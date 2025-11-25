FAST-SF 2026 Summer Research Fellowships: Applications Open, Apply by January 31

The Inter Academy Panel has established the Focus Area Science Technology Summer Fellowship (FAST -SF) to improve the dissemination of science and technology in the nation’s vrious regions, which are as follows:-
|
This coming year, in 2026, the FAST-SF scholarship will be awarded to the students and teachers who are either studying or working and belong to the Northeastern States of the country and the other states like Andaman, Bihar, Jharkhand, Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, etc.
In the upcoming year in 2026, there will be about 200 Fellowships available to teachers and students in these states so they can collaborate with the scientists from three academies across the nation. A list of names of scientists and researchers who have agreed to mentor students and instructors on short-term projects is posted online, along with the guidelines for candidates that include eligibility requirements and a copy of the application format.
What should be included in the Application and its eligibility criteria?
Registration for the Focus Area Science Technology Summer Fellowship (FAST-SF) 2026 is open now, and registrations will conclude on January 31, 2026. Any student or teacher who wants to apply to the FAST-SF 2026 has to follow certain guidelines as put forth by the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru, Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi and the National Academy of Sciences India, Prayagraj. These guidelines include:-
|
The aspirants of the Focus Area Science Technology Summer Fellowship (FAST-SF) 2026 must follow a certain eligibility criterion to be able to qualify for this fellowship, which is as follows:-
|
For Students
|
|
For Teachers
|
Related Searches:-
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial