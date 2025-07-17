Best Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Colleges through TS EAMCET and TG EAPCET Exam

JNTUH administered the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test-2025 (TG EAPCET-2025) on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). This state-level test, which is administered annually, is required for admission to numerous professional programs offered by universities and private colleges in Telangana state.
The TS EAMCET has been referred to as the TG EAPCET since 2024. The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has assigned JNTUH the responsibility of administering the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Admission Test (TG EAPCET), the state's most renowned admission test, in 2025.
The Telangana Council of Higher Education has released some crucial dates for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Admission Test (TG EAPCET), which is currently being conducted on behalf of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, as follows:-
- Notification release date- February 20, 2025
- Registration opened on March 1, 2025
- Registration concluded on April 4, 2025
- The correction window was made available from April 6 to April 8, 2025
- The Admit card for the Agriculture and Pharmacy paper was made available from April 19, 2025
- The Admit cards for the Engineering exam were made available from April 22, 2025.
- The exam for the agriculture and pharmacy paper will be conducted between 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm on April 29 and April 30, 2025.
- The exam for the engineering paper will be conducted at the same time on May 2, May 3 and May 4, 2025.
- The TS EAMCET result for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy streams has been declared. Students can check their official results by visiting the official website.
- The TS EAMCET will announce the provisional seat allotment results on or before July 18, 2025. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education announced the TS EAMCET 2025 round 1 simulated seat allotment results on July 12. Candidates can use the candidate registration page and view their college results. The deadline to change and submit the TS EAMCET option entry 2025 was July 15.
List of Best Engineering Colleges Accepting TG EAPCET Scores 2025
Many famous colleges in Telangana provide admission to engineering degrees to students looking to further their academic qualifications in the engineering industry. These colleges accept TG EAPCET 2025 marks for admission to qualifying candidates.
Below is the list of some of the best engineering colleges in the state of Telangana offering various courses in the field of Engineering:-
|
College Names
|
SR University
|
The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad
|
Anurag University
|
Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science
List of Best Agriculture Colleges Accepting TG EAPCET Scores 2025
Agriculture is the most important pillar of our country; hence, one of the most popular courses that students pursue as their academic qualification is in the field of Agriculture. Many colleges across India offer various courses in the agricultural field. Similarly, there are many prestigious colleges offering agriculture courses in the state of Telangana.
Below is the list of some of the best colleges in Telangana which offer various courses and programs to the students who qualify for the TG EAPCET:-
|
College Names
|
Malla Reddy University
|
Acharya N. G. Ranga Agricultural University
List of Best Pharmacy Colleges Accepting TG EAPCET Scores 2025
Medicine has become an essential part of an individual’s life; hence, there is a demand for more skilled pharmacists. There are many colleges across the state of Telangana which offer various courses in the field of pharmacy.
Below is a list of some of the best colleges in the state of Telangana which offer various courses in the field of pharmacy by accepting the TG EAPCET scores:-
|
Colleges Name
|
Sri Venkateswara College of Pharmacy
|
Government Polytechnic College
|
Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Anurag University
Courses Offered under the TG EAPCET Exam 2025
There are numerous courses which are offered by the colleges and universities for the engineering, agricultural and pharmacy courses under the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025. Below is a list of the courses offered under the TG EAPCET Exam 2025 for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy fields:-
Engineering:-
Here is a list of the courses offered under the TG EAPCET 2025 in the field of engineering by the participating colleges:-
|
Agriculture and Pharmacy
Here is the list of the courses offered under the TG EAPCET 2025 in the field of agriculture and pharmacy by the participating colleges:-
|
Eligibility Criteria for TG EAPCET 2025
To be eligible to take the TG EAPCET 2025, candidates who want to pursue academic degrees in engineering, agriculture, or pharmacy must meet the criteria set forth by the Telangana Council of Higher Education.
Below is a list of the eligibility criteria as set by the Telangana Council of Higher Education to be able to take the TG EAPCET 2025:-
- A candidate should have cleared class 12th in the subjects of Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry from a recognised board.
- A candidate belonging to the unreserved category must have at least secured 45% marks in the opted subjects in class 12th.
- A candidate belonging to the reserved category must have at least secured 40% marks in the opted subjects in class 12th.
- A candidate should have completed at least 16 years of age to be eligible for the examination.