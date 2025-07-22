IIT Bhubaneshwar Launches New M.Tech Program in Systems Engineering for Industry Professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, has recently launched a new program for students seeking admission to the M.Tech program, specifically designed for working professionals. This course will be offered to students seeking admission to the newly launched course in a blended mode, combining online classes with short on-campus sessions.

This new M.Tech program in Systems Engineering for Industry Professionals is designed to help engineers and technical professionals understand and manage complex systems better, especially in fields like aerospace, energy, robotics and infrastructure. This new course is ideal for those students who want to upgrade their technical and leadership skills while continuing their jobs.

Below is a table with the key highlights of the newly launched program in M.Tech in Systems Engineering for Industry Professionals:-