CUK begins 2025 UG admissions for BSc, BCom, BCA, and BA Courses via CUET

Central University of Kerala (CUK) has started accepting applications for undergraduate programs in BSc, BCom, BCA, and BA through CUET 2025. Eligible candidates can apply now and pursue their desired course at CUK.

Jul 18, 2025, 18:02 IST
CUK Begins UG Admissions through CUET

The Central University of Kerala (CUK) is now accepting applications for its four-year undergraduate programs (FYUP) for the 2025-26 academic year. Prospective students must have a valid CUET UG 2025 score to be eligible. The registration deadline is July 31.

You can apply for undergraduate admissions directly on the official CUK website, www.cukerala.ac.in. At the Periye Campus, CUK offers BSc Honours Biology, BCom Honours Financial Analytics, and BCA Honours. If you're interested in BA Honours International Relations, that program is available at the Thiruvananthapuram Capital Centre. Remember, all applicants need to have taken the relevant subject papers in the CUET UG 2025.

Undergraduate (UG) programs align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and feature a Multiple Entry-Multiple Exit (MEME) system. This means students can earn a certificate after one year, a diploma after two, a Bachelor's degree after three, or an honors degree with research after completing four years.

CUK UG Admissions: Total Seat Intake

Below is the approved seat intake for undergraduate admissions at the Central University of Kerala.

Programme

Seat intake

BA Honours International Relations

40

BCA Honours

60

BCom Honours Financial Analytics

60

BSc Honours Biology

60

Here's a breakdown of the fees for Kerala University UG admission:

  • Application Registration Fee: ₹500

  • Per Program Fee: ₹100 (for each additional program you apply to)

    • If you receive a provisional admission offer, you must pay the online admission fee within 48 hours to secure your spot.

    CUK UG Admission Schedule 2025

    The full schedule for CUK UG admissions is now available.

    Event

    Date

    Registration period

    Till July 31

    Provisional rank list

    August 4

    Submission of complaints

    August 5

    Final rank list

    August 6

    Admission phase 1

    August 7-10

    Admission phase 2

    August 12-15

    Admission phase 3

    August 18-21

    Commencement of classes

    August 25

    To claim category reservation benefits at CUK, candidates must upload their category certificates in the prescribed format. These certificates will be verified during the admission process. Eligible categories include:

    • Scheduled Castes (SC)

    • Scheduled Tribes (ST)

    • Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL)

    • Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

