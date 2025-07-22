Top Colleges in North India

College admissions are happening all over the country right now, and it's normal for students to feel a bit overwhelmed and unsure about which college is the best fit. If you're in that boat, don't worry – we've got you covered with a list of the top five government colleges in North India. Also check: How much CUET score is required for admission to Delhi University Colleges? Check out these top-notch colleges in Delhi, all affiliated with Delhi University (DU) and consistently ranking. Here's the list of the best colleges:

Hindu College – New Delhi Hindu College, established in 1899, is a top-tier institution affiliated with the University of Delhi. It stands out for its academic excellence, a vibrant student experience, and an impressive alumni community. Offering premier programs in Arts, Science, and Commerce, it consistently ranks among the best colleges in India.

Miranda House – New Delhi Miranda House, established in 1948, is Delhi University's leading women's college. It's renowned for its outstanding faculty and challenging academics, offering diverse undergraduate and postgraduate programs in both science and humanities. The college consistently ranks as the best in India according to the NIRF rankings.

St. Stephens's College - New Delhi St Stephens College is a constituent college of University of Delhi, established in 1881, located in North Campus Delhi. SSC Delhi offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Admission to the courses is based on CUET examination.

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - New Delhi Established in 1959, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College is affiliated to the University of Delhi. Located in Dhaula Kuan, the college is one of the best schools all over New Delhi for undergraduate programmes. Currently, it ranks at 5th position by the NIRF rankings of 2024 and is the 11th best college to pursue commercial studies in India.