GATE 2026: Two Paper Combination Released by IIT Guwahati, Check Details Here (Registrations to Open Soon)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is the official conducting body of the GATE( Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2026 exam. IIT Guwahati has released the list of two paper combinations for the GATE 2026 exam. For those candidates who want to appear for at least two paper combinations in the GATE 2026, they can now check the combinations that are being offered by the conducting authority of the GATE 2026 exam.
The GATE 2026 registrations will commence from August 25, 2025 and will conclude on September 25, 2025. The candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly to be updated with the latest information that is available. The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. Candidates desirous of taking the GATE 2026 exam with two-paper combinations can check these combinations before the online registration commences on the https://gate2026.iitg.ac.in/.
What is the Two-Paper Combination of the GATE 2026 Exam?
The GATE 2026 exam will be held in February 2026, and while registering for the application to appear in the exam, the students can choose to appear for the two papers. The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, which is the official conducting body of the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2026, has officially announced the two-paper combination which the candidates can opt for while filling out the application form.
Below is the list of the two-paper combinations for the GATE 2026 exam, which the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has officially announced on the official website of the GATE 2026, along with their paper code:-
|
Paper 1
|
Paper 2
|
AE- Aerospace Engineering
|
|
GG- Geology & Geophysics
|
|
AG- Agricultural Engineering
|
|
IN:- Instrumentation Engineering
|
|
AR:- Architecture and Planning
|
|
BM- Biomedical Engineering
|
|
MA:- Mathematics
|
|
ME:- Mechanical Engineering
|
|
BT:- Biotechnology
|
|
MN:- Mining Engineering
|
–
|
MT:- Metallurgical Engineering
|
|
NM:- Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering
|
|
CE:- Civil Engineering
|
|
CH:- Chemical Engineering
|
|
PE:- Petroleum Engineering
|
|
PH:- Physics
|
|
CS:- Computer Science & Information Technology
|
|
CY:- Chemistry
|
|
PI:- Production & Industrial Engineering
|
|
DA:- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence
|
|
ST:- Statistics
|
|
TF:- Textile Engineering & Fibre Science
|
–
|
EE:- Electrical Engineering
|
|
EC:- Electronics & Communication Engineering
|
|
XE:- Engineering Sciences
|
|
XL:- Life Sciences
|
|
GE:- Geomatics Engineering
|
|
EY:- Ecology and Evolution
|
|
XH:- Humanities & Social Sciences
|
|
ES:- Environmental Science & Engineering
|
(This table has been taken from the official website of the GATE 2026. Candidates can check the table on the official website as well.)
Key Highlights of the Two Papers Combination of the GATE 2026 paper:-
There are some key factors that the candidates must know before applying for the two-paper combinations of the GATE 2026 paper, being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. Below are the key highlights for the two-paper combination of the GATE 2026 paper:-
|
