Delhi University Admission 2025: CES Applications Open for July-December Session

Delhi University invites applications for its Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) for the 2025-26 academic year. Eligible students can apply for semester 1, 3, and 5 papers offered by various departments and colleges through the official website: ces.du.ac.in.
Delhi University's CES application for July-December 2025 is open. You can apply from July 24 to July 29.
CES admissions start today, with classes beginning on August 1, 2025, as per the university's official notification.
No age bar for CES Admissions 2025
Delhi University's Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) offers a chance for learners of all ages to study alongside regular students, upgrading their academic and professional skills with the latest technology and knowledge. It's perfect for those who missed out on admission or want to boost their skills.
Admission to any course through CES depends on seat availability in the relevant departments and colleges. These CES seats are considered extra (supernumerary) and are added on top of the regular intake.
