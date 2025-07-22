Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Top Colleges Offering Admissions through NEET PG 2025: Check All Details Here

This article will provide you with information about the list of colleges offering admission through the NEET PG exam. Additionally, this article will also provide information about the postgraduate courses offered by the NEET PG across medical colleges across India, as accepted by the National Medical Commission.

Jul 22, 2025, 11:16 IST
NEET PG 2025 is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), is the national-level entrance exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MD, MS and PG Diploma programs across India.  An important step for medical graduates, the exam serves as a gateway to some of the most prestigious medical colleges across India. 


For students to seek admission to the MD, MS and PG Diploma courses, qualifying the NEET PG is mandatory for admissions to the offered courses by various medical colleges, universities and institutes of India. The following medical institutions do not take part in the centralised NEET PG counselling process for admission to MD or MS courses.

AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS

PGIMER, Chandigarh

JIPMER, Puducherry

NIMHANS, Bengaluru

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum

List of Colleges Offering Admission through NEET PG

There are several government and private medical colleges offering admission to the postgraduate medical courses through the NEET PG exam. The NEET PG exam acts as a single entrance exam conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, Post MBBS DNB courses, 6-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma programs.

Below is the list of colleges which offer admission to postgraduate medical courses through the NEET PG exam:-

Maulana Azad Medical College

King George's Medical University

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College

Madras Medical College

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Lady Hardinge Medical College

Armed Forces Medical College

Christian Medical College Vellore

Government Medical College, Kozhikode

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Kerala

Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS – Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi

SRI Ramachandra Medical College, Chennai

University College Of Medical Sciences

Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research

Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College

Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

Government Medical College, Surat

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education & Research

What are the Postgraduate Courses offered through the NEET PG?

Through the NEET PG, candidates can secure admission to MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master of Surgery), and PG Diploma programs, and other postgraduate options. These programs are offered in both government and private medical institutions across the country, ensuring standardised medical education and training at the postgraduate level.

Below is the list of some of the courses offered by the medical colleges, universities and institutes across India through the NEET PG exam and as accepted by the National Medical Commission of India (NMC):-

MD - Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases / Pulmonary Medicine

MD - Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases/Medicine

MD - Venereology

MD- Anaesthesiology  and Critical Care Medicine

MD/MS - Anatomy

MD - Ophthalmology

MS - Anaesthesia

MS - Anatomy

MS - ENT

MS - General Surgery

MS - Neuro Surgery

MS - Obstetrics and Gynaecology

MS - Ophthalmology

MS - Orthopaedics

MS - Traumatology and Surgery

MS. - MS. Medicine

MD - Bio-Chemistry

MD - Community Health Administration

MD - Bio-Physics

MD - Aviation Medicine/Aerospace Medicine

MD - Aviation Medicine

MD - Anaesthesiology

Master of Physician

Master of Public Health (Epidemiology)

DM - Paediatric Oncology

Master of Family Medicine

M.D.

Doctor of Medicine

NEET PG serves as a unified gateway for medical graduates to pursue a variety of postgraduate subjects after the completion of their undergraduate studies. Whether it’s MD, MS, PG Diploma or any other courses, this exam ensures fair and transparent access to advanced medical education across top institutions.

