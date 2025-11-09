Which Indian State has more than one AIIMS?

Indian state with more than one AIIMS:- When students talk about NEET preparation, one statement comes up in that discussion, ‘AIIMS Delhi is the main AIIMS, the others are just an extension.’ The moment this conversation comes up, you, along with your friends and some others, might sense the confusion. Some of you may agree with that statement, some may pause and reconsider what they know, and a few swiftly bring out their phones to confirm the information. This is when the information might become interesting for you. India has more than 20 AIIMS institutes spread across different states, all with the same mission of improving medical education and healthcare access nationwide. However, there may be many of you who might be unaware of the several states that host the AIIMS institutes. But, there is also one interesting fact that may not be common knowledge about AIIMS,i.e.,

There is an Indian state which has more than one AIIMS institute, which makes it an important centre for medical education, research and public health care. As a NEET aspirant or a college student who is interested in India’s medical network, knowing which state has more than one AIIMS will help you make better counselling decisions, explore better training opportunities, and gain valuable practical experience because of the huge inflow of patients. Also, check How Many Institutes of National Importance are there in India? What are the benefits of having more than one AIIMS in a state? When a state has more than one AIIMS, it indicates a significant change in the way that healthcare and medical education have been planned for that area. It is more than just increasing the number of hospitals; it also shows a concerted national effort to improve public health, close regional medical differences, and offer students increased access to a high-quality medical education.

The state with more than one AIIMS is significantly more important to NEET candidates. A state which has more than one AIIMS expands the academic environment, offering more classrooms, laboratories, departments, and chances for MBBS and Postgraduate courses. Given below are some of the benefits of having more than one AIIMS in one state:- Which Indian State has more than one AIIMS? As India continues its effort to evolve the healthcare system, there is one state which has emerged as the key to hosting more than one AIIMS institute. This state not only receives increased financial and administrative importance, but it also emerges as a hub for medical education, research, and modern treatment facilities. Knowing which Indian state has more than one AIIMS allows students to carefully plan their NEET counselling options.