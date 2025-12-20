M.S. vs. M.Sc: Which is Best for You?

When looking for a master's degree, M.S. and M.Sc. look almost the same. They both mean Master of Science, but they are used in different countries and have different ways of teaching.

What is M.S. (Master of Science)?

M.S. is the short form for Master of Science. This name is most commonly used in the United States and Canada.

In these countries, an M.S. degree is often very focused on research. Students usually have to spend a lot of time working on a "thesis," which is a big research project they write at the end of their studies. It is a great choice for those who want to do deep scientific work or continue studying to get a Ph.D. later.

What is M.Sc. (Master of Science)?

M.Sc. also stands for Master of Science, but it is the name used in the UK, Europe, India, and Australia.