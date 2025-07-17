BTech Colleges in West Bengal Accepting WBJEE Scores

In West Bengal, over 100 BTech colleges accept WBJEE scores. Top institutions include Jadavpur University, MAKAUT, Institute of Engineering and Management, NSHM Institute of Engineering and Technology, NIT - Narula Institute of Technology, Heritage Institute of Technology, and Calcutta University. These colleges are a mix of private and public institutions, with 79 private colleges, 24 government/public colleges, and 1 public-private partnership college. WBJEE scores are widely accepted by top BTech colleges in the state, offering students various options for engineering studies.
Best BTech Colleges Accepting WBJEE in West Bengal: Overview 2025
Engineering courses are specialized educational programs designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to become engineers. The field of engineering is diverse, covering multiple disciplines including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Computer, and Aerospace Engineering, among others.
Key highlights of WBJEE colleges for BTech in West Bengal are summarized below:
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Number of Colleges
|
100+ colleges
|
Top Colleges
|
MAKAUT, Institute of Engineering and Management, Jadavpur University, NSHM Institute of Engineering and Technology, Heritage Institute of Technology, NIT - Narula Institute of Technology, Calcutta University, etc.
|
Top Specialisations
|
Computer Science Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, etc.
|
Accepted Entrance Exams
|
WBJEE
Best BTech Colleges Accepting WBJEE in West Bengal with NIRF Ranking 2024
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) releases annual rankings of colleges based on various parameters, resulting in year-on-year changes that reflect the performance of universities and colleges.
Given below is a list of the top WBJEE colleges in West Bengal, ranked by NIRF from the year 2022 to 2024:
|
College Name
|
NIRF 2022
|
NIRF 2023
|
NIRF 2024
|
Jadavpur University Ranking
|
11
|
10
|
12
Best BTech Colleges Accepting WBJEE in West Bengal: Admissions 2025
To pursue a BTech course, candidates must meet the requirements set by the colleges. Eligible aspirants can apply for the course. Below are the common eligibility criteria for admission to top WBJEE colleges in West Bengal:
-
Eligibility requires candidates to have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, securing a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized board.
-
Admissions require candidates to take entrance exams like WBJEE and university-specific tests, in addition to meeting Class 12 requirements.
Admissions are conducted through online counseling, where seat allotment is based on exam scores or ranks. Some institutes may also include additional selection processes, such as group discussions or personal interviews.
Best Private BTech Colleges Accepting WBJEE in West Bengal
Below is a list of private engineering colleges in West Bengal that accept WBJEE scores, along with their total tuition fees:
|
Private Colleges
|
Total Tuition Fee/Seat Intake
|
Institute of Engineering and Management Admission
|
INR 4 lakh
|
Haldia Institute of Technology Admission
|
INR 4.8 lakh
|
JIS College of Engineering Admission
|
INR 5.5 lakh
|
NIT - Narula Institute of Technology Admission
|
INR 4 lakh - INR 7 lakh
|
Heritage Institute of Technology Admission
|
INR 3 lakh – INR 6 lakh
Best Government BTech Colleges Accepting WBJEE in West Bengal
The table below shows the list of government colleges under WBJEE in West Bengal, along with their total tuition fees:
|
Public/Government Colleges
|
Total Tuition Fee/Seat Intake
|
Jadavpur University Admission
|
INR 15,000 – INR 1 lakh
|
MAKAUT Admission
|
INR 2 lakh
|
Calcutta University Admission
|
INR 31,000 – INR 41,000
|
KGEC - Kalyani Government Engineering College Admission
|
INR 34,000 – INR 1 lakh
|
Ghani Khan Choudhury Institute of Engineering and Technology Admission
|
INR 1.3 lakh
Highest Package Offered by BTech Colleges Accepting WBJEE in West Bengal
Check the table below for a detailed overview of top BTech colleges in West Bengal that accept WBJEE, including average placement packages and prominent recruiters:
|
College Names
|
Average Placement Package
|
Top Recruiters
|
Jadavpur University Placements
|
INR 5 LPA - INR 10 LPA
|
Schrodinger, DE Shaw India, Citi Bank, HSBC, etc.
|
MAKAUT Placements
|
INR 5 LPA
|
Cognizant, Wipro, Infosys, etc.
|
Institute of Engineering and Management Placements
|
INR 5 LPA
|
Bandhan Bank, Pantaloons, Federal Bank, Genpact, etc.
|
Heritage Institute of Technology Placements
|
INR 5 LPA
|
Wipro, TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, IBM, etc.
Affordable BTech Colleges in West Bengal Accepting WBJEE Scores
Check the table below for a list of affordable BTech colleges in West Bengal that accept WBJEE, along with their total tuition fees:
|
College Names
|
Total Tuition Fee
|
Jadavpur University Fees
|
INR 10,000 - INR 21,000
|
JGEC - Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College Fees
|
INR 37,000 - INR 62,000
|
Calcutta University Fees
|
INR 31,000 - INR 41,000
|
Kalyani Government Engineering College Fees
|
INR 34,000 - INR 58,000
|
Coochbehar Government Engineering College Fees
|
INR 48,000 - INR 99,000
BTech Specializations Offered by WBJEE-Accepting Colleges in West Bengal
Below is a list of top specializations offered by BTech colleges in West Bengal that accept WBJEE scores:
|
Top Specialisations
|
No. of Colleges
|
99
|
87
|
83
|
73
|
70