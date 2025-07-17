Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

BTech Colleges in West Bengal Accepting WBJEE Scores

Explore BTech colleges in West Bengal that accept WBJEE scores. Learn about eligibility criteria, admission processes, tuition fees, top specializations, and more to kickstart your engineering career.

Jul 17, 2025
In West Bengal, over 100 BTech colleges accept WBJEE scores. Top institutions include Jadavpur University, MAKAUT, Institute of Engineering and Management, NSHM Institute of Engineering and Technology, NIT - Narula Institute of Technology, Heritage Institute of Technology, and Calcutta University. These colleges are a mix of private and public institutions, with 79 private colleges, 24 government/public colleges, and 1 public-private partnership college. WBJEE scores are widely accepted by top BTech colleges in the state, offering students various options for engineering studies.

Best BTech Colleges Accepting WBJEE in West Bengal: Overview 2025

Engineering courses are specialized educational programs designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to become engineers. The field of engineering is diverse, covering multiple disciplines including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Computer, and Aerospace Engineering, among others.

Key highlights of WBJEE colleges for BTech in West Bengal are summarized below:

Parameter

Description

Number of Colleges

100+ colleges

Top Colleges

MAKAUT, Institute of Engineering and Management, Jadavpur University, NSHM Institute of Engineering and Technology, Heritage Institute of Technology, NIT - Narula Institute of Technology, Calcutta University, etc.

Top Specialisations

Computer Science Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, etc.

Accepted Entrance Exams

WBJEE

This data is sourced from the official website and is subject to change.

Best BTech Colleges Accepting WBJEE in West Bengal with NIRF Ranking 2024

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) releases annual rankings of colleges based on various parameters, resulting in year-on-year changes that reflect the performance of universities and colleges.

Given below is a list of the top WBJEE colleges in West Bengal, ranked by NIRF from the year 2022 to 2024:

College Name

NIRF 2022

NIRF 2023

NIRF 2024

Jadavpur University Ranking

11

10

12

Best BTech Colleges Accepting WBJEE in West Bengal: Admissions 2025

To pursue a BTech course, candidates must meet the requirements set by the colleges. Eligible aspirants can apply for the course. Below are the common eligibility criteria for admission to top WBJEE colleges in West Bengal:

  • Eligibility requires candidates to have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, securing a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized board.

  • Admissions require candidates to take entrance exams like WBJEE and university-specific tests, in addition to meeting Class 12 requirements.

Admissions are conducted through online counseling, where seat allotment is based on exam scores or ranks. Some institutes may also include additional selection processes, such as group discussions or personal interviews.

Best Private BTech Colleges Accepting WBJEE in West Bengal

Below is a list of private engineering colleges in West Bengal that accept WBJEE scores, along with their total tuition fees:

Private Colleges

Total Tuition Fee/Seat Intake

Institute of Engineering and Management Admission

INR 4 lakh

Haldia Institute of Technology Admission

INR 4.8 lakh

JIS College of Engineering Admission

INR 5.5 lakh

NIT - Narula Institute of Technology Admission

INR 4 lakh - INR 7 lakh

Heritage Institute of Technology Admission

INR 3 lakh – INR 6 lakh

Best Government BTech Colleges Accepting WBJEE in West Bengal

The table below shows the list of government colleges under WBJEE in West Bengal, along with their total tuition fees:

Public/Government Colleges

Total Tuition Fee/Seat Intake

Jadavpur University Admission

INR 15,000 – INR 1 lakh

MAKAUT Admission

INR 2 lakh

Calcutta University Admission

INR 31,000 – INR 41,000

KGEC - Kalyani Government Engineering College Admission

INR 34,000 – INR 1 lakh

Ghani Khan Choudhury Institute of Engineering and Technology Admission

INR 1.3 lakh

Highest Package Offered by BTech Colleges Accepting WBJEE in West Bengal

Check the table below for a detailed overview of top BTech colleges in West Bengal that accept WBJEE, including average placement packages and prominent recruiters:

College Names

Average Placement Package

Top Recruiters

Jadavpur University Placements

INR 5 LPA - INR 10 LPA

Schrodinger, DE Shaw India, Citi Bank, HSBC, etc.

MAKAUT Placements

INR 5 LPA

Cognizant, Wipro, Infosys, etc.

Institute of Engineering and Management Placements

INR 5 LPA

Bandhan Bank, Pantaloons, Federal Bank, Genpact, etc.

Heritage Institute of Technology Placements

INR 5 LPA

Wipro, TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, IBM, etc.

Affordable BTech Colleges in West Bengal Accepting WBJEE Scores

Check the table below for a list of affordable BTech colleges in West Bengal that accept WBJEE, along with their total tuition fees:

College Names

Total Tuition Fee

Jadavpur University Fees

INR 10,000 - INR 21,000

JGEC - Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College Fees

INR 37,000 - INR 62,000

Calcutta University Fees

INR 31,000 - INR 41,000

Kalyani Government Engineering College Fees

INR 34,000 - INR 58,000

Coochbehar Government Engineering College Fees

INR 48,000 - INR 99,000

BTech Specializations Offered by WBJEE-Accepting Colleges in West Bengal

Below is a list of top specializations offered by BTech colleges in West Bengal that accept WBJEE scores:

