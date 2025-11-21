MeitY Launched ‘YUVA AI for ALL’: Free AI Course for Every Indian

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, as a part of the IndiaAI Mission, has launched ‘YUVA AI for ALL’, a first-of-its-kind free course that educates all Indians, particularly young individuals, about the field of artificial intelligence (AI). This course will be a 4.5-hour self-paced course and is intended to familiarise the students, professionals, and other curious learners with the fundamentals of artificial intelligence and demonstrate how it is revolutionising the world.
This course is straightforward, practical and full of real-life Indian examples that make learning relevant and enjoyable. The course is available for free on prominent learning platforms, like:-
-
FutureSkills Prime
-
iGOT Karmayogi
-
Other popular ed-tech portals.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, will also provide an official certificate to every student and learner who completes this course.
What are the Key Highlights of the YUVA AI for ALL?
The IndiaAI Mission, spearheaded by MeitY, seeks to strengthen India’s worldwide leadership in AI, to encourage technical self-reliance, and to assure ethical, responsible, and inclusive AI use. This IndiaAI course is an important step in the path, which aims to make AI literacy accessible to everyone, regardless of background or expertise. Through six short, engaging modules, the students will learn the following:-
|
Given below is the list of the six modules that are included in this course curriculum:-
|
Modules
|
About
|
Module 1
|
What is Artificial Intelligence?
|
Module 2
|
The Technology Behind Artificial Intelligence
|
Module 3
|
Using Artificial Intelligence to Learn and Create
|
Module 4
|
Using Artificial Intelligence to Think and Plan
|
Module 5
|
Artificial Intelligence Ethics
|
Module 6
|
The Future of Artificial Intelligence
(Information taken from the official website of FutureSkills Prime.)
Why ‘YUVA AI for ALL’?
Any individual, whether a student or a professional, should take this 4.5-hour self-paced course because it will keep them up to date on the latest developments and new technologies that are becoming an increasingly important part of our lives. It will also serve as an additional skill on your resume, helping you in future career opportunities. Given below are some of the perks of taking up the course of YUVA AI for ALL:-
-
It is completely free and available to everyone.
-
It allows learning at one’s own pace, anytime, anyplace.
-
Learners can get a Government of India Certificate.
-
Learn skills that will make you future-ready.
-
It is a part of India’s mission to become an AI-powered nation.
