Everything You Need to Know About IIT JAM 2026: JOAPS Portal to Open Soon

The Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) is a national-level entrance exam conducted annually for students aspiring to pursue postgraduate programs, such as MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual degree, and other postgraduate programs at prestigious institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). For the past twenty years, the Joint Admission Test for Master’s (JAM) has established the standard for undergraduate science education in the country. JAM 2026 is being organised by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, and six IITs, which are as follows:-

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Those candidates who qualify for the Joint Admission Test for Master’s can apply for admission to the postgraduate programs that are offered by the participating Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), with over 3000 available places. Over 22 Indian Institutes of Technology offer 89 postgraduate programs for the academic year 2026-27.

Latest Updates:- The Joint Admission Test for Master’s (JAM), which is being organised by the Indian Institutes of Technology, Bombay, will open its JOAPS (JAM Online Application Processing System) in around 21 days, i.e., September 5, 2025. The online application registration process will conclude on October 12, 2025, and the exam is to be held on February 15, 2026. The dates for the release of the results of the JAM 2026 exam are March 18, 2026.

Dates Events Online Registration Open September 5, 2025 Online Registration Concludes October 12, 2025 Exam Date February 15, 2026 Result Date March 18, 2026 What are the Eligibility Criteria for JAM 2026? The JAM 2026 is designed to assess a candidate’s understanding of core concepts, analytical skills, and problem-solving abilities, ensuring that only the candidates secure a seat in top institutions. The eligibility criteria for JAM 2026 are designed to ensure that candidates have the necessary academic background to handle postgraduate-level academics in science and related fields. Below is the list of the eligibility criteria for the candidates who will be appearing for the Joint Admission Test for Master's 2026:-