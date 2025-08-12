IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon

The MHT CET 2025 CAP Round II is a key phase in the admission process for seeking admission to any engineering course in the state of Maharashtra. For candidates applying under the All India Quota, this round offers a fresh chance to secure admission based on updated merit lists and seat availability.

MHT CET 2025 CAP Round II Check All India Course-wise and College-Wise Cutoff List

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025 is a gateway for thousands of students from across India to secure admission into top engineering colleges in Maharashtra. The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) is conducted in multiple rounds to ensure every student who appeared for the exam has a fair chance at seat allocation based on their merit and preferences.

CAP Round II is an important stage, especially for candidates applying under the All India Quota seats, as it provides another opportunity to get admission into their desired colleges and courses. During this round, students can check college-wise and course-wise cutoff marks to understand the minimum scores required for admission in different institutions. These cut-offs help candidates decide their next steps-whether to accept or upgrade the allotted seta for a better option or wait for the next round.

For many aspirants, CAP Round II can be the turning point in securing a seat in a reputed college, making it essential to stay updated with the latest cut-off details.

Course-Wise and College-Wise All India Cutoff list of CAP Round II of MHT CET 2025

The course-wise and college-wise All India cutoff list for MHT CET 2025 CAP Round 2 is one of the most important resources for candidates aiming to secure admission into top colleges in Maharashtra under the All India Quota Seats. This cutoff list will help the candidates understand the required minimum marks or ranks required for each course in every participating institution across Maharashtra.

Since the cutoffs vary from one college to another and from one course to the next, checking the detailed lists allows the aspirants to make smart choices during the counselling process. Below is the course-wise and college-wise cutoff list of CAP Round II of the MHT CET 2025:-

College 

Course

Cutoff

Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj College of Engineering, Shegaon

Computer Science and

Engineering

17220 (85.0424276)

Electrical Engineering [Electronics and Power]

25989 (77.8886304)

Information Technology

18939 (83.6370736)

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

21319 (81.6305225)

Mechanical Engineering

31050 (73.8664593)

Prof. Ram Meghe Institute of Technology & Research, Amravati

Computer Science and

Engineering

26415 (77.5050226)

Civil Engineering

55046 (55.7167036)

Information Technology

32760 (72.4673676)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

and Data Science

27125 (76.9187880)

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

41536 (65.8253030)

Mechanical Engineering

52070 (57.7469384)

Jawaharlal Darda Institute of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal

Computer Science and

Engineering

36310 (69.8976827)

Civil Engineering

78866 (35.3269714)

Electrical Engineering

64263 (48.1282118)

Mechanical Engineering

81305 (32.7628362)

Electronics and

Telecommunication Engineering

21037 (81.7774875)

Textile Engineering / Technology

93550 (18.3579847)

G. S. Mandal's Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Aurangabad

Agricultural Engineering

37374 (70.1361484)

Civil Engineering

67722 (45.4217891)

Computer Science and

Engineering

34243 (71.4386622)

Computer Science and

Design

41032 (66.2980108)

Electrical Engineering

53031 (57.0704225)

Plastic and Polymer Engineering

53153 (57.0704225)

Mechatronics Engineering

47438 (61.2848629)

Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, Mumbai

Dyestuff Technology

5822 (94.5626976)

Chemical Engineering

2265 (97.4809788)

Oil, Oleochemicals and

Surfactants Technology

4332 (95.7503405)

Pharmaceuticals

Chemistry and Technology

1086 (98.5352034)

Fibres and Textiles

Processing Technology

6127 (94.3187712)

Polymer Engineering and

Technology

3059 (96.7660039)

Surface Coating

Technology

4285 (95.7726389)

Food Engineering and

Technology

4197 (95.9610142)

For further information on the cutoff list of CAP Round II of the MHT CET 2025, candidates are advised to visit the official website or https://fe2025.mahacet.org/ViewPublicDocument?MenuId=3476 

The MHT CET 2025 CAP Round 2 cutoff list is for All India seats, and plays an important role in candidates assessing their chances of admission to the various engineering courses being offered by the participating institutes across Maharashtra, and helps the candidates make an informed decision. With competition growing every year, understanding the college-wise and course-wise cutoff list can give candidates a clear advantage in the seat selection process.

