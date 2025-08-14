Everything You Need to Know About IIT JAM 2026: JOAPS Portal to Open Soon

The Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) is a national-level entrance exam conducted annually for students aspiring to pursue postgraduate programs, such as MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual degree, and other postgraduate programs at prestigious institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
For the past twenty years, the Joint Admission Test for Master’s (JAM) has established the standard for undergraduate science education in the country. JAM 2026 is being organised by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, and six IITs, which are as follows:-
- Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
- Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
- Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
- Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
- Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
Those candidates who qualify for the Joint Admission Test for Master’s can apply for admission to the postgraduate programs that are offered by the participating Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), with over 3000 available places. Over 22 Indian Institutes of Technology offer 89 postgraduate programs for the academic year 2026-27.
Latest Updates:-
The Joint Admission Test for Master’s (JAM), which is being organised by the Indian Institutes of Technology, Bombay, will open its JOAPS (JAM Online Application Processing System) in around 21 days, i.e., September 5, 2025. The online application registration process will conclude on October 12, 2025, and the exam is to be held on February 15, 2026. The dates for the release of the results of the JAM 2026 exam are March 18, 2026.
|
Dates
|
Events
|
Online Registration Open
|
September 5, 2025
|
Online Registration Concludes
|
October 12, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
February 15, 2026
|
Result Date
|
March 18, 2026
What are the Eligibility Criteria for JAM 2026?
The JAM 2026 is designed to assess a candidate’s understanding of core concepts, analytical skills, and problem-solving abilities, ensuring that only the candidates secure a seat in top institutions. The eligibility criteria for JAM 2026 are designed to ensure that candidates have the necessary academic background to handle postgraduate-level academics in science and related fields.
Below is the list of the eligibility criteria for the candidates who will be appearing for the Joint Admission Test for Master's 2026:-
|
Those candidates who have qualified for their undergraduate degree or are in the last year of their degree can apply for the JAM 2026 exam.
|
Those candidates who are foreign nationals and hold an Indian degree are eligible to apply, according to the Admitting Institute's policies.
|
Eligibility for Admission
|
Those candidates who qualify for the JAM 2026 can apply for admission to the Admitting Institutes' academic programs, provided they meet the eligibility requirements (ERs) and the Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQ).
List of Participating Institutes for JAM 2026
JAM 2026 offers admission to some of the most prestigious higher education institutions in India. The participating institutes include all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, which offers a wide range of M.Sc., M.Sc. – M.Tech. Dual Degree, M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), Joint M.Sc. –Ph.D., M.Sc – Ph.D. Dual Degree in various fields.
Apart from these, the National Institute of Technology (NITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutions also offer admission by accepting the JAM scores for their postgraduate program through the Centralised counselling process. JAM 2026 Score is expected to be used by IISc Bengaluru, IISERs, IIPE, JNCASR, and CFTIs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT via CCMN.
Below is the list of the participating institutions offering admission to their postgraduate courses by accepting JAM scores:-
|
Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneshwar
|
Indian Institute of Technology, Dharward
What is the Exam Pattern of JAM 2026?
Before appearing for the JAM 2026 exam, the students must be aware of the exam pattern for the exam and whether any changes have been introduced or not. Knowing the exam pattern of the exam the student is appearing for helps them prepare for it more effectively. The Joint Admission Entrance Test (JAM) 2026 will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various exam centres in India.
Below is the exam pattern of the JAM 2026 for the candidates who will be appearing for the JAM 2026 exam:-
|
Exam Pattern
|
Details
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Total Question
|
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
Marking Scheme (Negative Marking)
|
|
Marking Scheme
|
|
Exam Duration
|
3 hours or 180 minutes
Also asked questions about JAM 2026
-
When will the JAM 2026 exam be held?
Ans- The Joint Admission Test for Master’s will be conducted on February 15, 2026. The online registration starts on September 5, 2025.
-
Is there an age limit to apply for JAM 2026?
Ans- There is no age limit set by the official conducting authority of the JAM 2026.
-
Why should I select three examination cities?
Ans- Candidates will most likely be assigned a centre in the examination city of their first preference. Only in circumstances where too many candidates choose a specific city as their first preference do the other two options become significant.
