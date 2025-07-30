RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT

Top Colleges in Karnataka accepting Karnataka PGCET Scores

Looking to pursue an MBA in Karnataka? Check out top colleges that accept Karnataka PGCET scores. Get insights on eligibility criteria, course duration, and more to kickstart your MBA journey.

Karnataka boasts over 390 MBA colleges that accept PGCET scores for admission. The vast majority of these institutions, more than 260, are privately owned. Additionally, there are over 30 government-owned colleges and one semi-government institution that also consider PGCET scores.

Admission to most leading MBA colleges in Karnataka is primarily based on scores from the Karnataka PGCET. Some of the top institutions in this category include Christ University Bangalore, T A Pai Management Institute, Jain Deemed-to-be-University, CMS Business School, Kristu Jayanti College, and Symbiosis Institute of Business Management.

Top MBA Colleges in Karnataka Accepting Karnataka PGCET: Highlights 2025

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a highly sought-after postgraduate course that can lead to numerous corporate job opportunities. This two-year program, divided into four semesters, attracts students from diverse backgrounds like Humanities, Business, and Science. Some private MBA schools also offer a one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course. If you're looking to pursue an MBA in Karnataka, here are key highlights of top colleges that accept Karnataka PGCET scores.

Parameter

Description

No. of Colleges

390+ colleges

Accepted Entrance Exams

Karnataka PGCET

Top MBA Colleges in Karnataka Accepting Karnataka PGCET: Admissions 2025

Here's the basic eligibility criteria for MBA in top B-Schools in Karnataka: (though specific requirements may vary by college)

  • To be eligible for a full-time MBA, you generally need a bachelor's degree in any field from a recognized university. 

  • Most institutions require a minimum aggregate score of 50% (or an equivalent CGPA) in graduation. However, for students belonging to reserved categories, this minimum aggregate is usually 45% (or an equivalent CGPA).

    • Top MBA Colleges Accepting Karnataka PGCET Score in Karnataka based on NIRF Ranking 2024

    The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), was launched on September 29, 2015, by the Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development. This framework provides a standardized method for ranking educational institutions throughout India.

    College Name

    NIRF 2023

    NIRF 2024

    T A Pai Management Institute 

    42

    58

    Christ University 

    60

    60

    Jain Deemed-to-be University 

    85

    77

    Alliance School of Business, Alliance University 

    87

    71

    Top Private MBA Colleges in Karnataka Accepting Karnataka PGCET

    Given below is a list of top private MBA colleges in Karnataka accepting PGCET scores, along with their tuition fee and eligibility criteria:

    College Name

    Tuition Fee

    Eligibility / Exams

    Christ University 

    INR 4.8 lakh – INR 8.6 lakh

    CAT, MAT, Karnataka PGCET, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, GMAT

    T A Pai Management Institute 

    INR 13.02 lakh

    CAT, Karnataka PGCET, XAT, GMAT, NMAT

    CMS Business School 

    INR 12.05 lakh

    CAT, MAT, Karnataka PGCET, XAT, GMAT, NMAT, CMAT, JET

    Kristu Jayanti College 

    INR 8.5 lakh – INR 9.1 lakh

    Karnataka PGCET, KMAT

    Symbiosis Institute of Business Management 

    INR 20.42 lakh

    Karnataka PGCET, SNAP

    Top Government MBA Colleges in Karnataka Accepting Karnataka PGCET

    Below is a table listing top government MBA colleges in Karnataka that accept Karnataka PGCET scores, along with their estimated tuition fees and general eligibility criteria:

    College Name

    Tuition Fee

    Eligibility / Exams

    Srinivas Group of Colleges 

    INR 2.61 lakh

    Karnataka PGCET, KMAT

    Bangalore University 

    INR 60,000

    Karnataka PGCET

    Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering 

    INR 1.2 lakh

    Karnataka PGCET

    University of Mysore 

    INR 40,000 – INR 41,350

    Karnataka PGCET

    Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Technology Bangalore 

    INR 65,200

    Karnataka PGCET, KCET

    Highest Salary Offered by top MBA Colleges in Karnataka PGCET

    Please refer to the table below for the leading MBA colleges in Karnataka that accept PGCET scores and offer excellent Return on Investment (ROI) through their placement packages.

    College Name

    Tuition Fee

    Annual Median Package

    Symbiosis National Aptitude Test Bangalore 

    INR 8.2 lakh – INR 19 lakh

    INR 8.1 LPA – INR 16.25 LPA

    Symbiosis Institute of Business Management 

    INR 20.42 lakh

    INR 14.5 LPA

    T A Pai Management Institute Manipal 

    INR 13.02 lakh

    INR 13.5 LPA

    JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research 

    INR 1 lakh – INR 3 lakh

    INR 10.76 LPA

    JSS Dental College and Hospital 

    INR 3.57 lakh

    INR 10.76 LPA

