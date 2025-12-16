B.Pharm vs M.Pharm: Which Pharmacy Course is the Best?

Choosing the right course in the field of medicine and drugs can be confusing. When looking at B.Pharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy) and M.Pharm (Master of Pharmacy), it is important to know that they are not a choice between "good" and "bad," but a choice between broad knowledge and deep specialization.

B.Pharm: The Foundation Course

The B.Pharm course is a 4-year undergraduate degree taken right after school.