MHT CET 2025 CAP Round II: Check All India Course-wise and College-Wise Cutoff List

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025 is a gateway for thousands of students from across India to secure admission into top engineering colleges in Maharashtra. The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) is conducted in multiple rounds to ensure every student who appeared for the exam has a fair chance at seat allocation based on their merit and preferences.
CAP Round II is an important stage, especially for candidates applying under the All India Quota seats, as it provides another opportunity to get admission into their desired colleges and courses. During this round, students can check college-wise and course-wise cutoff marks to understand the minimum scores required for admission in different institutions. These cut-offs help candidates decide their next steps-whether to accept or upgrade the allotted seta for a better option or wait for the next round.
For many aspirants, CAP Round II can be the turning point in securing a seat in a reputed college, making it essential to stay updated with the latest cut-off details.
Course-Wise and College-Wise All India Cutoff list of CAP Round II of MHT CET 2025
The course-wise and college-wise All India cutoff list for MHT CET 2025 CAP Round 2 is one of the most important resources for candidates aiming to secure admission into top colleges in Maharashtra under the All India Quota Seats. This cutoff list will help the candidates understand the required minimum marks or ranks required for each course in every participating institution across Maharashtra.
Since the cutoffs vary from one college to another and from one course to the next, checking the detailed lists allows the aspirants to make smart choices during the counselling process. Below is the course-wise and college-wise cutoff list of CAP Round II of the MHT CET 2025:-
|
College
|
Course
|
Cutoff
|
Computer Science and
Engineering
|
17220 (85.0424276)
|
Electrical Engineering [Electronics and Power]
|
25989 (77.8886304)
|
18939 (83.6370736)
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
21319 (81.6305225)
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
31050 (73.8664593)
|
Prof. Ram Meghe Institute of Technology & Research, Amravati
|
Computer Science and
Engineering
|
26415 (77.5050226)
|
55046 (55.7167036)
|
32760 (72.4673676)
|
and Data Science
|
27125 (76.9187880)
|
Electronics and
Telecommunication Engineering
|
41536 (65.8253030)
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
52070 (57.7469384)
|
Jawaharlal Darda Institute of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal
|
Computer Science and
Engineering
|
36310 (69.8976827)
|
Civil Engineering
|
78866 (35.3269714)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
64263 (48.1282118)
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
81305 (32.7628362)
|
21037 (81.7774875)
|
Textile Engineering / Technology
|
93550 (18.3579847)
|
G. S. Mandal's Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Aurangabad
|
37374 (70.1361484)
|
67722 (45.4217891)
|
34243 (71.4386622)
|
Computer Science and
Design
|
41032 (66.2980108)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
53031 (57.0704225)
|
Plastic and Polymer Engineering
|
53153 (57.0704225)
|
47438 (61.2848629)
|
Dyestuff Technology
|
5822 (94.5626976)
|
2265 (97.4809788)
|
Oil, Oleochemicals and
Surfactants Technology
|
4332 (95.7503405)
|
Chemistry and Technology
|
1086 (98.5352034)
|
6127 (94.3187712)
|
3059 (96.7660039)
|
Surface Coating
Technology
|
4285 (95.7726389)
|
4197 (95.9610142)
|
For further information on the cutoff list of CAP Round II of the MHT CET 2025, candidates are advised to visit the official website or https://fe2025.mahacet.org/ViewPublicDocument?MenuId=3476
The MHT CET 2025 CAP Round 2 cutoff list is for All India seats, and plays an important role in candidates assessing their chances of admission to the various engineering courses being offered by the participating institutes across Maharashtra, and helps the candidates make an informed decision. With competition growing every year, understanding the college-wise and course-wise cutoff list can give candidates a clear advantage in the seat selection process.
