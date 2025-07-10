Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

AP POLYCET: Check Courses Offered in Polytechnic Institutions, Fee Structure

This article will give information about the fee structure of the courses offered by the government and private polytechnic institutions of Andhra Pradesh. It will also give the official website link to the candidates to view their seat allotment results.

Jul 10, 2025, 15:56 IST
AP POLYCET Check Courses Offered in Polytechnic Institutions Fee Structure

AP POLYCET (Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) is a state-level entrance exam for students seeking admission to diploma or polytechnic courses after completing class 10. These courses are offered by government, private and aided polytechnic colleges across the state of Andhra Pradesh. Through this exam, students can pursue technical fields such as engineering, pharmacy, and non-engineering diploma courses. 

The college-wise seat allotment results have been declared for the candidates who appeared for the AP POLYCET exam and appeared for AP POLYCET Counselling 2025. The round 1 seat allotment has been released. Candidates can check the result on the official website https://polycet.ap.gov.in/college_allotment.aspx

This article will discuss the various courses offered by the government, private, and aided polytechnic institutions that offer in technical fields like engineering, pharmacy, and non-engineering diploma courses. The students must know about the different courses available, the fee structure, and the number of seats intake in each college.

What is the Fee Structure of the Courses Offered at AP Polytechnic Institutes?

There are several engineering courses that the Andhra Pradesh POLYCET exam offers through the government, private and aided polytechnic institutions. These courses help students build skills for jobs in industries or continue further studies in engineering. The fee structure for polytechnic courses in Andhra Pradesh varies depending on whether the college is government, aided, or private. Before enrolling in the course, you should know how much it will cost.

Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of the courses offered by the polytechnic institutions of Andhra Pradesh, distinguished between government and private polytechnic colleges in the state of  Andhra Pradesh:-

Government Polytechnic Institutions of Andhra Pradesh:-

Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of each course that is offered by the government polytechnic institutions of Andhra Pradesh:-

Institutes Name

Courses Offered

Fee Structure  (In Rs.)

Government Polytechnic, Anaparthi

Electronics Communications Engineering

4700

Mechanical Engineering

4700

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

4700

Andhra Polytechnic, Kakinada

Architectural Assistantship

4700

Mechanical Engineering

4700

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

4700

Computer Engineering

4700

Civil Engineering

4700

Electronics Communications Engineering

4700

Automobile Engineering

4700

Godavari Institute Of Engineering And Technology

Artificial Intelligence

25000

Minning Engineering

25000

Automobile Engineering

25000

Civil Engineering

25000

Electronics Communications Engineering

25000

Civil Engineering

25000

Computer Engineering

25000

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

25000

Mechanical Engineering

25000

Communication and Computer Networking

25000

Rajamahendri Institute Of Engineering And Technology

Computer Engineering

25000

Electronics and Communications Engineering

25000

Adarsh College Of Engineering

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

25000

Mechanical Engineering

25000

Computer Engineering

25000

Electronics and Communication Engineering

25000

Aditya College Of Engineering And Technology

Mechanical Engineering

25000

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

25000

Computer Engineering

25000

Civil Engineering

25000

Communication and Computer Networking

25000

Electronics and Communication Engineering

25000

Benaiah Institute Of Technology And Science

Computer Engineering

25000

Mechanical Engineering

25000

Electronics and Communication Engineering

25000

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

25000

International School Of Technology And Science For Women

Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)

25000

Computer Engineering

25000

Electronics and Communications Engineering

25000

AP POLYCET gives the candidates a chance to start their career in technical education fields. By knowing the available diploma courses and the fee structure of the courses offered, students can make a smart decision for their future.

