BTech Colleges in West Bengal Accepting WBJEE Scores

In West Bengal, over 100 BTech colleges accept WBJEE scores. Top institutions include Jadavpur University, MAKAUT, Institute of Engineering and Management, NSHM Institute of Engineering and Technology, NIT - Narula Institute of Technology, Heritage Institute of Technology, and Calcutta University. These colleges are a mix of private and public institutions, with 79 private colleges, 24 government/public colleges, and 1 public-private partnership college. WBJEE scores are widely accepted by top BTech colleges in the state, offering students various options for engineering studies.

Best BTech Colleges Accepting WBJEE in West Bengal: Overview 2025 Engineering courses are specialized educational programs designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to become engineers. The field of engineering is diverse, covering multiple disciplines including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Computer, and Aerospace Engineering, among others. Key highlights of WBJEE colleges for BTech in West Bengal are summarized below:

Parameter Description Number of Colleges 100+ colleges Top Colleges MAKAUT, Institute of Engineering and Management, Jadavpur University, NSHM Institute of Engineering and Technology, Heritage Institute of Technology, NIT - Narula Institute of Technology, Calcutta University, etc. Top Specialisations Computer Science Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, etc. Accepted Entrance Exams WBJEE This data is sourced from the official website and is subject to change.

Best BTech Colleges Accepting WBJEE in West Bengal with NIRF Ranking 2024 The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) releases annual rankings of colleges based on various parameters, resulting in year-on-year changes that reflect the performance of universities and colleges. Given below is a list of the top WBJEE colleges in West Bengal, ranked by NIRF from the year 2022 to 2024:

College Name NIRF 2022 NIRF 2023 NIRF 2024 Jadavpur University Ranking 11 10 12 This data is sourced from the official website and is subject to change.