BHU CUET UG Admission 2025: First Cutoff List with Course-Wise Marks

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the first CUET UG 2025 Cutoff list for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025-26. This list will help the students who have applied to seek admission to this university, the minimum marks or scores they must have scored in the CUET UG exam to get admission to the different undergraduate courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University. The cutoff marks are different for each course that the Banaras Hindu University offers, based on how many seats are available, and how high the CUET scores are for tat particular year.
Students who took the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses and selected Banaras Hindu University as one of their choices will now be able to access the cutoff list to know if they are eligible for the admission process and give an idea of the competition level for each subject. If a student's score is equal to or higher than the cutoff marks for their chosen course, they can move forward with the admission steps. Those who do not achieve the cutoff in the first list can still hope to make the second or third lists, since BHU will disclose more cutoffs in the coming days.
What is the First CUET UG Cutoff of BHU and Where to Find It?
The first CUET-UG cutoff list of Banaras Hindu University is an important document that informs students about the minimum CUET UG Scores required for admission to various undergraduate courses at BHU. The Central University determines these cutoff marks based on factors such as the number of students who apply, the number of seats available for each course and overall CUET score trends. The BHU CUET UG 2025 first cutoff list also varies depending on the course and category of the student.
Students who have applied for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University through the CUET UG 2025 scores for the academic year 2025-26 can access the initial cutoff list using the Banaras Hindu University’s official website or admission page, or they can visit the official website: https://bhucuet.samarth.edu.in/index.php.
Check Course-Wise First CUET UG Cutoff List of BHU 2025
Banaras Hindu University determines the first CUET cutoff marks of each undergraduate course by considering a variety of factors. The first factor is that the institution examines how students applying for admission performed in the CUET UG exam and what are scores and trends are. The next step is to determine how many seats are available in each subject and how many students have applied for them. When a certain course has fewer seats available for admissions, but there is a large number of students applying for that particular course, the cutoff marks for that particular course typically rise.
Some of the undergraduate courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University grow in popularity and demand year after another. For example, a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics, a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours), and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics frequently have higher cutoffs because there is a large number of students applying to seek admission to these courses, but there are only a limited seats available.
Below is the first CUET UG 2025 cutoff list of the Banaras Hindu University, distributed course-wise:-
|
Course
|
Cutoff (General)
|
College
|
Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Legislative Law (Honours)
|
373.6282577
|
Faculty of Law
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) Agriculture
|
637.4223211
|
Faculty of Agriculture
|
611.0114222
|
Rajiv Gandhi South Campus
|
Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
|
481.7777295
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
507.1620297
|
D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
483.3765969
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
548.985243
|
Faculty of Commerce
|
494.8886567
|
Rajiv Gandhi South Campus
|
469.7459696
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Economics
|
303.0889488
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with English
|
300.2123494
|
Mahila Maha Vidayala
|
256.0974013
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
268.8562382
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
287.1631989
|
D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
315.3423058
|
Faculty of Arts
|
258.6257635
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Geography
|
255.7326749
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
260.1416719
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
312.58118
|
Faculty of Arts
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Museology
|
321.7152867
|
Faculty of Arts
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology
|
307.9108411
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Education
|
315.5706979
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Education with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology
|
260.6857978
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology
|
270.6482121
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
334.8962898
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
267.5973795
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
286.2354185
|
D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
336.8873962
|
Faculty of Arts
|
263.4255365
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Economics
|
352.2206969
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Geography with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology
|
255.1403629
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
311.2427848
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
327.079478
|
Faculty of Arts
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Geography with English
|
263.3508932
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
322.3043695
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
340.2023236
|
Faculty of Arts
|
290.116485
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Geography with Museology
|
307.4090108
|
Faculty of Arts
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History of Arts with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology
|
290.5023482
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
297.285884
|
Faculty of Arts
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Geography
|
280.1033651
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
330.0134717
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
291.0064832
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya
|
351.3680592
|
Faculty of Social Sciences
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History
|
268.1234693
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
321.632146
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
259.0752461
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
295.7329696
|
D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
340.2514069
|
Faculty of Social Sciences
|
271.8862132
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Political Science
|
290.2218582
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
334.5155372
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
289.0803622
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
316.8057279
|
D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
357.9183365
|
Faculty of Social Sciences
|
281.0017658
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics with Computer Science
|
455.6778033
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
516.3706281
|
Faculty of Science
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics with Statistics
|
447.9295613
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
487.257467
|
Faculty of Science
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry with Botany
|
564.111296
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
588.6380002
|
Faculty of Science
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Psychology
|
305.7345527
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
314.7723607
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
281.6431336
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
302.4575273
|
D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
352.6104442
|
Faculty of Social Sciences
|
280.0171504
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Geography
|
277.1965819
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
278.110329
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya
|
370.7497634
|
Faculty of Social Sciences
|
331.184749
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Economics
|
277.738673
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
264.2504504
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
317.7726484
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
302.136845
|
D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
347.2343837
|
Faculty of Social Sciences
|
280.4307375
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya
|
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Psychology
|
314.147428
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
286.3002101
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
264.6459585
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
291.1324374
|
D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
331.998407
|
Faculty of Social Sciences
|
275.2407144
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry with Mathematics
|
466.574408
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
474.4419862
|
Faculty of Science
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry with Physics
|
442.0529579
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
456.7808075
|
Faculty of Science
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Earth Science with Mathematics
|
403.4236462
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
438.5326482
|
Faculty of Science
|
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geography with Mathematics
|
418.7951058
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya
|
442.9120041
|
Faculty of Science
Banaras Hindu University’s initial CUET cutoff list is an important stage in the undergraduate admission process. The cutoff list not only helps students assess whether they are eligible for their desired course, but also offers them an indication of the competition and their chances of admission in the next rounds
