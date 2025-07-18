CUK begins 2025 UG admissions for BSc, BCom, BCA, and BA Courses via CUET

The Central University of Kerala (CUK) is now accepting applications for its four-year undergraduate programs (FYUP) for the 2025-26 academic year. Prospective students must have a valid CUET UG 2025 score to be eligible. The registration deadline is July 31.

Also check: Best Colleges for Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE): Rankings, Placements and More

You can apply for undergraduate admissions directly on the official CUK website, www.cukerala.ac.in. At the Periye Campus, CUK offers BSc Honours Biology, BCom Honours Financial Analytics, and BCA Honours. If you're interested in BA Honours International Relations, that program is available at the Thiruvananthapuram Capital Centre. Remember, all applicants need to have taken the relevant subject papers in the CUET UG 2025.

Undergraduate (UG) programs align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and feature a Multiple Entry-Multiple Exit (MEME) system. This means students can earn a certificate after one year, a diploma after two, a Bachelor's degree after three, or an honors degree with research after completing four years.