Patliputra University:- Admissions for BA LLB and LLB for Academic Year 2025-26 Started

Patliputra University, Patna, was formed in 2018 by the order of the Bihar Government. All the colleges in the Patna and Nalanda districts of Bihar (India) come under the jurisdiction of Patliputra University. The university administers 25 constituent colleges, two government girls' colleges and three minority colleges and some associated colleges. Many of the campuses operate university-approved postgraduate centres in a variety of subjects, in addition to skill-oriented courses in vocational and technical subjects.

Patliputra University, Patna, has begun the online application process for admissions to its five-year B.A. LLB and three-year LLB programs at its various campuses, which begin from today, i.e., August 7, 2025. The registration will conclude on August 18, 2025, and any kind of correction in the application from the candidate’s site will have to be done on August 19, 2025. The merit list will be published on August 21, 2025.

Below is a table of the important dates for a better understanding of the candidate:-