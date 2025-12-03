Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025

Record 672 Job Offers: IIT Kanpur’s Placement Highlights of 2025-26

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Dec 3, 2025, 12:43 IST

The 2025-26 placement season at IIT Kanpur began with a record-breaking Day 1, with 627 job offers, a 16% increase over the previous year’s Day 1 number. More than 250 organisations are participating, including famous recruiters like HSBC, SAP, Airbus, PwC, and Accenture.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Record 672 Job Offers: IIT Kanpur’s Placement Highlights of 2025-26
Record 672 Job Offers: IIT Kanpur’s Placement Highlights of 2025-26

The placement season at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) for 2025-26 has begun across India, and, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has begun its 2025-26 placement season with a remarkable achievement.

On the first day of the placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur achieved a total of 627 job offers were made, which is the highest ever! The placement season of 2025-26 at IIT Kanpur also showed a solid gain of 16% in this season over last year’s Day-1 numbers.  This increase indicates the increased demand for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur talent.

On Day 1 of the placement season of 2025-26 at IIT Kanpur, there were nine international offers made,and more than250 companies are participating in this year’s placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. Day 1 of the placement season also saw an increase by 27% in the PPOs (Pre-Placement Offers) as a total of 253 Pre-Placement Offers were made.

Some prominent employers that continue to rely on the quality and talent of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur students include:-

  • HSBC

  • SAP

  • Airbus

  • PwC

  • Accenture

  • BlackRock

  • Navi

  • Qualcomm

  • Deutsche Bank and many other prominent recruiters. 

Key Highlights of the Placement Season 2025-26 at IIT Kanpur:-

Given below are the key highlights of the placement season 2025-26 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur:-

Key Highlights

Particulars

Number of Offers Made

627 offers on Day 1

Number of Pre-Placement Offers Made

253 Pre-Placement Offers made on Day 1

International Offers Made

9 International Job Offers

Companies participated

More than 250 companies participated

Top Recruiters

  • Accenture

  • BlackRock

  • PwC

  • Airbus, etc

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories