CUSB First Cutoff List 2025 Released: Check Course and Category-wise Cutoffs

The Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) has officially released the first cutoff list for admission into its undergraduate (UG) courses through CUET UG 2025 for the academic year 2025-26. Thousands of students who appeared in the CUET UG 2025 and wanted to seek admission to the Central University of South Bihar as one of their preferences can now check whether they have qualified for the required cut-off scores for their desired programs.
The first cutoff list marks the beginning of the admission process, and it sets the tone for furter rounds of seat allotment. The first cutoff list of the Central University of South Bihar includes category-wise and subject-wise cutoff scores that are required to secure admission in various undergraduate programs offered by the university.
Category-wise and Course-wise First Cutoff List for Undergraduate Courses:-
The first category-wise and course-wise cutoff list for the undergraduate courses offered by the Central University of South Bihar was released on July 24, 2025. The online registration form for the candidates seeking admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the Central University of South Bihar commenced from July 14, 2025 and concluded on July 21, 2025.
For those candidates who have qualified the first cutoff list for the undergraduate programs offered by the Central University of South Bihar have to pay the fee for admission to the courses between July 24, 2025, to July 28, 2025.
Below is the first cutoff list of the Central University of South Bihar and the undergraduate courses offered by the university through the CUET UG scores, distributed course-wise and category-wise:-
|
Courses
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
2-Year Diploma in Pharmacy
|
71.15
|
23.10
|
All*
|
60.04
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Psychology
|
101
|
60
|
All
|
86
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Political
|
252
|
166
|
All
|
220
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in History
|
242.57
|
155.69
|
71.53
|
192.27
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in English
|
239.46
|
183.67
|
All
|
216.39
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Geology
|
81
|
52
|
All
|
76
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Computer Science (with an option of Specialisation in Artificial Intelligence)
|
119
|
All
|
All
|
47
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Chemistry
|
221
|
98
|
59
|
190
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Mathematics
|
195
|
All
|
All
|
151
|
5-Year Integrated BA.LLB (Honours)
|
292
|
237
|
183
|
261
|
4 Year B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture
|
360.15
|
268.84
|
218.67
|
334.95
|
4-Year Integrated B.A. B.Ed.
|
261
|
180
|
78
|
233
|
4-Year Integrated B.Sc. B.Ed.
|
264
|
200
|
78
|
234
|
5-Year Integrated BBA.LLB
|
255.43
|
184.17
|
78.21
|
223.59
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Commerce
|
200
|
100
|
80
|
170
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Statistics
|
115
|
60
|
–
|
98
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Physics
|
102.63
|
46.86
|
All
|
80.09
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Life Science (with an option of Specialisation in Zoology or Botany)
|
240
|
97
|
150
|
230
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Geography
|
108
|
81
|
70
|
98
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Hindi
|
230
|
131
|
All
|
189
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Sociology
|
30
|
19
|
–
|
21
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Economics
|
100
|
71
|
All
|
87
|
5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Journalism
|
104
|
63
|
All
|
92
(This list has been taken from the official website of the Central University of South Bihar)
*ALL- All here means ‘Áll the Registered Candidates in the specific list’
The release of the first cutoff list by the Central University of South Bihar for the undergraduate admissions 2025-26 is an important milestone for students seeking admission through CUET. The candidate needs to stay updated through the official website and follow all guidelines for a smooth after-program and a strong academic environment.
