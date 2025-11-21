MeitY Launched ‘YUVA AI for ALL’: Free AI Course for Every Indian

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, as a part of the IndiaAI Mission, has launched ‘YUVA AI for ALL’, a first-of-its-kind free course that educates all Indians, particularly young individuals, about the field of artificial intelligence (AI). This course will be a 4.5-hour self-paced course and is intended to familiarise the students, professionals, and other curious learners with the fundamentals of artificial intelligence and demonstrate how it is revolutionising the world.

This course is straightforward, practical and full of real-life Indian examples that make learning relevant and enjoyable. The course is available for free on prominent learning platforms, like:-

FutureSkills Prime

iGOT Karmayogi

Other popular ed-tech portals.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, will also provide an official certificate to every student and learner who completes this course.