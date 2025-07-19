UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Started: Check Admission Process and Other Details

The Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2025 admission process is one of the most important pathways for aspiring medical students in the state to secure a seat in the MBBS, BDS, and other allied health science programs. The counselling is conducted under the supervision of the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, which facilitates admission to both government and private medical colleges across the state based on the NEET UG 2025 scores. With a good number of students appearing for the NEET exam from Uttar Pradesh each year, the state-level counselling process is highly competitive and structured across multiple rounds . The eligibility of the candidate, the reservation policies, document verification and the choice filling process are all governed by strict regulations to ensure transparency and fairness. This article will help the aspirants be updated with the important dates, registration process and other important details regarding the UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling process for admission to the undergraduate medical courses.

Important Dates and Schedule for UP NEET UG 2025 The office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has released the schedule for the first round of the online counselling registration for the UP NEET UG 2025. The counselling registration is underway for state quota seats in UG courses (MBBS/BDS) in government, private medical, dental colleges and universities in the state. Below is the list of important dates for the first round of Online Counselling Registration of Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2025:-

Dates Events Start of Online Registration and Upload of Documents July 18, 2025 Conclusion of the Registration Process and Upload of Documents July 28, 2025 Date of Fee Payment July 18-28, 2025 Also, check:-