Which Are the Top 10 Asian Universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026?

Nov 7, 2025

 The article covers the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, highlighting Asian universities' growing global competition and academic success. The top ten ranking is largely occupied by universities from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore, showcasing the region's focus on research, investment, and international engagement.

Top 10 Asian Universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026

Selecting the right university, both domestically and internationally, has never been more challenging. With the increase in global competition among universities, Asian institutions are rapidly climbing the academic ladder. 

The QS Asia University Rankings of 2026, recently published, serve as a powerful advisor for students, parents, and teachers. According to the regional rankings for 2026, with more than 1500 outstanding academic institutions, the University of Hong Kong ranked in first place in the ranking, marking itself as the best university in Asia.

Key Highlights of QS Asia University Rankings 2026

The QS Asia University Rankings 2026 show that East and Southeast Asian institutions continue to dominate, with the top ten universities being from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The University of Hong Kong (HKU) took the top rank, replacing last year’s champion. Peking University from Mainland China was placed at the second rank. The third spot was shared by two Singaporean institutions, highlighting the country’s top-tier performance.

Five institutions from Hong Kong, including the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) in sixth place, the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) and City University of Hong Kong (CityU) in seventh place, and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in tenth place, finished in the top ten. This geographic concentration represents the region’s strong emphasis on investment, globalisation and research influence. 

Given below is the list of the top 10 Asian Universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, along with their rank and overall score:-

Institute Name

Ranks

Overall Score

The University of Hong Kong

1

100

Peking University

2

99.9

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore)

=3

99

National University of Singapore (NUS)

=3

99

Fudan University

5

98.7

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

6

98.5

City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK)

=7

98.4

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)

=7

98.4

Tsinghua University

9

98.3

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

10

97.1

