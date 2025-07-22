Best Colleges Accepting AP EAPCET 2025 Score, Marks: Check Details Here

In 2008, the state of Andhra Pradesh established the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK). The university offers undergraduate and graduate engineering, pharmacy, and management programs, as well as 159 linked institutes scattered over five districts. On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), will be administering the APEAPCET 2025 for the year 2025. APEAMCET/APEAPCET was successfully administered by JNTUK for seven years in a row. The students participating in this examination should be aware of the essential dates of the examination, and they are as follows:-

Notification of APEAPCET 2025 was released on March 12, 2025 .

The registration for APEAPCET 2025 opened on March 15, 2025 .

The exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance examination is from May 19 to May 20, 2025 .

The exam date for the Engineering entrance examination is from May 21 to May 27, 2025

Results for the First Round Seat Allotment of the AP EAPCET 2025 Counselling to be declared on July 22, 2025 The AP EAPCET 2025 has declared the results and the scorecard is available for download at the official website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/. The result for the Round 1 seat allotment of the https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/# .