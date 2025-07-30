RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT

SVNIT Surat B.Tech Admission 2025: Check Expected and Previous Year's Cutoffs for JEE Mains and Fee Structure

This article offers a comprehensive overview of SVNIT Surat’s B.Tech admission cutoffs and fee structure for the academic year 2025-26. This article also provides a complete breakdown of the fee structure, covering tuition fees, one-time fee payments, etc.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 30, 2025, 18:33 IST
SVNIT Surat B.Tech Admission 2025 Check Expected and Previous Year's Cutoffs for JEE Mains and Fee Structure
SVNIT Surat B.Tech Admission 2025 Check Expected and Previous Year's Cutoffs for JEE Mains and Fee Structure

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT), Surat, is one of the prestigious NITs in India, which attracts top engineering aspirants each year. Admission to the B.Tech programs offered by the SVNIT is done through the JoSAA counselling based on JEE Main scores. Knowing the cut-off trends helps candidates estimate the scores and ranks required for securing a seat in their desired branch.

This article will provide an overview of the expected cut-offs for the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, in 2025 and the previous year’s closing ranks, and the fee structure for the undergraduate programs for the academic year 2025-26.

What are the Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for the B.Tech programs offered by the SVNIT 2025?

Getting admission into Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, is one of the top-tier NITs in the country, and is the goal for many engineering aspirants. Every year, thousands of students from Gujarat and across India compete for a limited number of seats in various Bachelor of Technology branches at the institute.

Below is the list of expected cutoffs for 2025 for the SVNIT, Surat, for round 6, offering admission to the Bachelor of Technology programs through JEE Mains for some of the popular courses:-

Course Name

Expected Opening and Closing Ranks 2025

Chemical Engineering

14,000-16,000

Computer Science and Engineering

5,500-6,200

Electronics and Communication Engineering

7,200-10,000

Mechanical Engineering

11,000- 13,500

Electrical Engineering

10,000-11,500

Civil Engineering

15,000- 18000

(Candidates are informed that this is the only expected opening and closing ranks for 2025; the opening and closing ranks may vary.)

Opening and Closing Ranks for Round 1 2024:-

Below is the list of the opening and closing ranks for round 1 of 2024 for the various undergraduate courses offered by the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat:-

Course Name

Seat Type

Opening Rank 2024

Closing Rank 2024

Artificial Intelligence

Open

5878

14081

Civil Engineering

Open

15504

44169

Chemical Engineering

Open

22005

36394

Computer Science and Engineering

Open

2396

10239

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Open

7702

16595

Electrical Engineering

Open

11464

23986

Electronics and VLSI Engineering

Open

13123

21498

Industrial Chemistry

Open

39563

44634

Engineering Physics

Open

7284

26715

Mathematics and Computing

Open

5673

14672

Mechanical Engineering

Open

11061

35783

Also, check:-

What is the Fee Structure of SVNIT, Surat, for the Academic Year 2025-26?

The fee structure for the Bachelor of Technology students who will be admitted in the academic year 2025-26 at Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat reflects the institute’s balance between comprehensive education and financial planning. From the outset, students are liable for a combination of recurring semester fees and one-time fees.

Below is the breakdown of the fee structure for the Bachelor of Technology program of the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, for the academic year 2025-26, distributed for each semester:-

Particulars

Semesters

Fees (In Rs.)

Total (In Rs.)

Tuition Fee

Semester 1

62500

500000

Semester 2

62500

Semester 3

62500

Semester 4

62500

Semester 5

62500

Semester 6

62500

Semester 7

62500

Semester 8

62500

Admission Fee

Semester 1

4000

4000

Other Fees

(Inclusive of Exam. Lib.., Mediclaim etc.)

Semester 1

15000

15000

Semester 2

15000

Semester 3

15000

Semester 4

15000

Semester 5

15000

Semester 6

15000

Semester 7

15000

Semester 8

15000

Degree Fee

Semester 8

5000

5000

Alumni Fee

Semester 8

4000

4000

Security Deposit (Refundable)

Semester 1

5000

5000

Institute Development Contribution (IDC)

Semester 1

15000

15000

Seat Rent (Multiple Occupancy)

Semester 1

6000

24000

Semester 3

6000

Semester 5

6000

Semester 7

6000

The total fee that a candidate will have to pay during the 4-year Bachelor of Technology Program of the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat is Rs. 677000. For a more detailed breakdown of the fee structure for the academic year 2025 26, visit the official website: https://www.svnit.ac.in/web/fee-structure-inst.php 

Also, check:-

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories