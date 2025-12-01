Unlocking the BSc Genetics Syllabus: A Comprehensive Overview

Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!

Dec 1, 2025

BSc Genetics syllabus: The B.Sc. Genetics syllabus includes six semesters, covering Molecular Genetics, Cytogenetics, and Human Genetics, with practical concentration on PCR and RDT. These programs, which prepare graduates for careers in research and healthcare in areas like genetic counseling, are offered by prestigious universities like IISc, JNU, and MAHE.

BSc Genetics syllabus: The B.Sc. Genetics syllabus is carefully crafted to give students a fundamental and thorough grasp of the fundamental ideas guiding life's instruction set: DNA, inheritance, and genes. The program, which is divided into six semesters, strikes a balance between theoretical knowledge and crucial practical and laboratory work to guarantee thorough understanding. Students delve into critical areas such as cytogenetics (the study of chromosomes), molecular genetics (gene expression and function), and human genetics (inheritance and disorders).

Key areas include cell biology and learning modern laboratory techniques like PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction). Furthermore, the course covers specialized and highly important areas for future employment in research and the healthcare business, such as evolutionary genetics and the practical field of genetic counselling. In every area, the B.Sc. program combines practical lab practice with rigorous academic instruction. Graduates of genetics programs are well-prepared to handle the intricate and quickly developing fields of biological and medical science.

BSc Genetics: Syllabus

The B.Sc. in Genetics is a three-year undergraduate curriculum split across six semesters, aimed to provide a profound, multidisciplinary grasp of heredity, DNA, and biological variation. Every semester, there is a significant amount of hands-on lab work as the curriculum methodically moves from basic biological and chemical principles to highly sophisticated molecular and applied genetic concepts.

Semester

Core Subjects (Theory)

Key Concepts Covered

Applied/Practical Focus

I

Fundamentals of Cell Biology, Biomolecules

Cell Structure and Dynamics, Biochemistry (Carbohydrates, Lipids), Mitosis & Meiosis, Microscopy.

Basic microscopy, Cell staining, Preparation of solutions and buffers, Observation of cell division.

II

Principles of Genetics, Biometry

Mendelian Inheritance (Segregation, Independent Assortment), Gene Interactions, Sex Determination, Basic Biostatistics.

Solving Mendelian ratio problems, Genetic studies using model organisms (e.g., Drosophila).

III

Cytogenetics, Microbial Genetics

Chromosomal Aberrations (Structural and Numerical), Sex Linkage, Physical Basis of Inheritance, Basics of Microbial Culturing and Genetics.

Culturing and handling Drosophila, Preparation of Chromosomal slides, Study of karyotypes.

IV

Molecular Genetics, Human Genetics

DNA Replication, Transcription & Translation (Gene Expression), Gene Regulation, Genome Organization, Mutation, Genetic Code.

DNA/RNA Estimation and quantification, Gel Electrophoresis, Protein estimation (using Spectrophotometer).

V

Recombinant DNA Technology (RDT), Bioinformatics

Tools of RDT (Enzymes, Vectors), Gene Cloning, PCR Techniques, Gene Transfer Methods, Introduction to Genomics and Proteomics, Bioinformatics Databases.

Hands-on PCR and DNA amplification, Restriction mapping, Introduction to Bioinformatics software and sequence analysis.

VI

Applied & Evolutionary Genetics

Human Genetics (Disorders, Screening, Genetic Counselling), Evolutionary Genetics, Population Genetics, Biometrical Genetics, Gene Therapy, Bioethics.

Study of human karyotypes, Genetic counseling case studies, Advanced molecular diagnostics, Project/Dissertation work.

Top 10 BSc Genetics Colleges in India

The Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Genetics is often offered as a specialty subject under the wider faculty of Science or Life Sciences at major universities. Since there isn't a specific "B.Sc. Genetics" category in the NIRF Rankings, the best B.Sc. Genetics programs are usually found in the Overall or Research categories of the rankings, or in universities that are well-known for having excellent departments of biotechnology and life sciences.

Below mentioned is a list of top institutions in India famous for their strong B.Sc. Genetics or allied Life Science/Biotechnology programs, based on the NIRF 2025 Rankings and academic reputation:

Rank (NIRF 2025 Overall/Research)

Institute Name (Location)

Ownership Type

Key Program Feature

1

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore

Government (INI)

While offering integrated courses, its Life Science/Genetics research sets the benchmark.

2

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

Government (Central University)

Strong focus on Molecular Biology, Biotechnology, and Genetics research.

3

University of Delhi (DU), New Delhi

Government (Central University)

Offered at prestigious affiliated colleges (e.g., Hansraj, Miranda House).

4

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

Government (Central University)

Comprehensive B.Sc. programs with strong biological sciences faculty.

5

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Private (Deemed University)

Known for specialized B.Sc. programs in Life Sciences and clinical research collaborations.

6

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal

Private (Deemed University)

Offers a dedicated B.Sc. Genetics program with excellent lab facilities.

7

University of Hyderabad (UoH), Hyderabad

Government (Central University)

Excellent School of Life Sciences known for advanced research in Genetics.

8

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore

Private (Deemed University)

Strong B.Sc. programs in Bio-sciences and Biotechnology with high research output.

9

Calcutta University (CU), Kolkata

Government (State University)

Reputable department offering strong theoretical and practical training in Genetics.

10

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Chennai

Private (Deemed University)

Offers B.Sc. Genetics with modern infrastructure and industry linkage.

