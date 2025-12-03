IIT Jodhpur Scholarship 2026: Admission Process, Eligibility and other details

IIT Jodhpur Scholarship: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur actively supports its student body with a sophisticated financial help framework, centrally featuring the much sought-after Merit Cum Means (MCM) Scholarship. This scholarship is made available each academic year to students across all categories (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD), emphasizing the institute's dedication to ensuring that financial hardship does not restrict access to world-class technical education.
The choice process for the MCM Scholarship is strict and broad, carefully considering three key factors: the student's previous academic records (evaluating consistency and excellence), their present merits (often gauged by JEE rank upon entry or their Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) for renewal), and the crucial assessment of parental income.
Finding a balance between addressing real economic need and honoring academic talent is the fundamental goal. However, due to the great demand and the limited resources available for this scheme, the MCM Scholarship is restrictively offered to just 25% of the total students enrolled at IIT Jodhpur in any given academic year. The scholarship generally provides substantial financial assistance, paying the whole tuition fee waiver in addition to a small monthly stipend, so drastically decreasing the cost of education at this prestigious institute.
How To Apply For The IIT Jodhpur Scholarship 2026?
After a student is formally admitted and enrolled, the Merit Cum Means (MCM) Scholarship and other internal financial aid programs at IIT Jodhpur are administered internally through the Academic Section's web page.
Secure Enrollment & ID: Successfully secure admission and formally enroll in your UG/PG program at IIT Jodhpur. Obtain your valid Institute Roll Number to access the application portal.
Access the Academic Portal: Log on to the appropriate Academic Portal (presumably via the ERP system) where the scholarship application link is announced by the Dean of Students' Affairs (DOSA) office.
Fill out the Financial Form: Complete the necessary Scholarship Application Form and send in a notarized Income Affidavit from your parents or legal guardian that details the gross yearly income of the family.
Provide Income Proofs: Upload mandatory income proof papers, such as the latest Income Tax Returns (ITR) of your parents/guardian, and applicable salary slips to verify the financial requirement criteria.
Fifth. Upload Academic & Category Records: Attach copies of your necessary academic transcripts (e.g., JEE rank card, current CPI/YPI records) and applicable category certificates (SC/ST/PwD) as needed for the scheme.
Submit and Maintain CPI: Before the internal deadline, submit the entire application. To continue the scholarship in succeeding years, you must maintain the requisite Cumulative Performance Index (CPI)
IIT Jodhpur Scholarship: Eligibility And Fee
For the B.Tech program at IIT Jodhpur, the typical yearly tuition price (unwaived) is roughly $\mathbf{₹2,00,000}$ (₹1,00,000 per semester).
Scheme Type
Eligibility Criteria (Means & Merit)
Financial Benefits
Coverage Quota
Merit Cum Means (MCM) Scholarship
Family Income: Annual Gross Income ≤₹5.0 Lakhs (General/OBC/EWS). Merit: CPI ≥6.5 must be maintained for renewal.
Full Tuition Fee Waiver (100% exemption from Academic Fee). Pocket Allowance: Typically ₹1,000 per month.
Awarded to up to 25% of the enrolled students (across all categories).
Full Tuition Fee Remission
Family Income: Annual Gross Income ≤₹1.0 Lakh (General/OBC/EWS).
100% Tuition Fee Waiver (Statutory exemption from the Academic Fee).
Varies, applies to all students meeting this criteria.
Partial Tuition Fee Remission
Family Income: Annual Gross Income between ₹1.0 Lakh and ₹5.0 Lakhs (General/OBC/EWS).
2/3rd Tuition Fee Waiver (Significantly reduces the academic fee payable).
Varies, applies to all students meeting this criteria.
SC/ST/PwD Statutory Waiver
Must belong to the SC, ST, or PwD category.
100% Tuition Fee Waiver (Mandatory exemption as per MoE guidelines).
Applies to all students in these categories.
