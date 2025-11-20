IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025

What is the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR)? Grants, Scholarships and Fellowships Overview

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Nov 20, 2025, 22:33 IST

The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) is important for shaping, supporting, and advancing historical study in India. This article will discuss its history, functions, funding, grant options, academic influence, and importance to college students interested in furthering their education or conducting research in relevant disciplines.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
What is ICHR?
What is ICHR?

If you are interested in subjects like history, anthropology, archaeology, culture studies, or archive research, then you will undoubtedly come across the name ICHR in your academic journey. But what exactly is this institution that appears to have a strong influence on how India learns, interprets and preserves its past?

Now, envision a place or an institution where the country’s leading historians submit groundbreaking research ideas, where students get to examine archives, new students are funded to travel, allowed to unearth inscriptions, and publish their results, and where arguments about India’s past are conducted with academic rigour. That place or institution is known as the Indian Council of Historical Research, a national organisation that shapes how history is investigated, distributed and written in India.

The Ministry of Education and Social Welfare, Government of India (now the Ministry of Education), founded the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) on March 27, 1972,  on the advice of a working group that the Government of Indian had established in December 1971. The Indian Council of Historical Research is an independent organisation under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

This article will explain what ICHR does, as well as why it is important for students, what fellowships are offered and other important details.

What is ICHR, and why was it established?

Before India established a formal system to support historical studies, they were primarily reliant on individual professors or other sources of information or institutions. As a result, it gave discrepancies in accessibility, quality and academic rigour. The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) is an independent agency of the Indian government that encourages and funds historical and archaeological study in India.

The Indian Council of Historical Research became a link between historians, academic institutions, researchers, publishers, and the government, ensuring that research in India is not just scientific but also conserved and widely shared. The main goal of the ICHR is to promote and direct historical research, as well as to support and cultivate objective and scientific history writing. Given below are some of the aims of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR):-

(The points have been taken from the official website of the Indian Council of Historical Research.)

What are the Grants, Fellowships and Funding Opportunities Offered by ICHR?

If you are interested in becoming a historian, ICHR is more than simply an institution; it is a career opportunity waiting to be explored. Many of you might feel that fellowships are only for established researchers or well-known scholars, whereas ICHR promotes emerging talent with structured grants, travel aid, and project assistance. Given below are some of the fellowships, financial aid and grants that are offered by the Indian Council of Historical Research:-

Financial Help, Grants, and Fellowships offered by the Indian Council of Historical Research

  • Contingency Study - cum - Travel Grant

  • Foreign Travel Grant

  • Gurukul Fellowship

  • Junior Research Fellowship

  • National Fellowship

  • Post Doctoral Fellowship

  • Research Projects Grant

  • Publication Subsidy

  • Senior Academic Fellowship

Related Searches:-

Discover the 2026 Interdisciplinary Science Rankings for India

What is Defence Engineering and its Career Prospects?

Which Indian Cities have both IIM and NLU together?

Which Indian States have the most number of Institutes of National Importance?

Which IIT has the Oldest Engineering Department in India?

Which is the Oldest National Law University in India?

NBA vs NAAC: Understanding the Accreditation Difference

Which IIM Holds the Highest International Ranking?

What Does a ‘Deemed to be University’ Mean?

Which NIT is Known as the ‘Oldest NIT in India’?

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending