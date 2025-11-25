IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025

Master User Interface Design Course 2026 with IIT Roorkee

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Nov 25, 2025, 16:03 IST

The User Interface Design Course 2026 being offered by the IIT Roorkee through the SWAYAM Portal is explained in this article. It is a free, four-week course in User Interface Design, and the candidates will be offered a certificate once they qualify for the exam by fulfilling certain eligibility criteria.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Master User Interface Design Course 2026 with IIT Roorkee
Master User Interface Design Course 2026 with IIT Roorkee

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is offering the User Interface Design Course for the academic year 2026 through the SWAYAM Portal. Those students who wish to pursue the User Interface Design Course 2026 will be able to register for the course untilJanuary 26, 2026.  With a focus on social media platforms, this course will teach students about the various facets of user interface design. 

The human-machine interaction is a new approach in modern industrial design education. Understanding user experience and cognition, which are essential to achieving user-friendly interface design, will be emphasised throughout the course. Modern technology, like as wye tracking, will also be used as a tool for user testing.

Through this course, students will be able to learn how to design user interfaces using a methodical approach. The intended audience for this course is the students of the Master of Design, Bachelor of Design, Master’s of Architecture, Bachelor of Architecture students and design professionals. The industry support for this User Interface Design Course 2026, being offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee), is as follows:-

  • User Experience Design Companies

  • Visual Design Companies

  •  Industrial Design Companies

Key Highlights of the User Interface Design Course 2026

Enrolling in the User Interface Design Course 2026 is free.However, if the student wishes to receive a certificate in the same course, they must register and take the proctored exam in person at any of the approved testing locations. Given below are some of the key highlights of the User Interface Design Course for 2026 being offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee through the SWAYAM portal:-

Key Highlights 

About

Registration End Date

January 26, 2026

Course Layout

  • Week 1:- Introduction to User Interface Design (UI)

  • Week 2:- Methodology of UI Design

  • Week 3:- User experience design component in the Interface Design, Visual Communication design component in the Interface Design

  • Week 4:- Case studies and Best Practices

Course Duration

4 weeks

Course Start Date

January 19, 2026

Course End Date

February 13, 2026

Exam Registration End Date

February 13, 2026

Exam Date

March 29, 2026

(This information has been taken from the official website of the SWAYAM Portal.)

Once the course is completed, the students will also be provided with a certificate. But, there is a criterion to get a certificate in the User Interface Design Course 2026 being offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee through the SWAYAM Portal, which is as follows:-

  • Only those with an average assignment score of at least 10/25 and an exam score of at least 30/75 will be eligible for a certificate.

  •  Even if the final score of the student is greater than 40 out of 100, the student will not receive the certificate if one of the two requirements is not satisfied.

Related Searches:-

What are the Key AICTE Schemes for College Students?

What is the OCSI Scholarship? Know Important Details

Management Development Program of IIM Mumbai for Mid-level Managers

What is the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR)?

What Languages are Taught in Top Indian Colleges?

Which IIT Has the Largest Number of B.Tech Specialisations?

MeitY Launched ‘YUVA AI for ALL’: Free AI Course for Every Indian

What is the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR)? Grants, Scholarships and Fellowships Overview

Discover the 2026 Interdisciplinary Science Rankings for India

Which Indian States have the most number of Institutes of National Importance?

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial 

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories