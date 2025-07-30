SVNIT Surat B.Tech Admission 2025: Check Expected and Previous Year's Cutoffs for JEE Mains and Fee Structure

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT), Surat, is one of the prestigious NITs in India, which attracts top engineering aspirants each year. Admission to the B.Tech programs offered by the SVNIT is done through the JoSAA counselling based on JEE Main scores. Knowing the cut-off trends helps candidates estimate the scores and ranks required for securing a seat in their desired branch.
This article will provide an overview of the expected cut-offs for the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, in 2025 and the previous year’s closing ranks, and the fee structure for the undergraduate programs for the academic year 2025-26.
What are the Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for the B.Tech programs offered by the SVNIT 2025?
Getting admission into Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, is one of the top-tier NITs in the country, and is the goal for many engineering aspirants. Every year, thousands of students from Gujarat and across India compete for a limited number of seats in various Bachelor of Technology branches at the institute.
Below is the list of expected cutoffs for 2025 for the SVNIT, Surat, for round 6, offering admission to the Bachelor of Technology programs through JEE Mains for some of the popular courses:-
|
Course Name
|
Expected Opening and Closing Ranks 2025
|
Chemical Engineering
|
14,000-16,000
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
5,500-6,200
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
7,200-10,000
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
11,000- 13,500
|
Electrical Engineering
|
10,000-11,500
|
Civil Engineering
|
15,000- 18000
(Candidates are informed that this is the only expected opening and closing ranks for 2025; the opening and closing ranks may vary.)
Opening and Closing Ranks for Round 1 2024:-
Below is the list of the opening and closing ranks for round 1 of 2024 for the various undergraduate courses offered by the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat:-
|
Course Name
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank 2024
|
Closing Rank 2024
|
Open
|
5878
|
14081
|
Open
|
15504
|
44169
|
Open
|
22005
|
36394
|
Open
|
2396
|
10239
|
Open
|
7702
|
16595
|
Open
|
11464
|
23986
|
Electronics and VLSI Engineering
|
Open
|
13123
|
21498
|
Industrial Chemistry
|
Open
|
39563
|
44634
|
Open
|
7284
|
26715
|
Open
|
5673
|
14672
|
Open
|
11061
|
35783
Also, check:-
- UGC Issues Fresh Guidelines for Academic Collaborations Between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)
What is the Fee Structure of SVNIT, Surat, for the Academic Year 2025-26?
The fee structure for the Bachelor of Technology students who will be admitted in the academic year 2025-26 at Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat reflects the institute’s balance between comprehensive education and financial planning. From the outset, students are liable for a combination of recurring semester fees and one-time fees.
Below is the breakdown of the fee structure for the Bachelor of Technology program of the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, for the academic year 2025-26, distributed for each semester:-
|
Particulars
|
Semesters
|
Fees (In Rs.)
|
Total (In Rs.)
|
Tuition Fee
|
Semester 1
|
62500
|
500000
|
Semester 2
|
62500
|
Semester 3
|
62500
|
Semester 4
|
62500
|
Semester 5
|
62500
|
Semester 6
|
62500
|
Semester 7
|
62500
|
Semester 8
|
62500
|
Admission Fee
|
Semester 1
|
4000
|
4000
|
Other Fees
(Inclusive of Exam. Lib.., Mediclaim etc.)
|
Semester 1
|
15000
|
15000
|
Semester 2
|
15000
|
Semester 3
|
15000
|
Semester 4
|
15000
|
Semester 5
|
15000
|
Semester 6
|
15000
|
Semester 7
|
15000
|
Semester 8
|
15000
|
Degree Fee
|
Semester 8
|
5000
|
5000
|
Alumni Fee
|
Semester 8
|
4000
|
4000
|
Security Deposit (Refundable)
|
Semester 1
|
5000
|
5000
|
Institute Development Contribution (IDC)
|
Semester 1
|
15000
|
15000
|
Seat Rent (Multiple Occupancy)
|
Semester 1
|
6000
|
24000
|
Semester 3
|
6000
|
Semester 5
|
6000
|
Semester 7
|
6000
The total fee that a candidate will have to pay during the 4-year Bachelor of Technology Program of the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat is Rs. 677000. For a more detailed breakdown of the fee structure for the academic year 2025 26, visit the official website: https://www.svnit.ac.in/web/fee-structure-inst.php
Also, check:-
- List of Top Participating National Law Universities Through CLAT 2026: Check Other Important Details
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!