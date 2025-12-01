Which IIT Branches Are the New Premium Choices After CSE?

Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Dec 1, 2025, 16:19 IST

The engineering subjects and IIT choices have long been dominated by the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), but current trends indicate a significant shift towards interdisciplinary, future-focused fields.

Computer Science and Engineering have dominated Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) admissions for nearly a decade now. It offers an array of software career opportunities, international prospects, a startup culture, and various innovations. With the rapidly evolving world, one thing is very clear that engineering won’t be limited to coding only.

Students studying for the JEE Exam (Mains and Advanced 2026) should learn about the several disciplines offered by IITs, NITs, or any other technical institutes. This is because only when they have a wide range of possibilities do remarkable inventions develop. This has caused a significant change in the engineering discipline choice of the students.

Candidates who previously had only one dream branch, Computer Science and Engineering, now search for various impactful programs that combine innovation, growing demand, research and international job prospects. If compared to traditional software employment, there are various branches which frequently offer a stronger long-term career security, rising sectors, and high compensation.

The JEE 2026 aspirants may have sensed the drastic shift in the concept of a premium branch in the IITs everywhere. For many years, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) was the number one choice on all lists due to its high packages and exposure to the world of technology. However, as industries change and India develops into a centre for semiconductors, AI hardware, biotech innovation, and smart infrastructure, students now understand that true engineering excellence goes much beyond simple coding.

Several non-CSE branches are suddenly matching or even surpassing conventional expectations since this new generation of demands deeper innovation, multidisciplinary work, and future-proof industries. Below are some of the subjects chosen by the students who appeared in the JEE Advanced 2025, along with their program code, which includes the number of choice count of courses of all IITs:-

Program Code

Program Name

Choice Count

4109

Civil Engineering

2,27,084

4110

Computer Science and Engineering

4,90,460

4111

Electrical Engineering

3,50,693

4101

Aerospace Engineering

65,104

4117

Engineering Physics

1,43,779

4105

Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering

19,339

4107

Chemical Engineering

1,93,572

Although Computer Science and Engineering still top the choice counts for the students, there are several emerging branches as well, which have become popular among the students' choices. The other popular emerging branches are as follows:-

  • Agriculture and Food Engineering

  • Environmental Engineering

  • Artificial Intelligence and Data Engineering

  • Instrumentation Engineering

  • Material Science and Engineering

  • Space Science and Engineering, etc.

A significant shift toward multidisciplinary and future-focussed engineering disciplines is replacing the centuries-old leadership of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) in IIT admissions or any other technological institute.

