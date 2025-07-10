AP POLYCET: Check Courses Offered in Polytechnic Institutions, Fee Structure

AP POLYCET (Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) is a state-level entrance exam for students seeking admission to diploma or polytechnic courses after completing class 10. These courses are offered by government, private and aided polytechnic colleges across the state of Andhra Pradesh. Through this exam, students can pursue technical fields such as engineering, pharmacy, and non-engineering diploma courses.

The college-wise seat allotment results have been declared for the candidates who appeared for the AP POLYCET exam and appeared for AP POLYCET Counselling 2025. The round 1 seat allotment has been released. Candidates can check the result on the official website https://polycet.ap.gov.in/college_allotment.aspx.

This article will discuss the various courses offered by the government, private, and aided polytechnic institutions that offer in technical fields like engineering, pharmacy, and non-engineering diploma courses. The students must know about the different courses available, the fee structure, and the number of seats intake in each college.