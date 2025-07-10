AP POLYCET: Check Courses Offered in Polytechnic Institutions, Fee Structure

AP POLYCET (Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) is a state-level entrance exam for students seeking admission to diploma or polytechnic courses after completing class 10. These courses are offered by government, private and aided polytechnic colleges across the state of Andhra Pradesh. Through this exam, students can pursue technical fields such as engineering, pharmacy, and non-engineering diploma courses.
The college-wise seat allotment results have been declared for the candidates who appeared for the AP POLYCET exam and appeared for AP POLYCET Counselling 2025. The round 1 seat allotment has been released. Candidates can check the result on the official website https://polycet.ap.gov.in/college_allotment.aspx.
This article will discuss the various courses offered by the government, private, and aided polytechnic institutions that offer in technical fields like engineering, pharmacy, and non-engineering diploma courses. The students must know about the different courses available, the fee structure, and the number of seats intake in each college.
What is the Fee Structure of the Courses Offered at AP Polytechnic Institutes?
There are several engineering courses that the Andhra Pradesh POLYCET exam offers through the government, private and aided polytechnic institutions. These courses help students build skills for jobs in industries or continue further studies in engineering. The fee structure for polytechnic courses in Andhra Pradesh varies depending on whether the college is government, aided, or private. Before enrolling in the course, you should know how much it will cost.
Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of the courses offered by the polytechnic institutions of Andhra Pradesh, distinguished between government and private polytechnic colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh:-
Government Polytechnic Institutions of Andhra Pradesh:-
Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of each course that is offered by the government polytechnic institutions of Andhra Pradesh:-
|
Institutes Name
|
Courses Offered
|
Fee Structure (In Rs.)
|
Electronics Communications Engineering
|
4700
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
4700
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
4700
|
Architectural Assistantship
|
4700
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
4700
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
4700
|
Computer Engineering
|
4700
|
Civil Engineering
|
4700
|
Electronics Communications Engineering
|
4700
|
Automobile Engineering
|
4700
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
25000
|
25000
|
25000
|
Civil Engineering
|
25000
|
Electronics Communications Engineering
|
25000
|
25000
|
Computer Engineering
|
25000
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
25000
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
25000
|
25000
|
Computer Engineering
|
25000
|
25000
Private Polytechnic Institutions of Andhra Pradesh:-
Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of each course that is offered by the private polytechnic institutions of Andhra Pradesh:-
|
Institutes Name
|
Courses Offered
|
Fee Structure (In Rs.)
|
25000
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
25000
|
Computer Engineering
|
25000
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
25000
|
25000
|
25000
|
Computer Engineering
|
25000
|
25000
|
Communication and Computer Networking
|
25000
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
25000
|
Computer Engineering
|
25000
|
25000
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
25000
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
25000
|
International School Of Technology And Science For Women
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
|
25000
|
Computer Engineering
|
25000
|
Electronics and Communications Engineering
|
25000
AP POLYCET gives the candidates a chance to start their career in technical education fields. By knowing the available diploma courses and the fee structure of the courses offered, students can make a smart decision for their future.
