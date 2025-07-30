Top Colleges in Karnataka accepting Karnataka PGCET Scores

Karnataka boasts over 390 MBA colleges that accept PGCET scores for admission. The vast majority of these institutions, more than 260, are privately owned. Additionally, there are over 30 government-owned colleges and one semi-government institution that also consider PGCET scores.
Admission to most leading MBA colleges in Karnataka is primarily based on scores from the Karnataka PGCET. Some of the top institutions in this category include Christ University Bangalore, T A Pai Management Institute, Jain Deemed-to-be-University, CMS Business School, Kristu Jayanti College, and Symbiosis Institute of Business Management.
Top MBA Colleges in Karnataka Accepting Karnataka PGCET: Highlights 2025
The Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a highly sought-after postgraduate course that can lead to numerous corporate job opportunities. This two-year program, divided into four semesters, attracts students from diverse backgrounds like Humanities, Business, and Science. Some private MBA schools also offer a one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course. If you're looking to pursue an MBA in Karnataka, here are key highlights of top colleges that accept Karnataka PGCET scores.
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
No. of Colleges
|
390+ colleges
|
Accepted Entrance Exams
|
Karnataka PGCET
Top MBA Colleges in Karnataka Accepting Karnataka PGCET: Admissions 2025
Here's the basic eligibility criteria for MBA in top B-Schools in Karnataka: (though specific requirements may vary by college)
-
To be eligible for a full-time MBA, you generally need a bachelor's degree in any field from a recognized university.
Most institutions require a minimum aggregate score of 50% (or an equivalent CGPA) in graduation. However, for students belonging to reserved categories, this minimum aggregate is usually 45% (or an equivalent CGPA).
Top MBA Colleges Accepting Karnataka PGCET Score in Karnataka based on NIRF Ranking 2024
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), was launched on September 29, 2015, by the Honourable Minister of Human Resource Development. This framework provides a standardized method for ranking educational institutions throughout India.
|
College Name
|
NIRF 2023
|
NIRF 2024
|
42
|
58
|
60
|
60
|
Jain Deemed-to-be University
|
85
|
77
|
87
|
71
Top Private MBA Colleges in Karnataka Accepting Karnataka PGCET
Given below is a list of top private MBA colleges in Karnataka accepting PGCET scores, along with their tuition fee and eligibility criteria:
|
College Name
|
Tuition Fee
|
Eligibility / Exams
|
Christ University
|
INR 4.8 lakh – INR 8.6 lakh
|
CAT, MAT, Karnataka PGCET, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, GMAT
|
T A Pai Management Institute
|
INR 13.02 lakh
|
CAT, Karnataka PGCET, XAT, GMAT, NMAT
|
CMS Business School
|
INR 12.05 lakh
|
CAT, MAT, Karnataka PGCET, XAT, GMAT, NMAT, CMAT, JET
|
INR 8.5 lakh – INR 9.1 lakh
|
Karnataka PGCET, KMAT
|
INR 20.42 lakh
|
Karnataka PGCET, SNAP
Top Government MBA Colleges in Karnataka Accepting Karnataka PGCET
Below is a table listing top government MBA colleges in Karnataka that accept Karnataka PGCET scores, along with their estimated tuition fees and general eligibility criteria:
|
College Name
|
Tuition Fee
|
Eligibility / Exams
|
Srinivas Group of Colleges
|
INR 2.61 lakh
|
Karnataka PGCET, KMAT
|
INR 60,000
|
Karnataka PGCET
|
Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering
|
INR 1.2 lakh
|
Karnataka PGCET
|
INR 40,000 – INR 41,350
|
Karnataka PGCET
|
Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Technology Bangalore
|
INR 65,200
|
Karnataka PGCET, KCET
Highest Salary Offered by top MBA Colleges in Karnataka PGCET
Please refer to the table below for the leading MBA colleges in Karnataka that accept PGCET scores and offer excellent Return on Investment (ROI) through their placement packages.
|
College Name
|
Tuition Fee
|
Annual Median Package
|
Symbiosis National Aptitude Test Bangalore
|
INR 8.2 lakh – INR 19 lakh
|
INR 8.1 LPA – INR 16.25 LPA
|
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
|
INR 20.42 lakh
|
INR 14.5 LPA
|
T A Pai Management Institute Manipal
|
INR 13.02 lakh
|
INR 13.5 LPA
|
JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
|
INR 1 lakh – INR 3 lakh
|
INR 10.76 LPA
|
JSS Dental College and Hospital
|
INR 3.57 lakh
|
INR 10.76 LPA
