FAST-SF 2026 Summer Research Fellowships: Applications Open, Apply by January 31

The Inter Academy Panel has established the Focus Area Science Technology Summer Fellowship (FAST -SF) to improve the dissemination of science and technology in the nation’s vrious regions, which are as follows:-

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Himachal Pradesh

Andaman

Jharkhand

Lakshadweep

Madhya Pradesh

Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Uttrakhand

Assam

Manipur

Meghalaya

Mizoram

Nagaland

Sikkim

Tripura

This coming year, in 2026, the FAST-SF scholarship will be awarded to the students and teachers who are either studying or working and belong to the Northeastern States of the country and the other states like Andaman, Bihar, Jharkhand, Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, etc.

In the upcoming year in 2026, there will be about 200 Fellowships available to teachers and students in these states so they can collaborate with the scientists from three academies across the nation. A list of names of scientists and researchers who have agreed to mentor students and instructors on short-term projects is posted online, along with the guidelines for candidates that include eligibility requirements and a copy of the application format.