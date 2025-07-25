SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT

CUSB First Cutoff List 2025 Released: Check Course and Category-wise Cutoffs

This article will give you information about the first cutoff list of the undergraduate courses offered by the Central University of South Bihar, along with the last date to make the fee payment for locking the admissions for the academic session 2025-26.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 25, 2025, 16:39 IST
CUSB First Cutoff List 2025 Released Check Course and Category-wise Cutoffs
CUSB First Cutoff List 2025 Released Check Course and Category-wise Cutoffs

The Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) has officially released the first cutoff list for admission into its undergraduate (UG) courses through CUET UG 2025 for the academic year 2025-26. Thousands of students who appeared in the CUET UG 2025 and wanted to seek admission to the Central University of South Bihar as one of their preferences can now check whether they have qualified for the required cut-off scores for their desired programs.

The first cutoff list marks the beginning of the admission process, and it sets the tone for furter rounds of seat allotment. The first cutoff list of the Central University of South Bihar includes category-wise and subject-wise cutoff scores that are required to secure admission in various undergraduate programs offered by the university.

Category-wise and Course-wise First Cutoff List for Undergraduate Courses:-

The first category-wise and course-wise cutoff list for the undergraduate courses offered by the Central University of South Bihar was released on July 24, 2025. The online registration form for the candidates seeking admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the Central University of South Bihar commenced from July 14, 2025 and concluded on July 21, 2025. 

For those candidates who have qualified the first cutoff list for the undergraduate programs offered by the Central University of South Bihar have to pay the fee for admission to the courses between July 24, 2025, to July 28, 2025.

Below is the first cutoff list of the Central University of South Bihar and the undergraduate courses offered by the university through the CUET UG scores, distributed course-wise and category-wise:-

Courses 

UR

SC

ST

OBC

2-Year Diploma in Pharmacy

71.15

23.10

All*

60.04

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Psychology

101

60

All

86

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Political

Science and International Relations

252

166

All

220

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in History

242.57

155.69

71.53

192.27

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in English

239.46

183.67

All

216.39

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Geology

81

52

All

76

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Computer Science (with an option of Specialisation in Artificial Intelligence

119

All

All

47

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Chemistry

221

98

59

190

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Mathematics

195

All

All

151

5-Year Integrated BA.LLB (Honours)

292

237

183

261

4 Year B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture

360.15

268.84

218.67

334.95

4-Year Integrated B.A. B.Ed.

261

180

78

233

4-Year Integrated B.Sc. B.Ed.

264

200

78

234

5-Year Integrated BBA.LLB

255.43

184.17

78.21

223.59

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Commerce

200

100

80

170

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Statistics

115

60

98

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Physics

102.63

46.86

All

80.09

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Life Science (with an option of Specialisation in Zoology or Botany)

240

97

150

230

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Geography

108

81

70

98

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Hindi

230

131

All

189

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Sociology

30

19

21

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Economics

100

71

All

87

5-Year Integrated UG-PG in Journalism

and Mass Communication 

104

63

All

92

(This list has been taken from the official website of the Central University of South Bihar)

*ALL- All here means ‘Áll the Registered Candidates in the specific list’

The release of the first cutoff list by the Central University of South Bihar for the undergraduate admissions 2025-26 is an important milestone for students seeking admission through CUET. The candidate needs to stay updated through the official website and follow all guidelines for a smooth after-program and a strong academic environment.

Also, check:-

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories