Best Colleges for Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE): Rankings, Placements and More

Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) drives innovation, fueling cutting-edge tech from smartphones to satellites. As one of India's most in-demand branches, alongside computer science, mechanical, and civil engineering, ECE offers vast career opportunities. The right college choice can significantly impact your success in this field. India is home to numerous esteemed institutions offering exceptional ECE programs, each excelling in placements, research, and industry ties.
This article will help you find the best engineering colleges for ECE, focusing on their rankings and placement records. If an IIT is your goal, use this guide to explore your options and choose the one that best fits your academic ambitions.
The top 10 engineering colleges in India, according to the NIRF 2024 rankings, are predominantly Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Leading the pack is IIT Madras, holding the first position nationally and ranking 180th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2026. Following, IIT Delhi is ranked second in India and stands at 123rd in the global QS rankings.
Meanwhile, IIT Bombay is third in the NIRF rankings and 129th globally, while IIT Kanpur ranks fourth nationally and 222nd worldwide. IIT Kharagpur is fifth, and 215th in the QS rankings. The rest of the top 10 include IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, NIT Tiruchirappalli, and IIT BHU.
IIT Madras: Department of ECE
IIT Madras boasts a wide array of academic departments, covering both classic and cutting-edge fields in engineering, science, and humanities. Its core engineering disciplines include Computer Science, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Chemical, and Aerospace Engineering.
The institute also offers specialized departments, including Engineering Design, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Ocean Engineering, and Applied Mechanics & Biomedical Engineering.
Beyond engineering, IIT Madras excels in programs like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Humanities and Social Sciences, Management Studies, and Biotechnology.
Here’s a look at the ECE placement records at IIT Madras:
At IIT Madras, over 80% of students chose ECE. For B.Tech graduates, the average CTC (Cost to Company) was Rs 27.28 LPA, with a median of Rs 24.45 LPA, indicating strong placement results. These figures demonstrate the department's consistent success in producing highly employable graduates who possess the technical and problem-solving skills desired by leading recruiters.
IIT Delhi – Department of ECE
IIT Delhi boasts a diverse array of academic departments covering engineering, sciences, and interdisciplinary fields. Its core engineering branches include Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Textile Technology.
The institute also offers specialized programs in Engineering Physics, Biotechnology, Mathematics and Computing, and Production and Industrial Engineering. Now, let's look at their placements.
As stated in IIT Delhi's press release, students received over 1200 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), with approximately 1150 individual students securing positions. Major participating companies in the placement season included Microsoft India (R&D), Samsung R&D Noida, IBM, HCL Tech, Micron, Daimler Trucks, and QuantumStreet AI, among others.
IIT Bombay – Department of ECE
IIT Bombay features a wide range of departments in engineering, sciences, and interdisciplinary studies. Its core engineering branches include Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Aerospace Engineering. Additionally, the institute houses departments such as Engineering Physics, Metallurgical Engineering & Materials Science, Industrial Engineering & Operations Research, and Energy Science and Engineering.
For the 2023-24 placement season, 2,414 students registered for the recruitment drive, with 1,979 actively participating. Out of 1,650 job offers extended by 364 companies, 1,475 were accepted. Notably, 22 students secured packages exceeding Rs 1 crore per annum.
In addition, 258 students received pre-placement offers, and 78 secured international job opportunities. The average Cost to Company (CTC) was Rs 23.50 LPA, with a median salary of Rs 17.92 LPA. The Engineering & Technology sector was the top recruiter. Specifically for ECE, 319 students registered for placements, and 232 of them were successfully placed.
Department of ECE at IIT Kanpur
IIT Kanpur provides a wide array of academic departments covering engineering, sciences, and interdisciplinary fields. Its core engineering branches are Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Aerospace Engineering. Additionally, the institute offers programs in Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, Materials Science and Engineering, Engineering Physics, and Mathematics and Scientific Computing.
According to placement data released in December 2024, IIT Kanpur successfully completed Phase 1 of its 2024–25 placement season. The institute secured 28 international job offers, a significant 27% increase from the previous year. Top recruiters during this phase included industry leaders such as Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Intel, Oracle, Texas Instruments, Databricks, Reliance, and American Express.
IIT Kharagpur – Department of ECE
IIT Kharagpur offers a wide array of engineering disciplines, including Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Mining Engineering, Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture, and Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering. Additionally, the institute houses schools dedicated to Law, Management, and Medical Science and Technology.
In its most recent placement cycle, IIT Kharagpur achieved an impressive 1,800 job offers, comprising 409 pre-placement offers (PPOs) and 25 international opportunities. Remarkably, nine students secured packages exceeding Rs 1 crore annually, with the highest offer reaching Rs 2.14 crore per annum. These outstanding placements were extended by top global tech companies, underscoring the institute's strong industry ties and the increasing demand for talent from its Computer Science and Engineering department.
IIT Roorkee – Department of ECE
The institute offers a diverse range of departments, including Applied Mathematics and Scientific Computing, Architecture and Planning, Biosciences and Bioengineering, and Chemical Engineering, in addition to standard B.Tech programs like CSE and ECE. It also features unique courses such as those in the departments of Hydrology, Earthquake Engineering, Paper Technology, Water Resources Development and Management, and Management Studies.
IIT Guwahati– Department of ECE
IIT Guwahati offers a comprehensive array of departments and interdisciplinary centers across engineering, sciences, design, and humanities. Its key engineering branches include Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Chemical Engineering.
For the 2023-24 placement season, 466 companies participated, extending 229 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) to students. The highest salary package reached an impressive Rs 2.05 crore per annum (CTC), with 102 students securing offers of Rs 50 LPA or more.
The Core and Tech sectors continued to lead as top recruiters, with 14 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also participating. The Electronics and Electrical Engineering discipline saw strong placements in the 2023–24 season: 54 out of 64 registered students were successfully placed, an impressive 84% placement rate.
IIT Hyderabad– Department of ECE
IIT Hyderabad provides a variety of undergraduate programs, including B.Tech degrees in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and other disciplines. It also offers a Bachelor of Design (BDes).
During the placement season, 74.90% of students secured positions in various sectors. The highest annual package offered was Rs 63.78 LPA, with the average package being a solid Rs 20.07 LPA.
In the placement drive, 335 companies participated, extending a total of 621 job offers. 570 students successfully secured placements, marking a highly successful hiring season. Additionally, 104 Pre-placement Offers (PPOs) were extended to students based on their internship performances.
NIT Tiruchirappalli– Department of ECE
This is the sole NIT to feature in the top 10, a list otherwise dominated by IITs. Notably, it has surpassed IIT BHU in these rankings. NIT Trichy offers various courses, including ECE, CSE, and CE. What sets it apart from other NITs are its unique programs such as Energy and Environment, Instrumentation and Control Engineering, Mathematics, and Production Engineering.
According to the 2020-21 placement records for ECE, available on IIT Madras's official website, 72 students were placed, achieving a placement rate of 73.46%. The highest package offered was Rs 43.31 LPA.
IIT BHU– Department of ECE
Among its core engineering offerings, IIT BHU also provides courses in Mining Engineering, Pharmaceutical Engineering and Technology, Materials Science and Technology, and through its NC Jain School of Decision Science and Engineering.
Leading companies like Google, Goldman Sachs, Rakuten, PayPal, Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, Unilever, Dream11, Intel, Cipla, Yubi, Jio, Mathworks, Zomato, and Optum are among the recruiters.
