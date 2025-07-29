RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT

Delhi University Admission 2025: CES Applications Open for July-December Session

Delhi University has opened applications for its Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) for the July-December 2025 session. Eligible students can apply online till July 29. Classes will begin on August 1. The scheme offers flexibility, with no age bar, and seats are allocated based on availability.

By Himani Chopra
Jul 29, 2025, 18:05 IST
Delhi University Admission

Delhi University invites applications for its Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) for the 2025-26 academic year. Eligible students can apply for semester 1, 3, and 5 papers offered by various departments and colleges through the official website: ces.du.ac.in.

Delhi University's CES application for July-December 2025 is open. You can apply from July 24 to July 29.

CES admissions start today, with classes beginning on August 1, 2025, as per the university's official notification.

No age bar for CES Admissions 2025

Delhi University's Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) offers a chance for learners of all ages to study alongside regular students, upgrading their academic and professional skills with the latest technology and knowledge. It's perfect for those who missed out on admission or want to boost their skills.

Admission to any course through CES depends on seat availability in the relevant departments and colleges. These CES seats are considered extra (supernumerary) and are added on top of the regular intake.

The Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) is a new program that perfectly matches the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2025. It offers a fantastic chance for people of any age to boost their knowledge. Through CES, you can take courses alongside regular students at various departments and colleges within Delhi University.

