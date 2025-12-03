IIT Jodhpur Scholarship 2026: Admission Process, Eligibility and other details

IIT Jodhpur Scholarship: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur actively supports its student body with a sophisticated financial help framework, centrally featuring the much sought-after Merit Cum Means (MCM) Scholarship. This scholarship is made available each academic year to students across all categories (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD), emphasizing the institute's dedication to ensuring that financial hardship does not restrict access to world-class technical education.

The choice process for the MCM Scholarship is strict and broad, carefully considering three key factors: the student's previous academic records (evaluating consistency and excellence), their present merits (often gauged by JEE rank upon entry or their Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) for renewal), and the crucial assessment of parental income.