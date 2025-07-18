Best Colleges for Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE): Rankings, Placements and More

Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) drives innovation, fueling cutting-edge tech from smartphones to satellites. As one of India's most in-demand branches, alongside computer science, mechanical, and civil engineering, ECE offers vast career opportunities. The right college choice can significantly impact your success in this field. India is home to numerous esteemed institutions offering exceptional ECE programs, each excelling in placements, research, and industry ties. Also check: BTech Colleges in West Bengal Accepting WBJEE Scores This article will help you find the best engineering colleges for ECE, focusing on their rankings and placement records. If an IIT is your goal, use this guide to explore your options and choose the one that best fits your academic ambitions. The top 10 engineering colleges in India, according to the NIRF 2024 rankings, are predominantly Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Leading the pack is IIT Madras, holding the first position nationally and ranking 180th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2026. Following, IIT Delhi is ranked second in India and stands at 123rd in the global QS rankings. Meanwhile, IIT Bombay is third in the NIRF rankings and 129th globally, while IIT Kanpur ranks fourth nationally and 222nd worldwide. IIT Kharagpur is fifth, and 215th in the QS rankings. The rest of the top 10 include IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, NIT Tiruchirappalli, and IIT BHU.

IIT Madras : Department of ECE IIT Madras boasts a wide array of academic departments, covering both classic and cutting-edge fields in engineering, science, and humanities. Its core engineering disciplines include Computer Science, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Chemical, and Aerospace Engineering. The institute also offers specialized departments, including Engineering Design, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Ocean Engineering, and Applied Mechanics & Biomedical Engineering. Beyond engineering, IIT Madras excels in programs like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Humanities and Social Sciences, Management Studies, and Biotechnology. Here’s a look at the ECE placement records at IIT Madras: At IIT Madras, over 80% of students chose ECE. For B.Tech graduates, the average CTC (Cost to Company) was Rs 27.28 LPA, with a median of Rs 24.45 LPA, indicating strong placement results. These figures demonstrate the department's consistent success in producing highly employable graduates who possess the technical and problem-solving skills desired by leading recruiters.

IIT Delhi – Department of ECE IIT Delhi boasts a diverse array of academic departments covering engineering, sciences, and interdisciplinary fields. Its core engineering branches include Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Textile Technology. The institute also offers specialized programs in Engineering Physics, Biotechnology, Mathematics and Computing, and Production and Industrial Engineering. Now, let's look at their placements. As stated in IIT Delhi's press release, students received over 1200 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), with approximately 1150 individual students securing positions. Major participating companies in the placement season included Microsoft India (R&D), Samsung R&D Noida, IBM, HCL Tech, Micron, Daimler Trucks, and QuantumStreet AI, among others.

IIT Bombay – Department of ECE IIT Bombay features a wide range of departments in engineering, sciences, and interdisciplinary studies. Its core engineering branches include Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Aerospace Engineering. Additionally, the institute houses departments such as Engineering Physics, Metallurgical Engineering & Materials Science, Industrial Engineering & Operations Research, and Energy Science and Engineering. For the 2023-24 placement season, 2,414 students registered for the recruitment drive, with 1,979 actively participating. Out of 1,650 job offers extended by 364 companies, 1,475 were accepted. Notably, 22 students secured packages exceeding Rs 1 crore per annum. In addition, 258 students received pre-placement offers, and 78 secured international job opportunities. The average Cost to Company (CTC) was Rs 23.50 LPA, with a median salary of Rs 17.92 LPA. The Engineering & Technology sector was the top recruiter. Specifically for ECE, 319 students registered for placements, and 232 of them were successfully placed.

Department of ECE at IIT Kanpur IIT Kanpur provides a wide array of academic departments covering engineering, sciences, and interdisciplinary fields. Its core engineering branches are Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Aerospace Engineering. Additionally, the institute offers programs in Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, Materials Science and Engineering, Engineering Physics, and Mathematics and Scientific Computing. According to placement data released in December 2024, IIT Kanpur successfully completed Phase 1 of its 2024–25 placement season. The institute secured 28 international job offers, a significant 27% increase from the previous year. Top recruiters during this phase included industry leaders such as Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Intel, Oracle, Texas Instruments, Databricks, Reliance, and American Express.