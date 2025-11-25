Master User Interface Design Course 2026 with IIT Roorkee

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is offering the User Interface Design Course for the academic year 2026 through the SWAYAM Portal. Those students who wish to pursue the User Interface Design Course 2026 will be able to register for the course untilJanuary 26, 2026. With a focus on social media platforms, this course will teach students about the various facets of user interface design.

The human-machine interaction is a new approach in modern industrial design education. Understanding user experience and cognition, which are essential to achieving user-friendly interface design, will be emphasised throughout the course. Modern technology, like as wye tracking, will also be used as a tool for user testing.

Through this course, students will be able to learn how to design user interfaces using a methodical approach. The intended audience for this course is the students of the Master of Design, Bachelor of Design, Master’s of Architecture, Bachelor of Architecture students and design professionals. The industry support for this User Interface Design Course 2026, being offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee), is as follows:-