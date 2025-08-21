GATE 2026: Two Paper Combination Released by IIT Guwahati, Check Details Here (Registrations to Open Soon)

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon

This article will provide you with the list of two-paper combinations that will be offered to the candidates in the GATE 2026 exam, which is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. Additionally, it will also provide information about the key highlights of the two paper combinations being offered that a candidate appearing for the exam should know about.

Aug 21, 2025
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is the official conducting body of the GATE( Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2026 exam. IIT Guwahati has released the list of two paper combinations for the GATE 2026 exam. For those candidates who want to appear for at least two paper combinations in the GATE 2026, they can now check the combinations that are being offered by the conducting authority of the GATE 2026 exam.

The GATE 2026 registrations will commence from August 25, 2025 and will conclude on September 25, 2025. The candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly to be updated with the latest information that is available. The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. Candidates desirous of taking the GATE 2026 exam with two-paper combinations can check these combinations before the online registration commences on the https://gate2026.iitg.ac.in/

What is the Two-Paper Combination of the GATE 2026 Exam?

The GATE 2026 exam will be held in February 2026, and while registering for the application to appear in the exam, the students can choose to appear for the two papers. The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, which is the official conducting body of the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2026, has officially announced the two-paper combination which the candidates can opt for while filling out the application form.

Below is the list of the two-paper combinations for the GATE 2026 exam, which the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has officially announced on the official website of the GATE 2026, along with their paper code:-

Paper 1

Paper 2

AE- Aerospace Engineering

  • CE- Civil Engineering, 
  • ME- Mechanical Engineering, 
  • XE- Engineering Sciences

GG- Geology & Geophysics

  • GE- Geomatics Engineering

AG- Agricultural Engineering

  • CE- Civil Engineering

IN:- Instrumentation Engineering

  • BM- Biomedical Engineering,
  • EC- Electronics & Communication Engineering, 
  • EE- Electrical Engineering, 
  • ME- Mechanical Engineering

AR:- Architecture and Planning

  • CE- Civil Engineering, 

  • GE- Geomatics Engineering

BM- Biomedical Engineering

  • BT- Biotechnology, 

  • IN- Instrumentation Engineering

MA:- Mathematics

  • CS- Computer Science & Information Technology, 

  • DA- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, 

  • PH:- Physics,

  •  ST- Statistics

ME:- Mechanical Engineering

  • AE- Aerospace Engineering, 

  • DA- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, 

  • IN-Instrumentation Engineering, 

  • NM- Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering, 

  • PI- Production & Industrial Engineering, 

  • XE- Engineering Sciences

BT:- Biotechnology

  • BM- Biomedical Engineering, 

  • XL- Life Sciences

MN:- Mining Engineering

MT:- Metallurgical Engineering

  • XE- Engineering Sciences

NM:- Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering

  • CE- Civil Engineering, 

  • ME- Mechanical Engineering

CE:- Civil Engineering

  • AE- Aerospace Engineering, 

  • AG-Agricultural Engineering, 

  • AR- Architecture and Planning, 

  • ES-Environmental Science & Engineering, 

  • GE-Geomatics Engineering, 

  • NM- Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering, 

  • XE- Engineering Sciences

CH:- Chemical Engineering

  • ES- Environmental Science & Engineering,

  •  PE:-Petroleum Engineering, 

  • XE- Engineering Sciences

PE:- Petroleum Engineering

  • CH:- Chemical Engineering

PH:- Physics

  • CS- Computer Science & Information Technology, 

  • DA- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, 

  • EC- Electronics & Communication Engineering,

  •  EE-Electrical Engineering, 

  • MA- Mathematics, 

  • XE- Engineering Sciences

CS:- Computer Science & Information Technology

  • DA- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, 

  • EC- Electronics & Communication Engineering,

  • GE- Geomatics Engineering,

  •  MA- Mathematics, 

  • PH- Physics, 

  • ST- Statistics

CY:- Chemistry

  • XE- Engineering Sciences, 

  • XL- Life Sciences

PI:- Production & Industrial Engineering

  • ME- Mechanical Engineering, 

  • XE- Engineering Sciences

DA:- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence

  • CS- Computer Science & Information Technology, 

  • EC- Electronics & Communication Engineering, 

  • EE-Electrical Engineering, 

  • MA- Mathematics, 

  • ME- Mechanical Engineering,

  •  PH- Physics, 

  • ST- Statistics, 

  • XE- Engineering Sciences

ST:- Statistics

  • CS- Computer Science & Information Technology, 

  • DA- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, 

  • MA- Mathematics, 

  • XH- Humanities & Social Sciences

TF:- Textile Engineering & Fibre Science

EE:- Electrical Engineering

  • DA- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, 

  • EC-Electronics & Communication Engineering, 

  • IN-Instrumentation Engineering, 

  • PH- Physics

EC:- Electronics & Communication Engineering

  • CS- Computer Science & Information Technology,

  •  DA- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, 

  • EE- Electrical Engineering,

  •  IN- Instrumentation Engineering,

  • PH- Physics

XE:- Engineering Sciences

  • AE- Aerospace Engineering,

  •  CE- Civil Engineering, 

  • CH-Chemical Engineering,

  •  CY- Chemistry, 

  • DA- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, 

  • ME-Mechanical Engineering,

  •  MT- Metallurgical Engineering,

  •  PH- Physics, 

  • PI- Production & Industrial Engineering

XL:- Life Sciences

  • BT- Biotechnology, 

  • CY- Chemistry, 

  • EY- Ecology and Evolution

GE:- Geomatics Engineering

  • AR-Architecture and Planning,

  •  CE- Civil Engineering, 

  • CS- Computer Science & Information Technology, 

  • ES- Environmental Science & Engineering, 

  • GG- Geology & Geophysics

EY:- Ecology and Evolution

  • XL- Life Sciences

XH:- Humanities & Social Sciences

  • ST:- Statistics

ES:- Environmental Science & Engineering

  • CE- Civil Engineering,

  •  CH- Chemical Engineering, 

  • GE- Geomatics Engineering

(This table has been taken from the official website of the GATE 2026. Candidates can check the table on the official website as well.)

Key Highlights of the Two Papers Combination of the GATE 2026 paper:-

There are some key factors that the candidates must know before applying for the two-paper combinations of the GATE 2026 paper, being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. Below are the key highlights for the two-paper combination of the GATE 2026 paper:-

  • The test papers will be in English. Candidates who choose to take TWO exam papers must have a preferred test paper.
  • The second test paper must be selected from the acceptable combinations listed in the table as provided by the official authority.
  • If any candidate chooses a combination other than those listed, they will not be permitted to apply for those combinations during the initial registration windows.
  • The official website may offer more two-paper combinations at a later date, which will be announced on the GATE 2026 website.
  • A candidate’s examination centre for the second test paper may differ (but may remain in the same city) from that for the first paper.
  • The official conducting body may remove certain combinations from the list in the future due to unforeseeable situations. In such instances, the amount paid for the second test paper will be reimbursed to candidates.

