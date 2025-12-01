Computer Science and Engineering have dominated Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) admissions for nearly a decade now. It offers an array of software career opportunities, international prospects, a startup culture, and various innovations. With the rapidly evolving world, one thing is very clear that engineering won’t be limited to coding only.
Students studying for the JEE Exam (Mains and Advanced 2026) should learn about the several disciplines offered by IITs, NITs, or any other technical institutes. This is because only when they have a wide range of possibilities do remarkable inventions develop. This has caused a significant change in the engineering discipline choice of the students.
Candidates who previously had only one dream branch, Computer Science and Engineering, now search for various impactful programs that combine innovation, growing demand, research and international job prospects. If compared to traditional software employment, there are various branches which frequently offer a stronger long-term career security, rising sectors, and high compensation.
Which IIT Branches Are the New Premium Choices After CSE?
The JEE 2026 aspirants may have sensed the drastic shift in the concept of a premium branch in the IITs everywhere. For many years, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) was the number one choice on all lists due to its high packages and exposure to the world of technology. However, as industries change and India develops into a centre for semiconductors, AI hardware, biotech innovation, and smart infrastructure, students now understand that true engineering excellence goes much beyond simple coding.
Several non-CSE branches are suddenly matching or even surpassing conventional expectations since this new generation of demands deeper innovation, multidisciplinary work, and future-proof industries. Below are some of the subjects chosen by the students who appeared in the JEE Advanced 2025, along with their program code, which includes the number of choice count of courses of all IITs:-
|
Program Code
|
Program Name
|
Choice Count
|
4109
|
Civil Engineering
|
2,27,084
|
4110
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
4,90,460
|
4111
|
Electrical Engineering
|
3,50,693
|
4101
|
65,104
|
4117
|
Engineering Physics
|
1,43,779
|
4105
|
Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering
|
19,339
|
4107
|
Chemical Engineering
|
1,93,572
Although Computer Science and Engineering still top the choice counts for the students, there are several emerging branches as well, which have become popular among the students' choices. The other popular emerging branches are as follows:-
|
A significant shift toward multidisciplinary and future-focussed engineering disciplines is replacing the centuries-old leadership of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) in IIT admissions or any other technological institute.
Related Searches:-