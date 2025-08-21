GATE 2026: Two Paper Combination Released by IIT Guwahati, Check Details Here (Registrations to Open Soon)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is the official conducting body of the GATE( Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2026 exam. IIT Guwahati has released the list of two paper combinations for the GATE 2026 exam. For those candidates who want to appear for at least two paper combinations in the GATE 2026, they can now check the combinations that are being offered by the conducting authority of the GATE 2026 exam. The GATE 2026 registrations will commence from August 25, 2025 and will conclude on September 25, 2025. The candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly to be updated with the latest information that is available. The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. Candidates desirous of taking the GATE 2026 exam with two-paper combinations can check these combinations before the online registration commences on the https://gate2026.iitg.ac.in/. Also, check:-

What is the Two-Paper Combination of the GATE 2026 Exam? The GATE 2026 exam will be held in February 2026, and while registering for the application to appear in the exam, the students can choose to appear for the two papers. The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, which is the official conducting body of the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2026, has officially announced the two-paper combination which the candidates can opt for while filling out the application form. Below is the list of the two-paper combinations for the GATE 2026 exam, which the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has officially announced on the official website of the GATE 2026, along with their paper code:-

Paper 1 Paper 2 AE- Aerospace Engineering CE- Civil Engineering, ME- Mechanical Engineering, XE- Engineering Sciences GG- Geology & Geophysics GE- Geomatics Engineering AG- Agricultural Engineering CE- Civil Engineering IN:- Instrumentation Engineering BM- Biomedical Engineering, EC- Electronics & Communication Engineering, EE- Electrical Engineering, ME- Mechanical Engineering AR:- Architecture and Planning CE- Civil Engineering,

GE- Geomatics Engineering BM- Biomedical Engineering BT- Biotechnology,

IN- Instrumentation Engineering MA:- Mathematics CS- Computer Science & Information Technology,

DA- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence,

PH:- Physics,

ST- Statistics ME:- Mechanical Engineering AE- Aerospace Engineering,

DA- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence,

IN-Instrumentation Engineering,

NM- Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering,

PI- Production & Industrial Engineering,

XE- Engineering Sciences BT:- Biotechnology BM- Biomedical Engineering,

XL- Life Sciences MN:- Mining Engineering – MT:- Metallurgical Engineering XE- Engineering Sciences NM:- Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering CE- Civil Engineering,

ME- Mechanical Engineering CE:- Civil Engineering AE- Aerospace Engineering,

AG-Agricultural Engineering,

AR- Architecture and Planning,

ES-Environmental Science & Engineering,

GE-Geomatics Engineering,

NM- Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering,

XE- Engineering Sciences CH:- Chemical Engineering ES- Environmental Science & Engineering,

PE:-Petroleum Engineering,

XE- Engineering Sciences PE:- Petroleum Engineering CH:- Chemical Engineering PH:- Physics CS- Computer Science & Information Technology,

DA- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence,

EC- Electronics & Communication Engineering,

EE-Electrical Engineering,

MA- Mathematics,

XE- Engineering Sciences CS:- Computer Science & Information Technology DA- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence,

EC- Electronics & Communication Engineering,

GE- Geomatics Engineering,

MA- Mathematics,

PH- Physics,

ST- Statistics CY:- Chemistry XE- Engineering Sciences,

XL- Life Sciences PI:- Production & Industrial Engineering ME- Mechanical Engineering,

XE- Engineering Sciences DA:- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence CS- Computer Science & Information Technology,

EC- Electronics & Communication Engineering,

EE-Electrical Engineering,

MA- Mathematics,

ME- Mechanical Engineering,

PH- Physics,

ST- Statistics,

XE- Engineering Sciences ST:- Statistics CS- Computer Science & Information Technology,

DA- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence,

MA- Mathematics,

XH- Humanities & Social Sciences TF:- Textile Engineering & Fibre Science – EE:- Electrical Engineering DA- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence,

EC-Electronics & Communication Engineering,

IN-Instrumentation Engineering,

PH- Physics EC:- Electronics & Communication Engineering CS- Computer Science & Information Technology,

DA- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence,

EE- Electrical Engineering,

IN- Instrumentation Engineering,

PH- Physics XE:- Engineering Sciences AE- Aerospace Engineering,

CE- Civil Engineering,

CH-Chemical Engineering,

CY- Chemistry,

DA- Data Science & Artificial Intelligence,

ME-Mechanical Engineering,

MT- Metallurgical Engineering,

PH- Physics,

PI- Production & Industrial Engineering XL:- Life Sciences BT- Biotechnology,

CY- Chemistry,

EY- Ecology and Evolution GE:- Geomatics Engineering AR-Architecture and Planning,

CE- Civil Engineering,

CS- Computer Science & Information Technology,

ES- Environmental Science & Engineering,

GG- Geology & Geophysics EY:- Ecology and Evolution XL- Life Sciences XH:- Humanities & Social Sciences ST:- Statistics ES:- Environmental Science & Engineering CE- Civil Engineering,

CH- Chemical Engineering,

(This table has been taken from the official website of the GATE 2026. Candidates can check the table on the official website as well.)