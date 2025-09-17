RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!

LinkedIn's 2025 Rankings of Top MBA Programs: Check Indian B-Schools Rankings

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Sep 17, 2025, 14:09 IST

This article will provide you with the list of the top Indian B-Schools which ranked in LinkedIn’s Ranking of Top 100 MBA Programs of 2025. Additionally, it will also give information related to what the most notable skill set acquired by the students is and what the most popular job titles acquired by the graduates are post-MBA.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
LinkedIn's 2025 Rankings of Top MBA Programs
LinkedIn's 2025 Rankings of Top MBA Programs

LinkedIn’s 2025 Rankings of Top MBA Programs: The job market is evolving rapidly, and it is not easy for candidates to guess what the next best move should be. An MBA degree has become a valuable tool for an increasing number of professionals navigating challenges, while also offering a clear opportunity to develop in-demand skills. 

According to a survey on LinkedIn by the official authority, the MBA degree has remained in demand across various industries and job opportunities. Since 2010, the number of global senior executives and business owners with an MBA degree on LinkedIn has increased by 32% and 87% respectively. The LinkedIn officials have also released an annual data-based ranking of the Top MBA programs offered in the top universities of the World and top Indian universities. 

The LinkedIn Rankings of the Top MBA programs of 2025 will be helpful for those who want to pursue an MBA degree, which helps students thrive in the competitive job market.

Also, check:- Top NIRF 2025 Colleges in India: Overall Rankings & Highlights, The Power of One-Page CV: From College Classrooms to Corporate Cubicles, Which Four Indian Cities Have Both IIT and IIM?

Which Indian B-Schools are Listed on LinkedIn’s 2025 Rankings of Top MBA Programs? 

On September 25, 2025, LinkedIn, an online professional networking platform, released a list of the World’s top 100 MBA programs offered in the World and Indian Universities. In LinkedIn’s 2025 Ranking of Top MBA Programs,  at least seven Indian Universities also secured their place on the list, and all of them were ranked among the top 50. 

Indian B-Schools In LinkedIn’s Ranking 2025

The officials of LinkedIn have based their rankings on the real outcomes of alumni from these programs offered, and how the graduates secure jobs post-MBA, how they move up the corporate ladder, and how they are building strong professional networks. Know it from the Senior Managing Editor,Ashley (Peterson) Botarelli,

“The ranking is entirely based on real outcomes of alumni from these programs, looking at metrics like how graduates land jobs post-MBA, move up the corporate ladder and build strong professional networks.” (Source:- LinkedIn)

Below is the list of the top Indian B-Schools, which were ranked in LinkedIn’s Ranking of Top 100 MBA programs of 2025:-

Rank

Institute Name

5

Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, Mohali

  • Most Popular Job Titles:- Product Manager, Management Consultant, Program Manager

  • Notable Skill-Set:- Product Vision, Growth Strategies, User Research

16

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta

  • Most Popular Job Titles:- Business Analyst, Management Analyst, Product Manager

  • Notable Skill-Set:- Growth Strategies, Product Road Mapping, Product Vision

17

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad

  • Most Popular Job Titles:- Sales Manager, Program Manager, Product Manager

  • Notable Skill-Set:- Wireframing, Strategy Consulting, Go-To-Market Strategy

20

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore

  • Most Popular Job Titles:- Business Analyst, Program Manager, Product Manager

  • Notable Skill-Set:- Product Vision, Go-To-Market Strategy, Software Product Management

26

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow

  • Most Popular Job Titles:- Management Consultant, Program Manager, Product Manager

  • Notable Skill-Set:- Product Road Mapping, Strategy Consulting, Go-To-Market Strategy

36

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore

  • Most Popular Job Titles:- Investment Banking Analyst, Business Analyst, Product Manager

  • Notable Skill-Set:- Wireframing, Strategy Consulting, Go-To-Market Strategy

50

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi

  • Most Popular Job Titles:- Sales Manager, Product Manager, Investment Banking Analyst

  • Notable Skill-Set:- International Trade, Commodity Markets, Go-To-Market Strategy

There were at least seven Indian B-Schools that were listed on LinkedIn’s Ranking of the top 100 MBA programs of 2025, along with the most popular job title and the notable skill set that the candidates acquire.

Also, check:-

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories