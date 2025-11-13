Which NIT is Known as the ‘Oldest NIT in India’?

Oldest NIT in India:- Have you ever been curious about the origins of India’s renowned NITs (National Institutes of Technology)? Every year, thousands of students dream of attending these prestigious institutions, where coding meets creativity, innovation meets impact, and engineers are developed into changemakers. But before NITs (National Institutes of Technology) became the ideal campuses for the ambitious engineer, there was one institution that started it all, The Natinal Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT Warangal). Established in 1959, NIT Warangal is more than just a college; it represents India’s post-independence objective of empowering the young minds through technical education. It is also known as the ‘Oldest NIT in India,’ which signifies the start of a legacy that has now expanded across India to 31 NITs.

History of the Oldest NIT in India, NIT Warangal Although the National Institute of Technology (NIT) was originally known as the Regional Engineering College (REC), Warangal, the Institute of National Importance, is regarded as the first in the chain of NITs (National Institute of Technology) because it was the first institute to be established to become a national-level technical institution. The institute is well-known for its dedicated teachers, staff, and cutting-edge facilities that promote a healthy academic environment. The institute is continually aiming for a better level of technical proficiency. The strong academic structure and emphasis on practical training set the standard for all that follows the National Institutes of Technology that followed. Given below is the list of the National Institutes of Technology (NIT) and the year that they were established in following the establishment of the oldest NIT in India, NIT Warangal, along with their former names:-

Why Were the National Institutes of Technology Established? Based on the recommendations of the Planning Commission’s Engineering Personnel Committee (EPC) in 1955, eight Regional Engineering Colleges (RECs) were established in the early 1960s as joint and cooperative ventures of the Central and State Governments. Each of the National Institutes of Technology (NIT), formerly known as the Regional Engineering College (REC), was established to serve as an all-India institution which would enroll students and recruit staff from all over the country. The primary aim of establishing these NITs was to produce the necessary technical manpower by offering undergraduate courses and training in various fields of engineering and technology. Furthermore, these RECs were created to serve as examples and offer academic leadership to technical institutions in their regions.