IIT Bhubaneshwar Launches New M.Tech Program in Systems Engineering for Industry Professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, has recently launched a new program for students seeking admission to the M.Tech program, specifically designed for working professionals. This course will be offered to students seeking admission to the newly launched course in a blended mode, combining online classes with short on-campus sessions.
This new M.Tech program in Systems Engineering for Industry Professionals is designed to help engineers and technical professionals understand and manage complex systems better, especially in fields like aerospace, energy, robotics and infrastructure. This new course is ideal for those students who want to upgrade their technical and leadership skills while continuing their jobs.
Below is a table with the key highlights of the newly launched program in M.Tech in Systems Engineering for Industry Professionals:-
|
About
|
Key Highlights
|
Who is it for?
|
This program is for working professionals, especially in technical and engineering fields
|
Mode of Study
|
It is a blended process, i.e., students can attend classes online, plus there are short campus visits
|
Focus Areas
|
This program primarily focuses on Aerospace systems, robotics, smart infrastructure, and renewable energy systems, among others.
Also, check:-
- B.A. English (Honours and Honours with Research) Syllabus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
- Delhi University CSAS UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List Released: Check College-Wise Cut-Offs, Admission Steps and Other Details
- Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting XAT Scores 2026: Registration Process, Important Dates, and Other Details
What is the Fee Structure of the other M.Tech courses offered by IIT Bhubaneshwar?
To pursue a career in academic research or technological growth, a thorough understanding of engineering ideas is essential. These postgraduate programs combine scientific fundamentals with engineering expertise. The institute’s M.Tech programs aim to educate skilled engineering students who can serve enterprises and research organisations.
To name a few of the M.Tech programs offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneshwar: Applied Geosciences, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, Climate Science and Technology, Environmental Engineering, Water Source Engineering, etc.
For the students who want to pursue a Master of Technology (M.Tech) from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneshwar, they must be aware of the fee structure for the academic year 2025-26. Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of the Master of Technology program:-
|
Particulars
|
Fees (In Rs.)
|
Caution Money (Refundable)
|
12,000
|
Hostel Admission Fee
|
2,500
|
Alumni Subscription
|
1,500
|
Identity Card Fees
|
300
|
Medical Examination
|
300
|
Provisional Certificates Fees
|
200
|
Library Fees
|
500
|
Career Development Fee
|
1,000
|
Medical Examination
|
300
|
Admission Fee
|
1,000
|
Student’s Welfare Fund
|
200
|
Grade Card Fees
|
500
|
Total
|
8,000
|
Tuition Fee
|
5,000
|
Movie Club Membership
|
150
|
Transport Charges
|
1,500
|
Gymkhana Fee
|
1,500
|
Student Brotherhood Fund
|
200
|
Electricity and Water Charges
|
2,500
|
Institute Residence Fee
|
500
|
Laboratory Contingency
|
1,500
|
Registration
|
1,800
|
Total
|
14,650
|
Medical Insurance
|
2,390
|
Hostel Mess Advance
|
18,000
|
Hostel Establishment Charges
|
10,500
|
Total
|
28,500
|
Total Fees for GEN, EWS, and OBC Categories
|
65,540
|
Total Fees for SC, ST, PwD Category
|
60,540
Also, check:-
- Top Colleges Offering B.A. (Honours) in Political Science Course through CUET UG 2025: Check List, Cut-Offs and Other Details
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!