UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Started: Check Admission Process and Other Details

The Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2025 admission process is one of the most important pathways for aspiring medical students in the state to secure a seat in the MBBS, BDS, and other allied health science programs. The counselling is conducted under the supervision of the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, which facilitates admission to both government and private medical colleges across the state based on the NEET UG 2025 scores.
With a good number of students appearing for the NEET exam from Uttar Pradesh each year, the state-level counselling process is highly competitive and structured across multiple rounds . The eligibility of the candidate, the reservation policies, document verification and the choice filling process are all governed by strict regulations to ensure transparency and fairness.
This article will help the aspirants be updated with the important dates, registration process and other important details regarding the UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling process for admission to the undergraduate medical courses.
Important Dates and Schedule for UP NEET UG 2025
The office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has released the schedule for the first round of the online counselling registration for the UP NEET UG 2025. The counselling registration is underway for state quota seats in UG courses (MBBS/BDS) in government, private medical, dental colleges and universities in the state.
Below is the list of important dates for the first round of Online Counselling Registration of Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2025:-
|
Dates
|
Events
|
Start of Online Registration and Upload of Documents
|
July 18, 2025
|
Conclusion of the Registration Process and Upload of Documents
|
July 28, 2025
|
Date of Fee Payment
|
July 18-28, 2025
List of Participating Government and Private Colleges in UP NEET UG 2025
There are several government and private medical colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh which offer admission to their UG medical courses by accepting the NEET UG 2025 scores. The admissions are done through the UP NEET UG Counselling. Below is the list of the participating government and private colleges in the UP NEET UG 2025:-
Government Colleges participating in the UP NEET UG 2025
Below is the list of the government colleges participating in the UP NEET UG 2025 and offering admission to medical courses:-
|
Autonomous Medical College, Basti
|
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute Of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
|
Government Medical College, Azamgarh
|
Government Medical College, Banda
|
Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut
|
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute Of Medical Science, Lucknow
Private Colleges participating in the UP NEET UG 2025
Below is the list of the private colleges participating in the UP NEET UG 2025 and offering admission to medical courses:-
|
Era Medical College, Lucknow
|
F.H. Medical College and Hospital, Agra
|
Hind Medical College, Barabanki
|
Heritage Medical College, Varanasi
|
Hind Medical College, Sitapur
|
K.M. Medical College, Mathura
|
Muzaffar Nagar Medical College, Muzaffar Nagar
|
National Capital Medical College, Meerut
|
School Of Medical Sciences and Research, Sharda University
What is the Seat intake of the participating colleges of the UP NEET UG 2025?
Every year, lakhs of medical aspirants appear for the NEET UG exam with the dream of becoming a renowned doctor and getting admission to MBBS, BDS and the other medical courses in either government or private medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh.Once the student qualifies the exam, the students have to participate in the state counselling process which is conducted by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh.
One of the most important things a student must know is the totla number of seats available in the various participating colleges of the UP NEET UG 2025 counselling. Below is the list of some of the seat intake which includes both government and private colleges, along with All India Quota and State Quota:-
|College Name
|AIQ
|State Quota
|Total Intake
|King George's Medical University, Lucknow
|37
|210
|250
|S.N. Medical College, Agra
|30
|167
|200
|Uttar Pradesh Medical University, Saifai, Etawah
|30
|170
|200
|Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya
|15
|85
|100
|Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
|30
|170
|200
|Government Medical College, Kannauj
|15
|85
|100
|Autonomous State Medical College, Friozabad
|15
|85
|100
|Government Medical College, Azamgarh
|15
|85
|100
|Government Medical College, Ambedkar Nagar
|15
|85
|100
What is the Registration Process for the UP NEET UG 2025?
The candidates who seek admission to the government and private medical colleges or institutions, or universities across the state of Uttar Pradesh, should be aware of the registration process of the UP NEET UG 2025. It is very important for the candidates to carefully fill out the registration form for seeking admission to the various medical colleges, and any kind of discrepancy can lead to the disqualification of the candidature.
Below is the step-by-step guide for the registration process of the UP NEET UG 2025 counselling process for admission to various medical colleges or institutions, or universities across Uttar Pradesh:-
|
For registration, the candidates will have to log in to the UP NEET counselling website https://upneet.gov.in, using the roll number and application number of NEET UG 2025, and the candidates will have to fill the registration form as per the instructions provided on the screen.
|
Candidates should use a valid email ID and mobile number for registration for the UP NEET UG 2025 counselling.
|
Once the candidate logs in to the portal, the details which were provided by the candidate while filling out the NEET UG 2025 exam form will automatically be filled, and no changes can be made further.
|
The candidates will have to enter all the other required details like the category, subcategory, address, mobile number address etc. The candidates have to create their passwords after filling out the registration form.
|
The candidate will have to pay a registration fee for counselling through the online mode for rounds 1, 2, 3 and the stray vacancy counselling rounds. The payable registration fee is Rs. 2000.
