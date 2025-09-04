The National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 offers clarity to those students who wish to pursue their careers and higher academic studies in the management field by providing them with the list of the top MBA colleges in India, based on various factors. While it is common for the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) to seek the attention of the majority of the students because of their popularity, strong placement records, several private institutions have also made a name for themselves by offering good infrastructure, having excellent placement records and a high return on investment.
This article will list the top NIRF 2025 MBA colleges, including both private colleges and the renowned Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).
Also, check:-
- Which is the Oldest University in Bangalore? Check Courses Offered, Fee Structure and Other Details
- Top NIRF 2025 MBA Colleges in India: IIMs vs Private Colleges
Top NIRF-Ranked MBA Colleges 2025: IIMs vs. Private Colleges
Established in 2015, the NIRF, under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has been providing these rankings based on five parameters. For the academic year 2025-26, there are two new additions to the evaluative parameters of these rankings. IIMs typically top the charts because of their popularity, extensive alumni network, and good placement records. The striking difference between the IIMs and private colleges that offer MBA courses to students highlights the evolving landscape of management studies in India, providing students with critical information for making an informed decision.
Also, check:-
- Top NIRF 2025 Engineering Colleges in India: IITs Dominate Again?
- Top NIRF 2025 Colleges in India: Overall Rankings & Highlights
- Best NIRF Ranked Management Colleges 2025: Eligibility, Cut-Offs
Below is the list of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the private colleges offering MBA programs to students, and their NIRF 2025 rankings, with a comparison drawn to the previous years' rankings as well:-
Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and their NIRF 2025 Ranks
Here is the list of the top IIMs based on the NIRF 2025 rankings, along with the comparison in ranks with the NIRF's previous year’s rank:-
|
Institutes Name
|
NIRF 2025
|
NIRF 2024
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
7
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
6
|
6
|
8
|
8
|
5
|
7
|
19
|
12
|
15
|
14
|
18
|
17
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
38
|
24
Also, check:-
- List of Top Digital Skill Courses: Check the list of Government Colleges, Career Opportunities, and Other Details
Private MBA colleges and their NIRF 2025 Ranks:-
Here is the list of the top private MBA colleges based on the NIRF 2025 rankings, along with the comparison in ranks with the NIRF's previous year’s rank:-
|
Institutes Name
|
NIRF 2025
|
NIRF 2024
|
10
|
9
|
9
|
11
|
11
|
13
|
24
|
21
|
49
|
29
|
26
|
28
|
33
|
32
|
37
|
34
|
32
|
36
Also, check:-
- List of Best Non-IIT Colleges Offering B.Tech Specialisation in AI and Data Science and Other Details
This Teachers' Day, celebrate the educators who've made a difference! Nominate your inspiring teacher (or yourself) for Jagran Josh's"Teachers Who Inspire"campaign. You could be featured in "100 Inspiring Teachers of India 2025," receive an official E-Certificate, and have your story shared on our website and social media. Don't miss this chance to honour excellence—Nominate Now!
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial