BHU CUET UG Admission 2025: First Cutoff List with Course-Wise Marks

Banaras Hindu University has announced the first CUET cutoff list for undergraduate admissions in 2025. The list indicates the minimum CUET scores required for each course, which are determined by factors such as applicant numbers, available seats, and overall score trends. Popular courses like B.A. (Hons) Economics, B.Com (Hons), and B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics typically have higher cutoffs.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 8, 2025, 21:27 IST
BHU CUET UG Admission 2025 First Cutoff List with Course-Wise Marks

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the first CUET UG 2025 Cutoff list for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025-26. This list will help the students who have applied to seek admission to this university, the minimum marks or scores they must have scored in the CUET UG exam to get admission to the different undergraduate courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University. The cutoff marks are different for each course that the Banaras Hindu University offers, based on how many seats are available, and how high the CUET scores are for tat particular year.

Students who took the Common University Entrance Test  (CUET) for undergraduate courses and selected Banaras Hindu University as one of their choices will now be able to access the cutoff list to know if they are eligible for the admission process and give an idea of the competition level for each subject. If a student's score is equal to or higher than the cutoff marks for their chosen course, they can move forward with the admission steps. Those who do not achieve the cutoff in the first list can still hope to make the second or third lists, since BHU will disclose more cutoffs in the coming days.

What is the First CUET UG Cutoff of BHU and Where to Find It?

The first CUET-UG cutoff list of Banaras Hindu University is an important document that informs students about the minimum CUET UG Scores required for admission to various undergraduate courses at BHU. The Central University determines these cutoff marks based on factors such as the number of students who apply, the number of seats available for each course and overall CUET score trends. The BHU CUET UG 2025 first cutoff list also varies depending on the course and category of the student.

Students who have applied for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University through the CUET UG 2025 scores for the academic year 2025-26 can access the initial cutoff list using the Banaras Hindu University’s official website or admission page, or they can visit the official website: https://bhucuet.samarth.edu.in/index.php

Check Course-Wise First CUET UG Cutoff List of BHU 2025

Banaras Hindu University determines the first CUET cutoff marks of each undergraduate course by considering a variety of factors. The first factor is that the institution examines how students applying for admission performed in the CUET UG  exam and what are scores and trends are. The next step is to determine how many seats are available in each subject and how many students have applied for them. When a certain course has fewer seats available for admissions, but there is a large number of students applying for that particular course, the cutoff marks for that particular course typically rise.

Some of the undergraduate courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University grow in popularity and demand year after another. For example, a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics, a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours), and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics frequently have higher cutoffs because there is a large number of students applying to seek admission to these courses, but there are only a limited seats available.

Below is the first CUET UG 2025 cutoff list of the Banaras Hindu University, distributed course-wise:-

Course

Cutoff (General)

College

Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Legislative Law (Honours)

373.6282577

Faculty of Law

Bachelor of Science (Honours) Agriculture

637.4223211

Faculty of Agriculture

611.0114222

Rajiv Gandhi South Campus

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)

481.7777295

Vasanta College for Women

507.1620297

D.A.V Post Graduate College

483.3765969

Arya Mahila PG College

548.985243

Faculty of Commerce

494.8886567

Rajiv Gandhi South Campus

469.7459696

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Economics

303.0889488

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya 

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with English

300.2123494

Mahila Maha Vidayala

256.0974013

Vasanta College for Women

268.8562382

Arya Mahila PG College

287.1631989

D.A.V Post Graduate College

315.3423058

Faculty of Arts

258.6257635

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Geography

255.7326749

Vasanta College for Women

260.1416719

Arya Mahila PG College

312.58118

Faculty of Arts

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology with Museology

321.7152867

Faculty of Arts

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology

307.9108411

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Education

315.5706979

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya 

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Education with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology

260.6857978

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya 

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology

270.6482121

Vasanta College for Women

334.8962898

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

267.5973795

Arya Mahila PG College

286.2354185

D.A.V Post Graduate College

336.8873962

Faculty of Arts

263.4255365

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Economics

352.2206969

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Geography with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology

255.1403629

Vasanta College for Women

311.2427848

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

327.079478

Faculty of Arts

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Geography with English

263.3508932

Vasanta College for Women

322.3043695

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

340.2023236

Faculty of Arts

290.116485

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Geography with Museology

307.4090108

Faculty of Arts

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History of Arts with Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology

290.5023482

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

297.285884

Faculty of Arts

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Geography

280.1033651

Vasanta College for Women

330.0134717

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

291.0064832

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya

351.3680592

Faculty of Social Sciences

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History

268.1234693

Vasanta College for Women

321.632146

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

259.0752461

Arya Mahila PG College

295.7329696

D.A.V Post Graduate College

340.2514069

Faculty of Social Sciences

271.8862132

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Political Science

290.2218582

Vasanta College for Women

334.5155372

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

289.0803622

Arya Mahila PG College

316.8057279

D.A.V Post Graduate College

357.9183365

Faculty of Social Sciences

281.0017658

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics with Computer Science

455.6778033

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

516.3706281

Faculty of Science

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics with Statistics

447.9295613

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

487.257467

Faculty of Science

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry with Botany

564.111296

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

588.6380002

Faculty of Science

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with Psychology

305.7345527

Vasanta College for Women

314.7723607

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

281.6431336

Arya Mahila PG College

302.4575273

D.A.V Post Graduate College

352.6104442

Faculty of Social Sciences

280.0171504

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Geography

277.1965819

Vasanta College for Women

278.110329

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya

370.7497634

Faculty of Social Sciences

331.184749

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Economics

277.738673

Vasanta College for Women

264.2504504

Arya Mahila PG College

317.7726484

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

302.136845

D.A.V Post Graduate College

347.2343837

Faculty of Social Sciences

280.4307375

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science with Psychology

314.147428

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

286.3002101

Vasanta College for Women

264.6459585

Arya Mahila PG College

291.1324374

D.A.V Post Graduate College

331.998407

Faculty of Social Sciences

275.2407144

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry with Mathematics

466.574408

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya 

474.4419862

Faculty of Science

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry with Physics

442.0529579

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

456.7808075

Faculty of Science

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Earth Science with Mathematics

403.4236462

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

438.5326482

Faculty of Science

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geography with Mathematics

418.7951058

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

442.9120041

Faculty of Science

Banaras Hindu University’s initial CUET cutoff list is an important stage in the undergraduate admission process. The cutoff list not only helps students assess whether they are eligible for their desired course, but also offers them an indication of the competition and their chances of admission in the next rounds

