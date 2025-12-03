Record 672 Job Offers: IIT Kanpur’s Placement Highlights of 2025-26

The placement season at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) for 2025-26 has begun across India, and, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has begun its 2025-26 placement season with a remarkable achievement.
On the first day of the placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur achieved a total of 627 job offers were made, which is the highest ever! The placement season of 2025-26 at IIT Kanpur also showed a solid gain of 16% in this season over last year’s Day-1 numbers. This increase indicates the increased demand for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur talent.
On Day 1 of the placement season of 2025-26 at IIT Kanpur, there were nine international offers made,and more than250 companies are participating in this year’s placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. Day 1 of the placement season also saw an increase by 27% in the PPOs (Pre-Placement Offers) as a total of 253 Pre-Placement Offers were made.
Some prominent employers that continue to rely on the quality and talent of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur students include:-
HSBC
SAP
Airbus
PwC
Accenture
BlackRock
Navi
Qualcomm
Deutsche Bank and many other prominent recruiters.
Key Highlights of the Placement Season 2025-26 at IIT Kanpur:-
Given below are the key highlights of the placement season 2025-26 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur:-
|
Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Number of Offers Made
|
627 offers on Day 1
|
Number of Pre-Placement Offers Made
|
253 Pre-Placement Offers made on Day 1
|
International Offers Made
|
9 International Job Offers
|
Companies participated
|
More than 250 companies participated
|
Top Recruiters
|
