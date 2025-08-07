What is GATE XE? A Guide to Engineering Sciences Paper and its Specialisations

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT

GATE XE is an interdisciplinary paper that allows candidates to pursue specialisations in diverse subjects. Many reputed IITs, NITs, and other central universities offer M.Tech, MS and PhD programs in these areas.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 7, 2025, 13:42 IST
GATE XE, or the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (Engineering Sciences) paper, is a unique option provided by the GATE 2026 conducting authority for engineering graduates from interdisciplinary backgrounds or those who wish to specialise in emerging and non-traditional fields. Unlike the GATE papers, which are focused on a single engineering discipline, such as Mechanical, Civil, or Electrical Engineering, the GATE XE paper allows candidates to select from a variety of subject papers.

The GATE XE paper, which allows the candidates to choose from a variety of subject papers, includes courses such as the following:-

Cryogenic Engineering

Ocean Engineering

Climate Engineering

Energy Studies

Rubber Technology

Nanoscience and Engineering

Quantum Technology

Materials Engineering

Food Process Engineering

It is especially useful for students with degrees in branches such as Applied Sciences, Production Engineering, and Engineering Physics or for those who have a broad-based engineering background. This GATE XE paper is a gateway for M.Tech (Master of Technology) admissions, research opportunities and even Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) jobs in some cases.

This article will explore what GATE XE is, the specialisations it offers, and how to choose the right subject for a career that a candidate wants to pursue.

What is the GATE XE Exam?

The GATE XE (Engineering Sciences) is one of the GATE Examination's 30+ papers, and it is designed to assess understanding of key scientific and engineering subjects from many disciplines. It consists of a required element named Engineering Mathematics, a general aptitude section, and a choice-based section with eight alternative courses.

The XE paper is appropriate for undergraduate students who have studied interdisciplinary or non-core engineering and science subjects. It provides chances for M.Tech programs at elite institutes such as IITs and NITs, research scholarships, and, in some cases, recruitment into Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Below in this section, the question paper pattern for the XE (Engineering Sciences) of the GATE 2026 is provided and all the subjects that are offered in the XE subject code by the GATE 2026 exam

Question Paper Pattern of the XE (Engineering Sciences) of the GATE 2026:-

Here is the question paper pattern of the XE (Engineering Sciences) of the GATE 2026 exam for the candidates who wish to appear for this subject to have a better understanding of the paper pattern:-

Particulars 

About

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test

Duration

180 Minutes or 3 hours

Sections

Candidates Selected Subject + General Aptitude

Types of Questions

  • MCQs

  • MSQ (Multiple Select Questions)

  • NAT (Numerical Answer Type)

Abilities to be tested

  • Comprehension

  • Analysis and Synthesis

  • Recall

  • Application

Distribution of Marks of XE paper*

  • General Aptitude:- 15 marks

  • Engineering Mathematics (XE-A):- 15 Marks

  • Subject Questions:- 72 marks

  • Total Marks:- 100

Marking Scheme

Questions either carry 1 mark or 2 marks

Negative Marking

  • MCQs:- 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers. (1 mark)

  • MCQs:- 2/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers. (2 marks)

  • No negative marking for the MSQ and NAT-type questions.

*Distribution of Marks of the XE paper of GATE 2026

Paper Code

Subject

General Aptitude

Optional Subject

Total Marks

XE:- Section A (Engineering Mathematics) is both common and compulsory. Applicants must choose any TWO of the remaining sections throughout the exam.

15

15

2*35

100

Subjects included in the GATE XE 2026 paper:-

Here is the list of subject sections that have been included in the XE (Engineering Sciences) paper of the GATE 2026 exam:-

Engineering Mathematics, a compulsory subject

Any two optional sections

Fluid Mechanics

Solid Mechanics

Materials Science

Thermodynamics

Polymer Science and Engineering

Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences

Energy Science (Newly Introduced)

Food Technology

List of Top Colleges in India Offering GATE XE Specialisations

Once a candidate appears for the GATE XE exam and receives a valid score, they become eligible to apply for postgraduate programs, such as M.Tech, MS, or PhD, in some of the renowned institutes of India, including the IITs, NITs, IIITs, and some of the central universities of India. Each of these specialisations is linked with a specific set of engineering or science departments in these institutes.

Different Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) accept GATE XE papers for admission into interdisciplinary, research-based, or specialised M.Tech programs, which are often more flexible and diverse than traditional core branches.

Below is the list of some of the top colleges and universities which offer various specialisations of the GATE XE paper for candidates desirous to seek admission to these specialisations:-

The GATE XE paper is a good choice for students who have studied multidisciplinary or emerging branches of engineering and want to pursue higher studies or research in a specific field. It offers flexibility in choosing subjects and is accepted by top IITs, NITs, and some other renowned universities. Additionally, GATE scores are also used by the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and research institutes for recruitment.

