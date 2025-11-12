Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026

Which Institute is Referred to as the Research Powerhouse of India?

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru is referred to as the "Research Powerhouse of India" due to its pioneering, broad research and consistent standing as the top institution in the research category of the NIRF Rankings from 2021 to 2025.  

Which Institute is Referred to as the Research Powerhouse of India?

Institute, which is referred to as the Research powerhouse of India:- When a world becomes driven by research, innovation and curiosity, there are a few institutions that stand out in their unwavering pursuit of knowledge.

There is one renowned Indian institution which is driven by the pursuit of knowledge, i.e., the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.  

While the phrase Research Powerhouse of India refers to India’s overall developing research capacity, it is frequently connected to two popular institutes offering engineering and technology education, i.e., the Indian Institute of Science(IISc) and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). According to the NIRF Rankings (National Institutional Ranking Frameworks) from 2021 to 2025, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has ranked first and has earned the phrase ‘Research Powerhouse of India.’

Established to advance science and engineering, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was founded in 1909. It has been the birthplace of some of the country’s most transformative scientific concepts and inventions. From developing indigenous technology to collaborating with global think tanks, IISc’s influence extends far beyond the classroom.

Why is IISc Bengaluru Referred to as the Research Powerhouse of India?

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is referred to as the Research Powerhouse of India because of its long history of pioneering research, persistent top ranks in the research category and the important involvement in the establishment of major scientific and technical institutions in the country. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) from 2021 to 2025 has further solidified the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)’s unparalleled position as the top research institute. But what actually differentiates this institute is its broad range of multidisciplinary research, which combines technology, science and innovation under one roof.

Given below is the list of all the years the Indian Institute of Science has secured the number one position in the research category of the NIRF, along with the scores obtained:-

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru

Year

QLR

QNR

SFC

OI

PERCEPTION

2021

96.00

95.03

73.68

57.58

86.67

2022

93.23

98.68

76.01

58.50

100.00

2023

90.68

93.55

75.19

59.23

100.00

2024

82.86

98.56

73.53

58.36

100.00

2025

80.54

98.88

75.81

60.29

100.00

(This data has been taken from the official website of the National Institutional Ranking Framework [NIRF]).

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is not just India’s top research institution, but it is also one of excellence and innovation. This institute has inspired generations of scientists, engineers, and thinkers. 

