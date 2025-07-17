Best Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Colleges through TS EAMCET and TG EAPCET Exam

JNTUH administered the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test-2025 (TG EAPCET-2025) on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). This state-level test, which is administered annually, is required for admission to numerous professional programs offered by universities and private colleges in Telangana state. The TS EAMCET has been referred to as the TG EAPCET since 2024. The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has assigned JNTUH the responsibility of administering the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Admission Test (TG EAPCET), the state's most renowned admission test, in 2025. The Telangana Council of Higher Education has released some crucial dates for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Admission Test (TG EAPCET), which is currently being conducted on behalf of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, as follows:-

Notification release date- February 20, 2025

Registration opened on March 1, 2025

Registration concluded on April 4, 2025

The correction window was made available from April 6 to April 8, 2025

The Admit card for the Agriculture and Pharmacy paper was made available from April 19, 2025

The Admit cards for the Engineering exam were made available from April 22, 2025.

The exam for the agriculture and pharmacy paper will be conducted between 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm on April 29 and April 30, 2025.

The exam for the engineering paper will be conducted at the same time on May 2 , May 3 and May 4 , 2025 .

The TS EAMCET result for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy streams has been declared. Students can check their official results by visiting the official website.

The TS EAMCET will announce the provisional seat allotment results on or before July 18, 2025. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education announced the TS EAMCET 2025 round 1 simulated seat allotment results on July 12. Candidates can use the candidate registration page and view their college results. The deadline to change and submit the TS EAMCET option entry 2025 was July 15. List of Best Engineering Colleges Accepting TG EAPCET Scores 2025 Many famous colleges in Telangana provide admission to engineering degrees to students looking to further their academic qualifications in the engineering industry. These colleges accept TG EAPCET 2025 marks for admission to qualifying candidates. Below is the list of some of the best engineering colleges in the state of Telangana offering various courses in the field of Engineering:-