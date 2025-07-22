Top Colleges Offering Admissions through NEET PG 2025: Check All Details Here

NEET PG 2025 is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), is the national-level entrance exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MD, MS and PG Diploma programs across India. An important step for medical graduates, the exam serves as a gateway to some of the most prestigious medical colleges across India.
For students to seek admission to the MD, MS and PG Diploma courses, qualifying the NEET PG is mandatory for admissions to the offered courses by various medical colleges, universities and institutes of India. The following medical institutions do not take part in the centralised NEET PG counselling process for admission to MD or MS courses.
AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS
PGIMER, Chandigarh
JIPMER, Puducherry
NIMHANS, Bengaluru
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum
List of Colleges Offering Admission through NEET PG
There are several government and private medical colleges offering admission to the postgraduate medical courses through the NEET PG exam. The NEET PG exam acts as a single entrance exam conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, Post MBBS DNB courses, 6-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma programs.
Below is the list of colleges which offer admission to postgraduate medical courses through the NEET PG exam:-
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Kerala
Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS – Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi
Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College
What are the Postgraduate Courses offered through the NEET PG?
Through the NEET PG, candidates can secure admission to MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master of Surgery), and PG Diploma programs, and other postgraduate options. These programs are offered in both government and private medical institutions across the country, ensuring standardised medical education and training at the postgraduate level.
Below is the list of some of the courses offered by the medical colleges, universities and institutes across India through the NEET PG exam and as accepted by the National Medical Commission of India (NMC):-
MD - Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases / Pulmonary Medicine
MD - Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases/Medicine
MD - Venereology
MD- Anaesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
MD/MS - Anatomy
MD - Ophthalmology
MS - Anaesthesia
MS - Anatomy
MS - ENT
MS - General Surgery
MS - Neuro Surgery
MS - Obstetrics and Gynaecology
MS - Ophthalmology
MS - Orthopaedics
MS - Traumatology and Surgery
MS. - MS. Medicine
MD - Bio-Chemistry
MD - Community Health Administration
MD - Bio-Physics
MD - Bio-Chemistry
MD - Aviation Medicine/Aerospace Medicine
MD - Aviation Medicine
MD - Anaesthesiology
Master of Physician
Master of Public Health (Epidemiology)
DM - Paediatric Oncology
Master of Family Medicine
M.D.
Doctor of Medicine
NEET PG serves as a unified gateway for medical graduates to pursue a variety of postgraduate subjects after the completion of their undergraduate studies. Whether it’s MD, MS, PG Diploma or any other courses, this exam ensures fair and transparent access to advanced medical education across top institutions.
