AIIMS B.Sc Nursing 2025 Online Seat Allocation Process: Check Registration Process and List of Documents Required

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducts a national-level entrance exam every year for admission to its highly sought-after Bachelor of Science in Nursing courses. After the declaration of results, the next important step is the counselling and the seat allocation process, which determines the institute a candidate will join.

For the academic session of 2025-26, AIIMS has released the detailed schedule and guidelines for the B.Sc. Nursing seat allotment process. This information includes the number of rounds to be conducted, the seat allocation process and the list of documents required for admission. The counselling is conducted in an online mode, where the candidates register, fill in their preferences, etc.

The schedule for the first round of seat allocation started from July 11, 2025 and will conclude on July 17, 2025. And the results for the round 1 seat allocation will be declared on July 19, 2025. Below is the breakdown of the first round of the AIIMS B.Sc Nursing seat allocation process:-