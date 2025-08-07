What is GATE XE? A Guide to Engineering Sciences Paper and its Specialisations

GATE XE, or the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (Engineering Sciences) paper, is a unique option provided by the GATE 2026 conducting authority for engineering graduates from interdisciplinary backgrounds or those who wish to specialise in emerging and non-traditional fields. Unlike the GATE papers, which are focused on a single engineering discipline, such as Mechanical, Civil, or Electrical Engineering, the GATE XE paper allows candidates to select from a variety of subject papers.
The GATE XE paper, which allows the candidates to choose from a variety of subject papers, includes courses such as the following:-
|
Cryogenic Engineering
|
Ocean Engineering
|
Climate Engineering
|
Energy Studies
|
Rubber Technology
|
|
Nanoscience and Engineering
|
Quantum Technology
|
Materials Engineering
|
Food Process Engineering
It is especially useful for students with degrees in branches such as Applied Sciences, Production Engineering, and Engineering Physics or for those who have a broad-based engineering background. This GATE XE paper is a gateway for M.Tech (Master of Technology) admissions, research opportunities and even Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) jobs in some cases.
This article will explore what GATE XE is, the specialisations it offers, and how to choose the right subject for a career that a candidate wants to pursue.
What is the GATE XE Exam?
The GATE XE (Engineering Sciences) is one of the GATE Examination's 30+ papers, and it is designed to assess understanding of key scientific and engineering subjects from many disciplines. It consists of a required element named Engineering Mathematics, a general aptitude section, and a choice-based section with eight alternative courses.
The XE paper is appropriate for undergraduate students who have studied interdisciplinary or non-core engineering and science subjects. It provides chances for M.Tech programs at elite institutes such as IITs and NITs, research scholarships, and, in some cases, recruitment into Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
Below in this section, the question paper pattern for the XE (Engineering Sciences) of the GATE 2026 is provided and all the subjects that are offered in the XE subject code by the GATE 2026 exam.
Question Paper Pattern of the XE (Engineering Sciences) of the GATE 2026:-
Here is the question paper pattern of the XE (Engineering Sciences) of the GATE 2026 exam for the candidates who wish to appear for this subject to have a better understanding of the paper pattern:-
|
Particulars
|
About
|
Mode of Exam
|
Computer-Based Test
|
Duration
|
180 Minutes or 3 hours
|
Sections
|
Candidates Selected Subject + General Aptitude
|
Types of Questions
|
|
Abilities to be tested
|
|
Distribution of Marks of XE paper*
|
|
Marking Scheme
|
Questions either carry 1 mark or 2 marks
|
Negative Marking
|
*Distribution of Marks of the XE paper of GATE 2026
|
Paper Code
|
Subject
|
General Aptitude
|
Optional Subject
|
Total Marks
|
XE:- Section A (Engineering Mathematics) is both common and compulsory. Applicants must choose any TWO of the remaining sections throughout the exam.
|
15
|
15
|
2*35
|
100
Subjects included in the GATE XE 2026 paper:-
Here is the list of subject sections that have been included in the XE (Engineering Sciences) paper of the GATE 2026 exam:-
|
Engineering Mathematics, a compulsory subject
|
Any two optional sections
|
Fluid Mechanics
|
Solid Mechanics
|
Thermodynamics
|
Polymer Science and Engineering
|
Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences
|
Energy Science (Newly Introduced)
(The tables in this section have been taken from the official website of the GATE 2026 exam.)
List of Top Colleges in India Offering GATE XE Specialisations
Once a candidate appears for the GATE XE exam and receives a valid score, they become eligible to apply for postgraduate programs, such as M.Tech, MS, or PhD, in some of the renowned institutes of India, including the IITs, NITs, IIITs, and some of the central universities of India. Each of these specialisations is linked with a specific set of engineering or science departments in these institutes.
Different Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) accept GATE XE papers for admission into interdisciplinary, research-based, or specialised M.Tech programs, which are often more flexible and diverse than traditional core branches.
Below is the list of some of the top colleges and universities which offer various specialisations of the GATE XE paper for candidates desirous to seek admission to these specialisations:-
|
NIT Surathkal
|
National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai
The GATE XE paper is a good choice for students who have studied multidisciplinary or emerging branches of engineering and want to pursue higher studies or research in a specific field. It offers flexibility in choosing subjects and is accepted by top IITs, NITs, and some other renowned universities. Additionally, GATE scores are also used by the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and research institutes for recruitment.
