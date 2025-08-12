MHT CET 2025 CAP Round II: Check All India Course-wise and College-Wise Cutoff List

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025 is a gateway for thousands of students from across India to secure admission into top engineering colleges in Maharashtra. The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) is conducted in multiple rounds to ensure every student who appeared for the exam has a fair chance at seat allocation based on their merit and preferences.

CAP Round II is an important stage, especially for candidates applying under the All India Quota seats, as it provides another opportunity to get admission into their desired colleges and courses. During this round, students can check college-wise and course-wise cutoff marks to understand the minimum scores required for admission in different institutions. These cut-offs help candidates decide their next steps-whether to accept or upgrade the allotted seta for a better option or wait for the next round.

For many aspirants, CAP Round II can be the turning point in securing a seat in a reputed college, making it essential to stay updated with the latest cut-off details.