Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Nov 22, 2025, 23:03 IST

Indian Institutions have a broad language range, ranging from world languages like French, German, Japanese, and Mandarin to Indian Languages like Sanskrit, Bengali, and Urdu.

What Languages are Taught in Top Indian Colleges?

India’s higher education environment is among the most linguistically varied in the world. Every institution, college and university teaches languages differently. From English-driven technical institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) to culturally well-established universities like the Banaras Hindu University and Visva Bharati, as well as globally focused private universities and regional-language colleges steeped in tradition.

Students may often ask, Which languages can they study at top Indian colleges?’

This question has become even more important since NEP 2020, which promotes bilingual and multilingual education at the undergraduate level. Colleges nowadays teach a wide range of languages, which include languages such as:-

  • German

  • Japanese

  • Korean

  • French

  • Spanish

  • Sanskrit

  • Urdu

  • Bengali

  • Tamil

  • Persian, etc.

Language choices have become an important aspect in admissions, placements, and career paths for students pursuing BA language programs, engineering students taking Japanese or French electives, and MBA students learning various languages for business communication.

Which Languages are taught in IITs? 

While the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are well-known for engineering, many students might not be aware of the fact that they also offer some of India’s best foreign-language programs. In simple terms, there are various international organisations that hire graduates from IITs, and many are working in the Japanese, Korean, European and German industries. The increasing demand for skilled professionals has also been a driving force for the Indian Institutes of Technology to provide high-quality elective language courses that improve employability, cultural understanding, and research prospects.

Given below is the list of some of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), along with the number of languages offered to the students:-

Institutes

Languages Offered

IIT Delhi

  • French

  • German

  • Spanish 

  • Japanese

IIT Kanpur

  • French

  • German

  • Japanese

IIT Bombay

  • French

  • German

  • Japanes

  • Chinese (Mandarin)

  • Sanskrit

IIT Kharagpur

  • German 

  • Sanskrit

Which Languages are taught in IIMs?

Indian Institutes of Management, like other business schools, operate in a globalised setting. As management graduates interact with multinational corporations, language skills are used for negotiation, cross-cultural leadership, and worldwide market expansion. Below is the list of some of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), along with the language courses offered:-

Institutes

Languages Offered

IIM Bangalore

  • French

  • Mandarin

  • Spanish

IIM Nagpur

  • Japanese

  • French(Planned)

  • Korean (Planned)

  • Spanish (Planned)

IIM Sambalpur

  • French

IIM Ranchi

  • German

  • French

IIM Indore

  • English

  • French

  • Spanish 

  • German

IIM Calcutta

  • French

  • English

India's major higher education institutions, notably the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), provide a wide variety of language courses. This spectrum includes international languages such as French, German, Japanese, and Spanish, as well as prominent Indian and classical languages like Sanskrit and Urdu.

