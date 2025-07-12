Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing 2025 Online Seat Allocation Process: Check Registration Process and List of Documents Required

This article will give you information about the seat allocation process and the important dates for admission to the AIIMS B.Sc. (Honours) Nursing. Additionally, it will also inform about the what is the list of required documents needed for application and during physical verification.

Jul 12, 2025, 15:59 IST
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducts a national-level entrance exam every year for admission to its highly sought-after Bachelor of Science in Nursing courses. After the declaration of results, the next important step is the counselling and the seat allocation process, which determines the institute a candidate will join.

For the academic session of 2025-26, AIIMS has released the detailed schedule and guidelines for the B.Sc. Nursing seat allotment process. This information includes the number of rounds to be conducted, the seat allocation process and the list of documents required for admission. The counselling is conducted in an online mode, where the candidates register, fill in their preferences, etc. 

The schedule for the first round of seat allocation started from July 11, 2025 and will conclude on July 17, 2025. And the results for the round 1 seat allocation will be declared on July 19, 2025. Below is the breakdown of the first round of the AIIMS B.Sc Nursing seat allocation process:-

Events

Dates

First Round of Exercise of Choices (AIIMS)

July 11- 17, 2025

Declaration of First Round Seat Allocation

July 19, 2025

Acceptance of the assigned seat online

July 21 to 26, 2025

Document/DD submission at the designated AIIMS

July 21 to 26, 2025

Following the conclusion of the first round, the vacant seat position is declared on

August 2, 2025

Announcement of the second round's allocation of seats

August 2, 2025

Acceptance of the assigned seat online

August 4-7, 2025

Document/DD submission at the designated AIIMS

August 4-7, 2025

What is the Seat Allocation Process of AIIMS for B.Sc Nursing?

All those candidates who qualified for the AIIMS B.Sc Nursing are eligible to participate in Round 1 of the seat allotment process. The eligible candidates have to log in themselves to the Online Seat Allocation portal. Once the candidate has logged in to the online B.Sc. (Honours) Nursing seat allocation portal, start the AIIMS selection procedure and arrange the options.

Below is the breakdown of the seat allocation process conducted by AIIMS for B.Sc Nursing students:-

A candidate has to log in to the Online Seat Allocation Portal.

Candidates can select their AIIMS seats and arrange them in the order of their preference using the B.Sc. (Honours) Nursing Online Seat Allocation Platform.

Within the allotted time and date, the candidates are free to select as many options as they like, modify those options, and rearrange them.

The Portal will be accessible on the designated days. On the last day and time indicated, the candidate's selections will either be locked by them or automatically.

Seats will be distributed based on merit and the decisions made by the candidates.

Every candidate who receives a seat must physically report to the designated AIIMS to report and join within the allotted dates and times.

Candidates must deposit original certificates and a demand draft for Rs. 1 lakh, as stated in the results announcement of the online seat distribution for the first round at the time of reporting.

What is the List of Documents required during the Admission Process?

During the online admission process at the AIIMS for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, there is a list of documents that the candidates should keep ready. Below, we have provided the list of documents that will be required during the online admission process and also during the physical verification of the documents at the time of reporting to the respective institutes:-

List of Documents Required

  • A candidate has to produce the admit card that was issued by AIIMS, either in Original or photocopy form, along with the registration slip, seat allocation letter and offer letter.
  • A candidate has to produce a certificate proving that the candidate has cleared the Class 12th exam in science from a recognised board.
  • A candidate has to produce a certificate from Class 10th from a recognised board stating the candidate's date of birth.
  • A candidate should produce a marksheet from the qualifying exam, which is the 12th grade, serving as evidence that the student received at least 55% (or 50% for SC/ST students) overall in the areas of biology, physics, chemistry, and English.
  • A candidate should be able to produce a migration certificate from class 12th.
  • Any candidate belonging to the ST or SC category must produce a certificate in Hindi or English and be issued by the appropriate authority. The certificate should make explicit reference to the community.

