IIT Bhubaneshwar Launches New M.Tech Program in Systems Engineering for Industry Professionals

This article will inform about the recently launched program of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneshwar, for working professionals,which will be offered in blended mode. Additionally, it also breaks down the fee structure for the M. Tech program offered by IIT Bhubaneshwar for the academic year 2025-26.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 22, 2025, 12:04 IST
The Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, has recently launched a new program for students seeking admission to the M.Tech program, specifically designed for working professionals. This course will be offered to students seeking admission to the newly launched course in a blended mode, combining online classes with short on-campus sessions.

This new M.Tech program in Systems Engineering for Industry Professionals is designed to help engineers and technical professionals understand and manage complex systems better, especially in fields like aerospace, energy, robotics and infrastructure. This new course is ideal for those students who want to upgrade their technical and leadership skills while continuing their jobs.

Below is a table with the key highlights of the newly launched program in M.Tech in Systems Engineering  for Industry Professionals:-

About

Key Highlights

Who is it for? 

This program is for working professionals, especially in technical and engineering fields

Mode of Study

It is a blended process, i.e., students can attend classes online, plus there are short campus visits

Focus Areas

This program primarily focuses on Aerospace systems, robotics, smart infrastructure, and renewable energy systems, among others.

What is the Fee Structure of the other M.Tech courses offered by IIT Bhubaneshwar?

To pursue a career in academic research or technological growth, a thorough understanding of engineering ideas is essential. These postgraduate programs combine scientific fundamentals with engineering expertise. The institute’s M.Tech programs aim to educate skilled engineering students who can serve enterprises and research organisations.

To name a few of the M.Tech programs offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneshwar: Applied Geosciences, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, Climate Science and Technology, Environmental Engineering, Water Source Engineering, etc.

For the students who want to pursue a Master of Technology (M.Tech) from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneshwar, they must be aware of the fee structure for the academic year 2025-26. Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of the Master of Technology program:-

Particulars

Fees (In Rs.)

Caution Money (Refundable)

12,000

Hostel Admission Fee

2,500

Alumni Subscription

1,500

Identity Card Fees

300

Medical Examination

300

Provisional Certificates Fees

200

Library Fees

500

Career Development Fee

1,000

Medical Examination

300

Admission Fee

1,000

Student’s Welfare Fund

200

Grade Card Fees

500

Total

8,000

Tuition Fee

5,000

Movie Club Membership

150

Transport Charges

1,500

Gymkhana Fee

1,500

Student Brotherhood Fund

200

Electricity and Water Charges

2,500

Institute Residence Fee

500

Laboratory Contingency

1,500

Registration

1,800

Total 

14,650

Medical Insurance

2,390

Hostel Mess Advance

18,000

Hostel Establishment Charges

10,500

Total

28,500

Total Fees for GEN, EWS, and OBC Categories

65,540

Total Fees for SC, ST, PwD Category

60,540

