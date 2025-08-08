BHU CUET UG Admission 2025: First Cutoff List with Course-Wise Marks

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the first CUET UG 2025 Cutoff list for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025-26. This list will help the students who have applied to seek admission to this university, the minimum marks or scores they must have scored in the CUET UG exam to get admission to the different undergraduate courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University. The cutoff marks are different for each course that the Banaras Hindu University offers, based on how many seats are available, and how high the CUET scores are for tat particular year. Students who took the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses and selected Banaras Hindu University as one of their choices will now be able to access the cutoff list to know if they are eligible for the admission process and give an idea of the competition level for each subject. If a student's score is equal to or higher than the cutoff marks for their chosen course, they can move forward with the admission steps. Those who do not achieve the cutoff in the first list can still hope to make the second or third lists, since BHU will disclose more cutoffs in the coming days.

What is the First CUET UG Cutoff of BHU and Where to Find It? The first CUET-UG cutoff list of Banaras Hindu University is an important document that informs students about the minimum CUET UG Scores required for admission to various undergraduate courses at BHU. The Central University determines these cutoff marks based on factors such as the number of students who apply, the number of seats available for each course and overall CUET score trends. The BHU CUET UG 2025 first cutoff list also varies depending on the course and category of the student. Students who have applied for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University through the CUET UG 2025 scores for the academic year 2025-26 can access the initial cutoff list using the Banaras Hindu University's official website or admission page, or they can visit the official website: https://bhucuet.samarth.edu.in/index.php.