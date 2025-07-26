IGNOU PhD Admission 2025: Check Eligibility and Other Details

IGNOU PhD Admissions 2025

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially opened admissions for its PhD program. Interested candidates can now apply directly through the dedicated website: ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU has begun accepting applications for its PhD programs, covering 24 different subjects including Science, Management, Education, Humanities, and Law. The entrance exam is scheduled for January 5, 2026, and will run from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Candidates who have a valid UGC NET score (or a UGC NET score with JRF) can apply for PhD admission. This is in line with the rules set by the University Grants Commission's 2022 regulations for PhD degrees. There's an application fee of Rs. 1000 for the online form.

For PhD admissions, 5% of the total seats at IGNOU are reserved for persons with disabilities (less than 40% disability). These specific candidates will not be placed into other reserved categories such as General, SC, ST, OBC, or EWS.

Admission to PhD program for JRF-qualified students is based on a 100% interview, assessing: