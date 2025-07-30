SVNIT Surat B.Tech Admission 2025: Check Expected and Previous Year's Cutoffs for JEE Mains and Fee Structure

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT), Surat, is one of the prestigious NITs in India, which attracts top engineering aspirants each year. Admission to the B.Tech programs offered by the SVNIT is done through the JoSAA counselling based on JEE Main scores. Knowing the cut-off trends helps candidates estimate the scores and ranks required for securing a seat in their desired branch. This article will provide an overview of the expected cut-offs for the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, in 2025 and the previous year’s closing ranks, and the fee structure for the undergraduate programs for the academic year 2025-26.

What are the Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for the B.Tech programs offered by the SVNIT 2025? Getting admission into Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, is one of the top-tier NITs in the country, and is the goal for many engineering aspirants. Every year, thousands of students from Gujarat and across India compete for a limited number of seats in various Bachelor of Technology branches at the institute. Below is the list of expected cutoffs for 2025 for the SVNIT, Surat, for round 6, offering admission to the Bachelor of Technology programs through JEE Mains for some of the popular courses:-

Course Name Expected Opening and Closing Ranks 2025 Chemical Engineering 14,000-16,000 Computer Science and Engineering 5,500-6,200 Electronics and Communication Engineering 7,200-10,000 Mechanical Engineering 11,000- 13,500 Electrical Engineering 10,000-11,500 Civil Engineering 15,000- 18000 (Candidates are informed that this is the only expected opening and closing ranks for 2025; the opening and closing ranks may vary.)