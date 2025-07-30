Top Colleges in Karnataka accepting Karnataka PGCET Scores

Karnataka boasts over 390 MBA colleges that accept PGCET scores for admission. The vast majority of these institutions, more than 260, are privately owned. Additionally, there are over 30 government-owned colleges and one semi-government institution that also consider PGCET scores. Admission to most leading MBA colleges in Karnataka is primarily based on scores from the Karnataka PGCET. Some of the top institutions in this category include Christ University Bangalore, T A Pai Management Institute, Jain Deemed-to-be-University, CMS Business School, Kristu Jayanti College, and Symbiosis Institute of Business Management. Also check: Delhi University Admission 2025: CES Applications Open for July-December Session

Top MBA Colleges in Karnataka Accepting Karnataka PGCET: Highlights 2025 The Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a highly sought-after postgraduate course that can lead to numerous corporate job opportunities. This two-year program, divided into four semesters, attracts students from diverse backgrounds like Humanities, Business, and Science. Some private MBA schools also offer a one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course. If you're looking to pursue an MBA in Karnataka, here are key highlights of top colleges that accept Karnataka PGCET scores.

Parameter Description No. of Colleges 390+ colleges Accepted Entrance Exams Karnataka PGCET Top MBA Colleges in Karnataka Accepting Karnataka PGCET: Admissions 2025 Here's the basic eligibility criteria for MBA in top B-Schools in Karnataka: (though specific requirements may vary by college)

To be eligible for a full-time MBA, you generally need a bachelor's degree in any field from a recognized university.

Most institutions require a minimum aggregate score of 50% (or an equivalent CGPA) in graduation. However, for students belonging to reserved categories, this minimum aggregate is usually 45% (or an equivalent CGPA).