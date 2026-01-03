M.Sc Physics vs. M.Sc Applied Physics: Which One to Pursue?

When looking for a Master's degree in science, you will usually find two options: Physics and Applied Physics. Both study how our world works, but they take you on different paths. One is about understanding big ideas, and the other is about creating new inventions.

Also check: M.Sc Data Science vs. M.Sc Data Analytics: Which One to Choose?

What is M.Sc Physics?

Think of M.Sc Physics as a way to learn the big secrets of the universe. It looks at the basic rules of nature to explain why everything happens, from tiny particles to giant stars in space.