Choosing the right college often feels like standing in front of a giant maze, so many states, so many universities, endless choices and various kinds of admission processes. As students who enter into the world of higher education, we don’t just look for a good college; we want a place where opportunities are within our reach. And before we pick a course, city, or campus, one question tends to shape our choices, which is,





Which Indian state has the highest number of government colleges?

The answer may surprise you, because it is not the most urbanised state, not the most industrial state and not even the one which has the highest GDP. It is a state where education reaches deep into its cities, towns, blocks, and rural belts, giving lakhs of students access to higher studies.