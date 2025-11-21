RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT

MeitY Launched ‘YUVA AI for ALL’: Free AI Course for Every Indian

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Nov 21, 2025, 11:56 IST

 The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has introduced ‘YUVA AI for ALL’, a free, 4.5-hour self-paced online course offered through the IndiaAI Mission. The course is intended to provide all Indians, particularly students and working professionals, with important AI abilities, ethical awareness, and practical applications using real-life Indian examples

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MeitY Launched ‘YUVA AI for ALL
MeitY Launched ‘YUVA AI for ALL

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, as a part of the IndiaAI Mission, has launched ‘YUVA AI for ALL’, a first-of-its-kind free course that educates all Indians, particularly young individuals, about the field of artificial intelligence (AI). This course will be a 4.5-hour self-paced course and is intended to familiarise the students, professionals, and other curious learners with the fundamentals of artificial intelligence and demonstrate how it is revolutionising the world.

This course is straightforward, practical and full of real-life Indian examples that make learning relevant and enjoyable. The course is available for free on prominent learning platforms, like:-

  • FutureSkills Prime

  • iGOT Karmayogi

  • Other popular ed-tech portals.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, will also provide an official certificate to every student and learner who completes this course.

What are the Key Highlights of the YUVA AI for ALL?

The IndiaAI Mission, spearheaded by MeitY, seeks to strengthen India’s worldwide leadership in AI, to encourage technical self-reliance, and to assure ethical, responsible, and inclusive AI use. This IndiaAI course is an important step in the path, which aims to make AI literacy accessible to everyone, regardless of background or expertise. Through six short, engaging modules, the students will learn the following:-

  • What AI truly is and how it works.

  • How AI is transforming education, creativity and work

  • Learn to utilise AI tools securely and ethically.

  • Explore fascinating, real-world AI use cases in India.

  • A sneak peek into the future of AI and new prospects ahead.

Given below is the list of the six modules that are included in this course curriculum:-

Modules

About

Module 1

What is Artificial Intelligence?

  • In this module, students will learn what artificial intelligence is, how it has progressed over time, and where they may see it in their daily lives, as well as what AI can and cannot achieve.

Module 2

The Technology Behind Artificial Intelligence

  • This module will simplify the science of AI, including how machines learn, what Generative AI is, and how to effectively connect with AI tools using the CRAFY prompting algorithm.

Module 3

Using Artificial Intelligence to Learn and Create

  • This module will explore popular GenAI products and see how AI may help them study better, generate content, summarise knowledge, and even analyse data through guided demos.

Module 4

Using Artificial Intelligence to Think and Plan

  • This module will help the students learn how AI can help in planning projects, drafting ideas, solving challenges, and making smarter decisions.

Module 5

Artificial Intelligence Ethics

  • This module will help the students learn why responsible AI use is important. It will also make the students learn about the concepts of AI ethics, dangers and concerns, and how the FAST framework promotes safe, fair, and trustworthy technology use.

Module 6

The Future of Artificial Intelligence

  • This module will explore major AI trends and prospects for the students' future, including how AI will affect occupations, industries, and daily life, followed by a comprehensive course review.

(Information taken from the official website of FutureSkills Prime.)

Why ‘YUVA AI for ALL’?

Any individual, whether a student or a professional, should take this 4.5-hour self-paced course because it will keep them up to date on the latest developments and new technologies that are becoming an increasingly important part of our lives. It will also serve as an additional skill on your resume, helping you in future career opportunities. Given below are some of the perks of taking up the course of YUVA AI for ALL:-

  • It is completely free and available to everyone.

  • It allows learning at one’s own pace, anytime, anyplace.

  • Learners can get a Government of India Certificate.

  • Learn skills that will make you future-ready.

  • It is a part of India’s mission to become an AI-powered nation.

Related Searches:-

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending