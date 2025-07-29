Delhi University Admission 2025: CES Applications Open for July-December Session

Delhi University invites applications for its Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) for the 2025-26 academic year. Eligible students can apply for semester 1, 3, and 5 papers offered by various departments and colleges through the official website: ces.du.ac.in.

Delhi University's CES application for July-December 2025 is open. You can apply from July 24 to July 29.

CES admissions start today, with classes beginning on August 1, 2025, as per the university's official notification.

Also check: Top Online MBA Colleges in India; Check Fees, Course Details