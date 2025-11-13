ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released

Which NIT is Known as the ‘Oldest NIT in India’?

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Nov 13, 2025, 23:15 IST

The oldest NIT in India, which is also an institute of national importance, was founded in 1959 and was formerly known as the Regional Engineering College (REC). This National Institute of Technology also served as the foundation for the later NITs that were established.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Which NIT is Known as the ‘Oldest NIT in India’?
Which NIT is Known as the ‘Oldest NIT in India’?

Oldest NIT in India:- Have you ever been curious about the origins of India’s renowned NITs (National Institutes of Technology)?

Every year, thousands of students dream of attending these prestigious institutions, where coding meets creativity, innovation meets impact, and engineers are developed into changemakers. But before NITs (National Institutes of Technology) became the ideal campuses for the ambitious engineer, there was one institution that started it all,

The Natinal Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT Warangal).

Established in 1959, NIT Warangal is more than just a college; it represents India’s post-independence objective of empowering the young minds through technical education. It is also known as the Oldest NIT in India,’ which signifies the start of a legacy that has now expanded across India to 31 NITs.

History of the Oldest NIT in India, NIT Warangal

Although the National Institute of Technology (NIT) was originally known as the Regional Engineering College (REC), Warangal, the Institute of National Importance, is regarded as the first in the chain of NITs (National Institute of Technology) because it was the first institute to be established to become a national-level technical institution. The institute is well-known for its dedicated teachers, staff, and cutting-edge facilities that promote a healthy academic environment. 

The institute is continually aiming for a better level of technical proficiency. The strong academic structure and emphasis on practical training set the standard for all that follows the National Institutes of Technology that followed.

Given below is the list of the National Institutes of Technology (NIT) and the year that they were established in following the establishment of the oldest NIT in India, NIT Warangal, along with their former names:-

NIT name

Year of Establishment

Former Name

NIT Warangal

1959

Regional Engineering Colleges, Warangal

MANIT, Bhopal

1960

Regional Engineering College, Bhopal

NIT, Durgapur

1960

Regional Engineering College, Durgapur

NIT, Jamshedpur

1960

Regional Engineering College, Jamshedpur

VNIT, Nagpur

1960

Regional Engineering College, Nagpur

NIT, Srinagar

1960

Regional Engineering College, Srinagar

NIT, Surathkal, Karnataka

1960

Regional Engineering College, Karnataka

SVNIT, Surat

1961

Regional Engineering College, Surat

Thus, the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, is known as the Oldest NIT of India because it was the first National Institute of Technology, formerly known as the Regional Engineering College, Warangal, to be established and which led to the establishment of other NITs across India.

Why Were the National Institutes of Technology Established?

Based on the recommendations of the Planning  Commission’s Engineering Personnel Committee (EPC) in 1955, eight Regional Engineering Colleges (RECs)  were established in the early 1960s as joint and cooperative ventures of the Central and State Governments.

Each of the National Institutes of Technology (NIT), formerly known as the Regional Engineering College (REC), was established to serve as an all-India institution which would enroll students and recruit staff from all over the country. The primary aim of establishing these NITs was to produce the necessary technical manpower by offering undergraduate courses and training in various fields of engineering and technology. Furthermore, these RECs were created to serve as examples and offer academic leadership to technical institutions in their regions.

Given below are two main reasons why the National Institute of Technology (NITs) were established:-

  • Technological Leadership and Manpower:- The main purpose of establishing these NITs was to develop engineers and technicians to meet the nation’s demands while also serving as leading technological institutions in their respective regions.

  • Geographical Diversity:- By selecting half of the student body from their home state and the other half of the student body from different parts of India based on a merit list, the system was intended to guarantee both regional and national participation.

NIT Warangal represents vision, growth and perseverance. It marks the beginning of India’s march to technical leadership. Every subsequent NIT owes its roots to this pioneering institution, which established the standard for outstanding technical education in India.

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending