B-Schools Rankings

LinkedIn’s 2025 Rankings of Top MBA Programs: The job market is evolving rapidly, and it is not easy for candidates to guess what the next best move should be. An MBA degree has become a valuable tool for an increasing number of professionals navigating challenges, while also offering a clear opportunity to develop in-demand skills.

According to a survey on LinkedIn by the official authority, the MBA degree has remained in demand across various industries and job opportunities. Since 2010, the number of global senior executives and business owners with an MBA degree on LinkedIn has increased by 32% and 87% respectively. The LinkedIn officials have also released an annual data-based ranking of the Top MBA programs offered in the top universities of the World and top Indian universities.

The LinkedIn Rankings of the Top MBA programs of 2025 will be helpful for those who want to pursue an MBA degree, which helps students thrive in the competitive job market.

