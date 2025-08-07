UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT

Patliputra University:- Admissions for BA LLB and LLB for Academic Year 2025-26 Started

This article will give you a list of the top law colleges in Patna and Nalanda that are affiliated with the Patliputra University, Patna. Additionally, it will also give you information about the registration dates, eligibility criteria and selection criteria of the law programs that are being offered.

Aug 7, 2025
Patliputra University, Patna, was formed in 2018 by the order of the Bihar Government. All the colleges in the Patna and Nalanda districts of Bihar (India) come under the jurisdiction of Patliputra University. The university administers 25 constituent colleges, two government girls' colleges and three minority colleges and some associated colleges. Many of the campuses operate university-approved postgraduate centres in a variety of subjects, in addition to skill-oriented courses in vocational and technical subjects.

Patliputra University, Patna, has begun the online application process for admissions to its five-year B.A. LLB and three-year LLB programs at its various campuses, which begin from today, i.e.,  August 7, 2025. The registration will conclude on August 18, 2025, and any kind of correction in the application from the candidate’s site will have to be done on August 19, 2025. The merit list will be published on August 21, 2025.

Below is a table of the important dates for a better understanding of the candidate:-

Events

Key Dates

Start of Online Application

August 7, 2025

Closing of Online Application

August 18, 2025

Correction of Application Form

August 19, 2025

Publishing of Merit List

August 21, 2025

Last date for Admission of Merti List

August 25, 2025

What are the Eligibility Criteria for Admissions to B.A. LLB and LLB Programs of Patliputra University?

Though the Patliputra University is inviting applications for admissions to B.A. LLB and LLB programs for the academic year 2025-26. The Patliputra University has prescribed a certain eligibility requirement for the candidates to qualify if they are seeking admission to B.A. LLB and LLB programs. There is also a certain selection criterion for admission to the law programs offered by the Patliputra University.

Below are the selection criteria and the eligibility criteria for candidates aiming to seek admission to the B.A. LLB  and LLB courses offered by the Patliputra University:-

Eligibility Criteria

B.A. LLB (5 years)

If a candidate wants to pursue a law degree in B.A. LLB program, they must have passed class 12th in any discipline from a recognised board.

The candidates must have at least scored a minimum of 45% marks for General Category students, 42% for OBC category students, and 40% for ST and SC Category students in class 12th from a recognised board.

LLB ( 3 years)

If a candidate wants to pursue a law degree in the LLB program, they must have cleared a graduate examination in any discipline from a recognised university.

The candidates must have at least scored a minimum of 45% marks for General Category Students, 42% marks for OBC category students, and 40% marks for ST and SC category students in graduation from a recognised university.

Selection Criteria

The merit list will be prepared by the Patliputra University on the basis of marks obtained in the Class 12th final examination and graduation examination in accordance with the reservation category.

If any candidate mentions their category, marks scored wrongly in their application form, their application form will be rejected without a refund of the application fee.

List of Affiliated Law Colleges of Patliputra University

Law education is an important stream that is gaining popularity among students who wish to pursue their career in the legal field. There are around 7 law colleges in Patna and 1 law college in Nalanda that are affiliated to the Patliputra University, Patna. These colleges follow the academic guidelines of Patliputra University and are approved by the Bar Council of India.

Below is the list of the affiliated law colleges of Patna and Nalanda to the Patliputra University for candidates seeking admission to the five-year B.A. LLB program and three-year LLB program:-

Patna Affiliated Law Colleges to Patliputra University

Ambedkar Law College

College Of Commerce, Law College, Patna

Bihar Institute Of Law

Himalaya Law College

Impact College of Law

M.G.M. College Of Law

R P S Law College, New Bailey Road, Danapur, Patna

Nalanda Affiliated Law College to Patliputra University

J. P. College of Law

If the candidate is seeking admission to the B.A. LLB program (Three years) or the LLB program (five years) that is being offered by the Patliputra University for the affiliated law colleges of the university, then the candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Patliputra University and register themselves at the earliest.

