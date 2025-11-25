Master User Interface Design Course 2026 with IIT Roorkee

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is offering the User Interface Design Course for the academic year 2026 through the SWAYAM Portal. Those students who wish to pursue the User Interface Design Course 2026 will be able to register for the course untilJanuary 26, 2026. With a focus on social media platforms, this course will teach students about the various facets of user interface design.
The human-machine interaction is a new approach in modern industrial design education. Understanding user experience and cognition, which are essential to achieving user-friendly interface design, will be emphasised throughout the course. Modern technology, like as wye tracking, will also be used as a tool for user testing.
Through this course, students will be able to learn how to design user interfaces using a methodical approach. The intended audience for this course is the students of the Master of Design, Bachelor of Design, Master’s of Architecture, Bachelor of Architecture students and design professionals. The industry support for this User Interface Design Course 2026, being offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee), is as follows:-
-
User Experience Design Companies
-
Visual Design Companies
-
Industrial Design Companies
Key Highlights of the User Interface Design Course 2026
Enrolling in the User Interface Design Course 2026 is free.However, if the student wishes to receive a certificate in the same course, they must register and take the proctored exam in person at any of the approved testing locations. Given below are some of the key highlights of the User Interface Design Course for 2026 being offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee through the SWAYAM portal:-
|
Key Highlights
|
About
|
Registration End Date
|
January 26, 2026
|
Course Layout
|
|
Course Duration
|
4 weeks
|
Course Start Date
|
January 19, 2026
|
Course End Date
|
February 13, 2026
|
Exam Registration End Date
|
February 13, 2026
|
Exam Date
|
March 29, 2026
(This information has been taken from the official website of the SWAYAM Portal.)
Once the course is completed, the students will also be provided with a certificate. But, there is a criterion to get a certificate in the User Interface Design Course 2026 being offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee through the SWAYAM Portal, which is as follows:-
|
