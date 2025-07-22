Best Colleges Accepting AP EAPCET 2025 Score, Marks: Check Details Here

In 2008, the state of Andhra Pradesh established the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK). The university offers undergraduate and graduate engineering, pharmacy, and management programs, as well as 159 linked institutes scattered over five districts.
On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), will be administering the APEAPCET 2025 for the year 2025. APEAMCET/APEAPCET was successfully administered by JNTUK for seven years in a row.
The students participating in this examination should be aware of the essential dates of the examination, and they are as follows:-
- Notification of APEAPCET 2025 was released on March 12, 2025.
- The registration for APEAPCET 2025 opened on March 15, 2025.
- The exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance examination is from May 19 to May 20, 2025.
- The exam date for the Engineering entrance examination is from May 21 to May 27, 2025
- Results for the First Round Seat Allotment of the AP EAPCET 2025 Counselling to be declared on July 22, 2025
The AP EAPCET 2025 has declared the results and the scorecard is available for download at the official website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/. The result for the Round 1 seat allotment of the https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/# .
Best Colleges Accepting AP EAPCET 2025 Scores
Many Andhra Pradesh engineering institutes, both public and private, accept results from the AP EAPCET 2025. Following the AP EAPCET 2025, some of the most sought-after universities include Andhra University College of Engineering in Visakhapatnam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Kakinada, among others.
Below is the list of some of the best colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh for pursuing engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses are as follows:-
Courses Offered through AP EAPCET 2025
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education provides a restricted list of course offerings for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2025). These courses are offered by participating universities and institutions, who admit qualifying candidates.
Below is the list of the courses offered through the AP EAPCET 2025, which is also offered by the participating colleges:-
|
Eligibility Criteria for Admission through AP EAPCET 2025
The official authority has established a set of eligibility criteria for candidates seeking admission to the desired university or college via the AP EAPCET 2025. This exam is used to admit students to engineering, agricultural, and pharmacy programs at several universities in Andhra Pradesh.
Below is the list of some of the eligibility criteria for admission to the AP EAPCET 2025 scores accepting colleges offering admission to a wide range of courses:-
- A candidate must be an Indian citizen.
- A candidate must be 16 years of age as of December 31, 2025 and there is no upper age limit provided by the official authorities. For certain course the minimum age required for admission is 17 years of age.
- A candidate must have cleared class 12th in related subjects like Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Biology from a recognised board.
- A candidate belonging to the unreserved category must have at least secured 45% marks in the related subjects in class 12th from a recognised board.
- A candidate belonging to the reserved category must have at least secured 40% marks in the related subjects in class 12th from a recognised board.
